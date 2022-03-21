« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 06:10:47 pm
keeping someone at 2 being qb. rip that nameplate off and stick the new one on.

apparently the falcons want mariota for some reason, but with a $40M dead money hit on their cap maybe he's just cheap.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 06:40:17 pm
Probably the best move we could have made at QB this offseason without giving up a boatload of picks. Still gives us the opportunity to draft someone in the next 2-3 years as well. Just have to go out get him a LT and couple of weapons at TE and WR besides Pittman and that should give us a good shot at competing with the Titans for the division and making the playoffs.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 07:01:36 pm
Malcolm Butler working out with the Patriots. Strange one, even with Jackson gone.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 07:08:38 pm
I think it puts Indy in pole position (pun intended, the 500 and all that) to win the AFC South but I really don't see a Super Bowl run for them in the AFC. I don't think Ryan has it in him to outduel a star QB one-to-one in the playoffs nowadays.

Last season, Kansas City and Buffalo used each other up but both have better pieces to make it to the big game than the others and definitely start ahead of Tennessee and Indianapolis. Maybe if all the pieces align at once, the Chargers could make a one-off run before Herbert gets his contract extension, but to me that's about that right now. Neutral turf at So-Fi due to the home support being a bit like being in a library won't help them.

I think Cleveland will win the AFC North if Watson is not suspended, but I can't see them go far in the playoffs. Their easier regular season schedule will allow some flat track bullying, whereas Cincinnati will learn the hard way what a division winners' schedule in a nightmare division looks like.

The NFC on the other hand looks more depleted by the day as star after star departs for the AFC. At this rate, I wouldn't even be surprised at seeing the Dallas Cowboys rock up in the Super Bowl and getting blown out ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 07:34:43 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on March 21, 2022, 06:09:44 pm

49ers won't trade within their division so Jimmy G is out for Seattle and actually I don't think Seattle would want Mayfield either. If I had to guess I think Mayfield goes to Carolina and Jimmy G to Atlanta.

ProFootball Focus saying that John Lynch is telling interested teams that the 49ers have an offer of 2 x 2nd round picks in hand for Garoppolo. I'm not actually sure where this offer is coming from or why the 49ers haven't accepted it as of yet.

Rumours are that Atlanta like Mariota. Wouldn't be surprised if Seattle like him as a bridge QB as well. Feels like 3 teams aren't yet set at QB:

Seattle
Atlanta
Carolina

and the 3 veteran QBs available are:

Mayfield
Mariota
Garoppolo.

There's also the draft as well -  though not many high end QB options that you'd want to start straight away.

I wonder if 49ers and Browns hold on to their QBs until training camp. See if another team gets an injury and desperate. Probably depends if they can carry them in terms of cap and still have the FA moves they want.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 07:49:42 pm
I see that Miami have swooped for Bridgewater. Wouldn't be surprised if he got ahead of Tagovailoa in the pecking order and will definitely push him hard if no. I feel that he's quite underrated and did well at Denver last season. Their season only capsized when he went down with that concussion.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 08:26:07 pm
AFC is stacked at QB omg.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 08:33:20 pm
Quote from: Jookie on March 21, 2022, 07:34:43 pm
Rumours are that Atlanta like Mariota. Wouldn't be surprised if Seattle like him as a bridge QB as well. Feels like 3 teams aren't yet set at QB:

Seattle
Atlanta
Carolina

and the 3 veteran QBs available are:

Mayfield
Mariota
Garoppolo.


Mariota signing a  2-year deal with Falcons.

Jimmy G to Carolina and Baker Mayfield to Seattle?
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 08:37:47 pm
As the biggest Baker Mayfield fan on this entire forum, obviously it sucks to see it end this way in Cleveland for him.

Clearly, he hasn't panned out the way they thought (or myself) and I do understand them wanting to win now with what is their best roster in decades.

Wish that franchise nothing but the worst though with how they treated Mayfield at the end here and their lengths to go after someone like Deshaun Watson with all his off-field....ahem, "baggage".

I remain convinced that Baker can still be a top 10 QB in this league, until proven otherwise.  ;)
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 08:56:40 pm
I think it's kind of unserious if you draft someone #1 or #2 overall and then drop them like a hot potato within three or four years when the guy evidently is good enough to be a starter in the league even if he isn't a future hall of famer. I hope Mayfield lands on his feet somewhere because he's clearly not a backup kind of QB,
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 09:05:37 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 21, 2022, 08:37:47 pm
As the biggest Baker Mayfield fan on this entire forum, obviously it sucks to see it end this way in Cleveland for him.
..
I remain convinced that Baker can still be a top 10 QB in this league, until proven otherwise.  ;)
He's made mistakes, but he definitely tried his best and for some reason wasn't treated fairly.

Whether they know something backstage we don't I dunno, but it looked like he was committed in the last couple of years. I hope he gets a chance somewhere else, just to see if he has to offer something.

I also wish Mariota well in Atlanta. Carr has no room for excuses in Vegas, the floor is his.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 09:49:03 pm
I wouldn't give mayfield a contract extension using my money.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 10:06:54 pm
The question would be whether Mariota would be a Bryce Young tank job or not. I really am not convinced that any part of Atlanta would be ready to do anything next season when even Matt Ryan looked out of sorts there last term.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 21, 2022, 11:05:27 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 21, 2022, 08:37:47 pm
As the biggest Baker Mayfield fan on this entire forum, obviously it sucks to see it end this way in Cleveland for him.

Clearly, he hasn't panned out the way they thought (or myself) and I do understand them wanting to win now with what is their best roster in decades.

Wish that franchise nothing but the worst though with how they treated Mayfield at the end here and their lengths to go after someone like Deshaun Watson with all his off-field....ahem, "baggage".

I remain convinced that Baker can still be a top 10 QB in this league, until proven otherwise.  ;)
Your not being a top 10 QB unless you can throw across the middle at a high level he not shown that ability consistently enough.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:58:09 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 21, 2022, 08:37:47 pm
As the biggest Baker Mayfield fan on this entire forum, obviously it sucks to see it end this way in Cleveland for him.

Clearly, he hasn't panned out the way they thought (or myself) and I do understand them wanting to win now with what is their best roster in decades.

Wish that franchise nothing but the worst though with how they treated Mayfield at the end here and their lengths to go after someone like Deshaun Watson with all his off-field....ahem, "baggage".

I remain convinced that Baker can still be a top 10 QB in this league, until proven otherwise.  ;)

You have to love the franchise sanctioned soundbite of wanting "an adult at QB"...and then they go sign Watson. Is he an adult? Not so sure he is if he`s guilty of what he`s been accused of.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 09:00:20 am
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March 21, 2022, 10:06:54 pm
The question would be whether Mariota would be a Bryce Young tank job or not. I really am not convinced that any part of Atlanta would be ready to do anything next season when even Matt Ryan looked out of sorts there last term.

Mariota`s health is a problem, he managed to get injured for the Raiders on a handful of snaps and a 40 yard scramble last season. That`s exactly why i traded for him in our fantasy league  :butt ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:02:09 am
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March 21, 2022, 07:49:42 pm
I see that Miami have swooped for Bridgewater. Wouldn't be surprised if he got ahead of Tagovailoa in the pecking order and will definitely push him hard if no. I feel that he's quite underrated and did well at Denver last season. Their season only capsized when he went down with that concussion.

Can smell the pft from here. Not. a. chance.

One hell of a wacky offseason so far thats for sure.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:25:25 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 21, 2022, 09:49:03 pm
I wouldn't give mayfield a contract extension using my money.
I would at say $20m a year. Just not on a big contract. He is a decent QB when fit. I was never a big fan but the chat has gone too far the other way now.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:31:24 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 21, 2022, 08:37:47 pm
As the biggest Baker Mayfield fan on this entire forum, obviously it sucks to see it end this way in Cleveland for him.

Clearly, he hasn't panned out the way they thought (or myself) and I do understand them wanting to win now with what is their best roster in decades.

Wish that franchise nothing but the worst though with how they treated Mayfield at the end here and their lengths to go after someone like Deshaun Watson with all his off-field....ahem, "baggage".

I remain convinced that Baker can still be a top 10 QB in this league, until proven otherwise.  ;)
Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, Allen, Burrow, Herbert, Wilson, Watson, Jackson, Stafford, Prescott, Murray.

There you go. Proven wrong.

I do think he is in the Kirk tier of QBs with Carr, Tannehill,  Cousins, Jimmy G.

Nothing wrong with having one of those guys as long as you don't pay them big money.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:33:48 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:25:25 am
I would at say $20m a year. Just not on a big contract. He is a decent QB when fit. I was never a big fan but the chat has gone too far the other way now.

he's not shit but at the same time is he really going to help you win a super bowl? really?

if not, then meh. sure you can settle for mediocrity if you want as a lot of teams seem happy to do as long as the money keeps rolling in but if you actually want to win then you need better.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:50:50 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:33:48 am
he's not shit but at the same time is he really going to help you win a super bowl? really?

if not, then meh. sure you can settle for mediocrity if you want as a lot of teams seem happy to do as long as the money keeps rolling in but if you actually want to win then you need better.
He could do with the right players around him. As long as you are paying him $20m or less then you can do that.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:13:11 pm
Reports that Tyreek Hill extensions talks have stalled with the Chiefs. Now Chiefs are in talks with multiple teams about a trade deal.

Former GB WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is visiting Kansas City today. He could provide that speed option if Hill is traded.

It's been a wild free agency this year. Can't remember this many star players moving teams before.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:16:37 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:13:11 pm
Reports that Tyreek Hill extensions talks have stalled with the Chiefs. Now Chiefs are in talks with multiple teams about a trade deal.

Former GB WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is visiting Kansas City today. He could provide that speed option if Hill is traded.

It's been a wild free agency this year. Can't remember this many star players moving teams before.

It's been astonishing, so many blockbuster trades made.

 I did say after the super bowl, free agency could well be interesting, as has been proven, & not only free agency either. ;)
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:19:19 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:16:37 pm
It's been astonishing, so many blockbuster trades made.

 I did say after the super bowl, free agency could well be interesting, as has been proven, & not only free agency either. ;)

Sounds like it's Jets and Dolphins who are in serious trade talks for Hill.

Dolphins would have added some serious speed to their offence with Hill at WR and Mostert at RB.

Maybe Hill will reconsider the Chiefs offer if he knows his options are the Jets and Dolphins!
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:30:12 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:13:11 pm
Reports that Tyreek Hill extensions talks have stalled with the Chiefs. Now Chiefs are in talks with multiple teams about a trade deal.

Former GB WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is visiting Kansas City today. He could provide that speed option if Hill is traded.

It's been a wild free agency this year. Can't remember this many star players moving teams before.

Is GB trading/releasing everybody?
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:35:47 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 03:30:12 pm
Is GB trading/releasing everybody?


MVS is a free agent.

I thought Green Bay would offer him an extension with Adams traded. But that doesn't looks likely if he ends up at the Chiefs.

Green Bay look significantly weaker at this point than last season. Still feel they'll walk the NFC North though.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:40:33 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:19:19 pm
Sounds like it's Jets and Dolphins who are in serious trade talks for Hill.

Dolphins would have added some serious speed to their offence with Hill at WR and Mostert at RB.

Maybe Hill will reconsider the Chiefs offer if he knows his options are the Jets and Dolphins!

Mind you Dolphins not too bad a choice for Hill, living in South Florida, tax free[or certainly low taxes anyway], but bye bye super bowl run, with either Jets or Dolphins.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:46:41 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:35:47 pm
MVS is a free agent.

I thought Green Bay would offer him an extension with Adams traded. But that doesn't looks likely if he ends up at the Chiefs.

Green Bay look significantly weaker at this point than last season. Still feel they'll walk the NFC North though.

All that angst GB had getting Rodgers to signing a new deal, has ended up weakening them, mind you GB were about $50 million over the cap too, which didn't help either, GB really need to get some WRs in the draft.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:51:29 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:40:33 pm
Mind you Dolphins not too bad a choice for Hill, living in South Florida, tax free[or certainly low taxes anyway], but bye bye super bowl run, with either Jets or Dolphins.
Lifestyle-wise sure, but if he runs Jet Chip Wasp with either Tua or Teddy as QB, that ball is going to land 20 yards short of where he makes the cut.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:53:36 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:51:29 pm
Lifestyle-wise sure, but if he runs Jet Chip Wasp with either Tua or Teddy as QB, that ball is going to land 20 yards short of where he makes the cut.

 ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:58:28 pm
The Jets have two firsts and two seconds after a solid FA period, so there were always talks of the Jets being interested in trades (with a young QB on a rookie deal, it's a good time to make moves to help him).  The receivers in the draft are great (deep class) but no elite elite prospect like Chase.

I get why the Jets are pushing for this, but I don't really want him on the team.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:36:26 pm
@AdamSchefter
Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:38:11 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:36:26 pm
@AdamSchefter
Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN.

Wow, i know Hill is a great WR, but that's a lot to give up for him. :o
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:43:39 pm
First and second, rest is chump stuff really. Keep both 23 firsts in case decide a QB is needed and keep a stud WR and LT last two days for next couple years.


What a mental few weeks since the superbowl.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 04:44:43 pm

Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Dolphins are giving their new WR Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per ⁦@DrewJRosenhaus⁩.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:08:44 pm
well nobody saw that coming.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:20:32 pm
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 04:43:39 pm
First and second, rest is chump stuff really. Keep both 23 firsts in case decide a QB is needed and keep a stud WR and LT last two days for next couple years.


What a mental few weeks since the superbowl.

Yep, I think the Dolphins keep future picks is a good move (regardless of the price this draft) in case you need a QB if Tua isn't the answer.  Reset the rookie QB clock if needed.  The QB carousel has been crazy, but the best QBs in the NFL tend to be old (and moved/extended already) or young.  The 2010 to 2015 drafts were really down for QBs, unluckily so (guys like Luck, Griffin, Cam, Bradford, etc should've been in position soon to be moving to contenders like Stafford/Wilson/Ryan did if they're after a ring, but obviously injuries derailed them).  That being said, not every young QB will remain with their team (see the Kyler Murray drama), so the Dolphins could still go after a more established QB if needed, with those and future first-round picks.

Chiefs get to maneuver the salary cap better, and given Mahomes' ability, he should be able to make players better around him, and that goes for shrewd FAs, veteran trades, and of course the draft itself.  Could take a step back next year but should be reloaded on offense very soon.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:42:31 pm
Hill is a luxury player very dependent on his speed who trends between playing the best receiver game in the league one week to the invisible ghost the next. I guess that's why KC didn't want to give him that kind of an extension. It's much more important to have the offensive line and defence in order. Whether Hardman can step up in his absence to become a true #1 receiver remains to be seen but I think what he mainly needs is more snaps and Mahomes looking for him more. The potential is abundant but he's stalled in Hill's shadow. Either way, with teams playing much deeper coverage against Mahomes now, short yardage is much more important because teams just don't leave space for deep strikes against KC anymore.

I fully expect them to sign Julio Jones on the cheap now. I guess the chances of Tyrann Mathieu agreeing to stay also rose significantly with more cap space. It should also make it much easier to agree a new deal for Orlando Brown. Nailing the left tackle is more important than wide receiver, period.

As for the salary cap, with Mahomes being tied in for that long with inflation and a rising cap, they're actually going to be in a very favourable position in four-five years when it comes to that stuff. Above all, from a market value standpoint, keeping Mahomes protected with the O-line and improving the pass rush is more likely to yield a Super Bowl than being capable of putting some extra points on the board.

Miami will definitely be interesting in that division, but they have a sizeable hole at quarterback that I'm not sure Hill can mend. He's an excellent receiver on the deep ball but would seem like a poor fit with a QB like Tua. He really is the kind of receiver who thrives off running straight forward to receive a deep ball from a really big arm. Him at Green Bay or Dallas would've been a match made in heaven but I'm really unsure about his chances in Miami.

Either way, I'd say it's short-term pain for potential long-term gain by having Mahomes behind an elite line. When Kelce and Hill were out for short spells last year, the difference wasn't that obvious. I guess they're just banking on that not being a fluke. After all, the best QB's don't need to ride on their receivers. It's usually the other way round.
