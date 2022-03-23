« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Gerry Attrick

Re: The NFL Thread
March 23, 2022, 09:13:14 pm
That Hill contract feels bad. The kind where a player moves from a winning team to a crapper team and realises it's actually quite miserable, said crapper team then have an unhappy asset on a horrid contract and has to make unsavoury decisions.
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
March 23, 2022, 09:14:21 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on March 23, 2022, 08:21:32 pm
Specifically this one no Ray, I didn't see this, I have to admit.

But the overall trend? I think the needle has swung a little too far with QB contracts... this is making it really hard to keep an elite QB in your team AND have his support cast intact. Packers have practically dismantled their WR corps, and I think the more big contracts get given to QB's, the less room there is to retain big name supporting cast? Dunno, just feels like it.

Perversely, teams with '2nd tier' QB's like Tannehil, Carr, Cousins etc might now benefit from getting better supporting casts, since their QB's don't empty the Cap with their contracts.

I guess this would make parity among teams and thus a better product overall?

It's an interesting test of how things will shake out.  Maybe it has swung too far, but for now, I think 2nd tier may actually be the worst off in this scenario if they're still getting paid a lot (guys like Tannehill, Cousins, and Carr aren't all that cheap) but still need a strong support cast.  The elite veteran QBs can make do with less (beef up O-Line and defense) and the elite young QBs can be surrounded with the best surrounding cast (until their contracts get extended).  The elite veteran QBs also have the benefit of the draw of a Super Bowl run and can get talent in the door cheap or to restructure those contracts (see the Bucs and Rams).

The 2nd tier guys don't have the benefit of a cheap rookie contract, are still expensive where savings are offset by needs elsewhere just to get up to the level of elite QBs (e.g. Tannehill and Cousins have two of the most expensive RBs in the NFL), and aren't the most attractive for Super Bowl runs (guys willing to take restructuring and pay cuts to win a championship).  Stafford has shown that maybe this is possible, but one can argue he's closer to that top tier.

If 2nd tier guys get the big names, they could make a run (like Carr with Adams), but they could also end up costing more money with their next contract.  Carr's a free agent soon, and if he has a monster year with his best friend from college at WR, how much money will he command?  You'll end up in a Matt Ryan-Julio Jones type scenario in terms of cost, which doesn't really provide flexibility long-term either.

Football changes fast, though, so we'll see if trends change.  Teams throwing in elite rookies early and loading up on talent, teams with elite QBs attracting veteran FAs for runs, and teams with elite QBs doing more with less are the most common, but it doesn't mean it'll remain that way.  That being said, the salary cap can increase a lot in the next few years, so even contracts like Mahomes' won't be too bad in the long run.

One thing is for sure, though, you need a GM with the right vision.  For all the Bucs' big names, it's their drafting from 2018 to 2020 that set everything up.  Guys like Whitehead, Dean, Murphy-Bunting, Davis, White, Vea, Wirfs, etc all on rookie deals.  Veteran leader in Lavonte David.  Then you throw in a QB like Brady who's rarely been the highest paid QB, inspiring guys like Evans to restructure and guys like Brown and Fournette to play for low salaries, and you have a talent-laden team.  But that elite QB attracting veteran FAs thing doesn't work as well without the Bucs drafting well.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
March 23, 2022, 09:56:04 pm
Very well argued skipper757 and yeah to be honest I have no metrics to prove my hypothesis either.

It may have always been thus, but just feels like as soon as a team hires a big name QB or renews their contracts, then all hell seems to break loose as soon as their supporting cast's contracts are in need of renewal.

You're right though, many more factors go into it than just the main hires, as it were.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
March 24, 2022, 04:48:20 am
Apparently there's an article in The Athletic the last couple of days, that details Urban Meyer's tenure at the Jags, & it was even more toxic than what has already been said, & Meyer didn't know who Aaron Donald was amongst things that came out. :o
KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
March 24, 2022, 08:39:13 am
Quote from: Statto Red on March 24, 2022, 04:48:20 am
Apparently there's an article in The Athletic the last couple of days, that details Urban Meyer's tenure at the Jags, & it was even more toxic than what has already been said, & Meyer didn't know who Aaron Donald was amongst things that came out. :o

Surely that can`t be true?
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
March 24, 2022, 08:43:04 am
yeah I read something about that and without reading the full article I'm sceptical about it.

I'm sure he was as shite as it seems (and questions should be asked of shad khan really but as ever with owners there won't be) but the aaron donald thing just seems like a pile-on.
TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
March 24, 2022, 07:56:46 pm
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million with the Chiefs.

They had to do something I guess.
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
March 24, 2022, 08:03:20 pm
Well, he's cheap and fast. Mahomes got something to work with considering he's got Marquez, Juju and Hardman. Lots of speed there. If the three can combine for 15 TD receptions then that offsets Hill and Hardman in a normal season.
Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
March 25, 2022, 11:07:15 am
How does draft trading priority work - is it first come, first served?  The reason I am asking is last year Miami traded away their 1st round pick *this year* to the Eagles, and then got ther 9ers 1st round pick this year, and are now trading away their 1st round pick again.  Is it done in such a way that the first team they traded to gets their own actual draft - or would they have got the option to switch to the 9ers if the 9ers had actually had a better draft order than the fins?
Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
March 25, 2022, 11:08:38 am
Your pick is still tied to how the former team does if that's the question.
redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
March 25, 2022, 02:46:50 pm
At first i was incredibly worried with Hill leaving KC. 48 hours later, i think KC has played this very well. Hill clearly wanted out, and a trade was agreed before it got public allowing KC leverage in discussions.

As said, you can't replace Tyreek Hill. But you can replace his output, especially with 5 extra draft picks and $28m cap space to work with
courty61

Re: The NFL Thread
March 25, 2022, 02:54:01 pm
Quote from: redwillow on March 25, 2022, 02:46:50 pm
At first i was incredibly worried with Hill leaving KC. 48 hours later, i think KC has played this very well. Hill clearly wanted out, and a trade was agreed before it got public allowing KC leverage in discussions.

As said, you can't replace Tyreek Hill. But you can replace his output, especially with 5 extra draft picks and $28m cap space to work with

Also made it clear that they allowed Hill to choose between NYJ and Miami.
frag

Re: The NFL Thread
March 25, 2022, 08:40:24 pm
Quote from: courty61 on March 25, 2022, 02:54:01 pm
Also made it clear that they allowed Hill to choose between NYJ and Miami.

Either choice, especially Miami, makes it slightly more difficult for Bills unfortunately.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
March 25, 2022, 08:55:40 pm
That Florida is a tax free state,[not sure New Jersey is] helps things too, as well as the Florida weather in December, & January.
Logged

TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
March 25, 2022, 09:05:24 pm
If rumours are to be believed, Tyrann Mathieu has been offered a contract by the Raiders, but he's basically going to make a decision today between either them or the Steelers.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
March 25, 2022, 09:08:06 pm
Hill ending up with the jets would have been funny
Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
March 27, 2022, 02:03:05 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March 25, 2022, 11:08:38 am
Your pick is still tied to how the former team does if that's the question.

No, that wasn't the question per se.  I mean specifically in this situation, we have had:

Team A trade player X TO Team B, and give them their 1st round pick.  So now Team A have no 1st round picks, and Team B have 2 (their own, and Team As)
Team C then trade player Y TO Team A, and give them their 1st round pick.  So now Team A has 1 1st round picks (Team C), and Team B have  2 still (their own, and Team As)
Team A then trade player Z to Team D, and give them their 1st round pick. So now Team have no 1st round picks again, Team B still have 2 (their own, and the 1st one Team A traded away), and now Team D have 2 (their own, and the new one Team A traded away, which was acquired by Team C).

My question was this - if Team A did better than Team C (so have a less advantageous draft pick), do Team B keep Team A's original draft pick as they picked it up first.  Or would they have a choice between Team A and C (as technically, Team A had 2 picks between the different trades) - my assumption is no, that when they traded it was for As *default* pick, and Trade D would keep Team Cs pick as that was the pick Team A "had" at the time they traded.
stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
March 27, 2022, 02:26:12 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on March 27, 2022, 02:03:05 pm
My question was this - if Team A did better than Team C (so have a less advantageous draft pick), do Team B keep Team A's original draft pick as they picked it up first.  Or would they have a choice between Team A and C (as technically, Team A had 2 picks between the different trades) - my assumption is no, that when they traded it was for As *default* pick, and Trade D would keep Team Cs pick as that was the pick Team A "had" at the time they traded.

Your assumption is right. The NFL says that each assigned draft pick is an asset that can be traded. So, if team A trades their first round pick, it's exactly that first round pick (i.e. the fourth pick in the first round for example). If they then get a different first round pick from another team in an unrelated trade, that's another specific asset (i.e. the first pick in the first round). That can then be traded to another team. The first trade is not related to that. It's like trading a player. So, that first round pick from team A is like them trading their WR Droppy McGee to team B. If they then get WR Savehands McFarlane from team C, team B can't just say "Oh, they're both WRs and we'd rather have Mr Savehands McFarlane".
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:22:21 pm
NFL owners have approved a modified proposal for overtime that will guarantee each team a possession, but only for postseason games. The vote took place Monday afternoon at the annual league meetings.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/33622482/teams-assured-possession-playoff-rules-change
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 06:23:14 pm
hooray!

I was slightly concerned that the proposal put forward by the titans might complicate matters and lead to a fudge.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:35:39 pm
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:46:38 pm
yeah if I ran the nfl I'd ban billionaires from getting any public money and you fund your own fucking stadium.

but the nfl is the owners so that can never happen. they're all c*nts to some extent or another.
