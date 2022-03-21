Hill is a luxury player very dependent on his speed who trends between playing the best receiver game in the league one week to the invisible ghost the next. I guess that's why KC didn't want to give him that kind of an extension. It's much more important to have the offensive line and defence in order. Whether Hardman can step up in his absence to become a true #1 receiver remains to be seen but I think what he mainly needs is more snaps and Mahomes looking for him more. The potential is abundant but he's stalled in Hill's shadow. Either way, with teams playing much deeper coverage against Mahomes now, short yardage is much more important because teams just don't leave space for deep strikes against KC anymore.



I fully expect them to sign Julio Jones on the cheap now. I guess the chances of Tyrann Mathieu agreeing to stay also rose significantly with more cap space. It should also make it much easier to agree a new deal for Orlando Brown. Nailing the left tackle is more important than wide receiver, period.



As for the salary cap, with Mahomes being tied in for that long with inflation and a rising cap, they're actually going to be in a very favourable position in four-five years when it comes to that stuff. Above all, from a market value standpoint, keeping Mahomes protected with the O-line and improving the pass rush is more likely to yield a Super Bowl than being capable of putting some extra points on the board.



Miami will definitely be interesting in that division, but they have a sizeable hole at quarterback that I'm not sure Hill can mend. He's an excellent receiver on the deep ball but would seem like a poor fit with a QB like Tua. He really is the kind of receiver who thrives off running straight forward to receive a deep ball from a really big arm. Him at Green Bay or Dallas would've been a match made in heaven but I'm really unsure about his chances in Miami.



Either way, I'd say it's short-term pain for potential long-term gain by having Mahomes behind an elite line. When Kelce and Hill were out for short spells last year, the difference wasn't that obvious. I guess they're just banking on that not being a fluke. After all, the best QB's don't need to ride on their receivers. It's usually the other way round.