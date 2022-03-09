I don't really see Cleveland as a Super Bowl contender, but I can definitely see them win the division and a wildcard game at home. When it comes time to perform though I don't think Mayfield has it in him for the big games, whereas it's been obvious from the get-go that Burrow is a big-game player. I don't think Burrow is a top four QB at least yet, but he's got a very strong mentality. I tend to feel that they'll have a Super Bowl loss hangover next year and he'll be better scouted against deep plays though. He then needs to really excel at long drives and checkdowns which will be an adaptation. Mayfield on the other hand has a big arm but a very fragile football psyche that makes him do really unwarranted stuff.



Baltimore have this problem that Lamar's running back adventures have caught up to him. On the other hand, the only way Baltimore win that division if he does the Lamar Jackson thing.



Pittsburgh have this great defense that will only get better by having Brian Flores around but the quarterback, O-line and receivers stick out like three sore thumbs. I think Garoppolo would be a terrible fit for them. He's not good when he has to get the ball out quickly and that's exactly what needs to happen with that line. He'd fit Indianapolis better since he can do the SF thing of relieving a running back with a competent line ahead of him. I don't think he's worth ditching Wentz and cap space for but there must have been stuff going on behind the scenes for them to even be willing to consider it.



Even so, if Pittsburgh can't get Garoppolo and Watson goes elsewhere they're really screwed being in that division and all. The number of 'they scored low teens, we scored ten' type of losses will be so annoying to them moving forward if they have to stick some random guy not good enough to start in the NFL playoffs at QB. Maybe they should try and manouevre for Pickett and hope that Tomlin can make him his new Ben.