Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2063093 times)

And this ends our discussion on Washington being contenders this year :D
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March  9, 2022, 07:21:34 pm
Not sure what Indy are going to do.

Trade for Jimmy G?

Feels like a good fit. Garopollo would work in the Colts offence if he can stay fit. I reckon a 3rd round pick in 2022 and a conditional 3rd round 2023 pick (that can become a 2nd) is what it might end up being. Probably depends how interested Steelers, Panthers, Saints are in Jimmy G.

Also talk that Watson will have some clarity on Friday and be more available for a trade. Seattle, Eagles or Pa there feel like favourites here due to draft capital they have.
I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if garoppolo ends up there.

that'll be the 7th year in a row that the colts start week 1 with a different qb and 2023 will probably made it 8.



Colts' Week 1 starting QB by year:
2016: Andrew Luck
2017: Scott Tolzien
2018: Andrew Luck
2019: Jacoby Brissett
2020: Philip Rivers
2021: Carson Wentz
2022: TBD
Dont know where the Colts go from here to be honest. We now have question marks at the two most important positions on the offensive side of the ball QB and LT. As well as needing another WR to compliment Pittman as well and a new TE. Flipping over to the defensive side of the ball weve had question marks at pass rush and outside corner for 5-6 seasons now.

We drafted two young pass rushers in the first two rounds last year so well see if Ballard has finally drafted a competent pass rusher. As far as corner goes I hope we go after one of the top CBs in free agency seen as there are a few different options out there this year.

Feels like were going to end up with a Garoppolo or Trubisky which isnt the end of the world but still leaves us a season or two away from being in a position to find out next franchise guy. All this while still having some serious holes and key positions on the roster.
Now that the best QB in the NFL is no longer facing charges it will be interesting to see where he goes, especially as he has no trade clause.

In a dream world and I'm a big fan of Mac Jones but I'd ask Watson if he'd be interested in coming. If he said yes I'd go to the Texans and offer picks plus Jones for Watson. Watson will be 27 in September and has a good 10-12 years left in him. We'd instantly become AFC East favourites and a serious super bowl contender again. It won't happen but I'd make that call to Deshaun and his team as the worst thing that can happen he says no. Then if he does I then get to enjoy Mac's development and progression in New England and watch him shove it right down people's throats about this low ceiling bullshit.

Though it will be interesting to see where he will go. If I had to make a bet I'd say either the Eagles or Seahawks. But this is my dark horse tip.

It is quite obvious that Cleveland wants rid of Baker Mayfield so I think Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans to trade QBs with each other. You heard it here first!! Yes Cleveland is not a 'hip' place like Miami or Wherever but they are an elite QB away from having a serious shot at being a Super Bowl contender team. With that defense and running game. So it's all set up for Watson to go in their surrounded by an elite roster ready to make a serious run. So if I was him I'd consider it!

If they weren't in the same division I'd say the same thing for the Titans and Colts as the Browns but they are, so it's a non starter. But man could you imagine Watson and Henry or Watson and Taylor. Jeez!!!!!!!!!!!
He's not going to jail now at least but if you trade for him you still know he'll probably get an NFL suspension. But if you do get him you're looking at longer than the short term.

Also Crosby got deservedly paid.
The thing is though, he has already been suspended the whole year, so I don't know how much more will be tacked on.

It's still a bit of a mess, but less so with the criminal element of the investigation taken out. I think morals aside (as the NFL does) you'll probably see a few teams waking up now to make an enquiry.
The thing is though, he has already been suspended the whole year, so I don't know how much more will be tacked on.

It's still a bit of a mess, but less so with the criminal element of the investigation taken out. I think morals aside (as the NFL does) you'll probably see a few teams waking up now to make an enquiry.

he wasn't suspended. he just didn't play
Now that the best QB in the NFL is no longer facing charges it will be interesting to see where he goes, especially as he has no trade clause.

In a dream world and I'm a big fan of Mac Jones but I'd ask Watson if he'd be interested in coming. If he said yes I'd go to the Texans and offer picks plus Jones for Watson. Watson will be 27 in September and has a good 10-12 years left in him. We'd instantly become AFC East favourites and a serious super bowl contender again. It won't happen but I'd make that call to Deshaun and his team as the worst thing that can happen he says no. Then if he does I then get to enjoy Mac's development and progression in New England and watch him shove it right down people's throats about this low ceiling bullshit.

Patriots should just keep Mac Jones and build a good team around him ...
he wasn't suspended. he just didn't play
Ah fair play, thought he was suspended. I guess then yes, he will sit out some time.
Now that the best QB in the NFL is no longer facing charges it will be interesting to see where he goes, especially as he has no trade clause.

Are you serious?  :-X

For me, at 2020 levels he's just below Herbert/Burrow, definitely not troubling the top three.

Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen have a much wider register.
Are you serious?  :-X

For me, at 2020 levels he's just below Herbert/Burrow, definitely not troubling the top three.

Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen have a much wider register.

Mahomes is the only one that is debatable for me. Rodgers well of course back to back MVPs but flops in the play-offs so I wouldn't take Rodgers over Watson if I want to win a super bowl. Josh Allen well perhaps its because we're in the same division and I see him more often but for me he isn't all that and is not consistent on a weekly basis. One week he can perform as the best QB in the nfl and the next week as one of the worst. This has been going on for 2 seasons now at least. If he can sort his consistency and maintain a level of performance week in week out then he can talk with Mahomes. I personally think Watson performed at a higher level than Allen has been doing.

Herbert Burrow I think both will go up a level and who knows after a year out how Watson will be but I think he, Herbert, Burrow and Mahomes are easily the top 4 QBs in the NFL. I'm not taking Rodgers, Allen or Wilson or whoever above those 4.

Just my opinion though and perhaps flavoured by watching Watson in games vs Pats where he was just immense as well as making the Texans with JJ Watt and Hopkins a threat in the AFC.

It will be interesting to see where he goes I just hope it isn't to the Steelers  ;D or Miami!!

the steelers have just got rid of one alleged sex pest at qb, I'm not sure they should be rushing into replacing him with another one.
Carolina seems quite inevitable for Watson, they're really desperate for a QB and have a very high draft capital with an early first-round pick that could give Houston a great chance to rebuild. I'm sure they fancy their chances at making a run for the NFC Championship game if they get him by being in a rebuild division and a weaker conference. Facing off against the fourth-placed teams with a high-end QB and possibly being able to flat track bully a bit in the divisional games. I doubt it would work but I could definitely see them making the playoffs with Watson in their ranks.

Then Houston could go for Bridgewater or Trubisky as a relatively cheap stopgap while trying to build a team around high-end draft picks. I don't think they want Darnold to be honest even if Carolina would gladly offer him to them. He'll probably be a career backup.
Are you serious?  :-X

For me, at 2020 levels he's just below Herbert/Burrow, definitely not troubling the top three.

Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen have a much wider register.

Maybe they meant best available QB, as that would be a more reasonable argument to be making about him.
seattle's social media bloke has gone a surprising route.

https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1501292207722033153

What did it say before it was deleted?
What did it say before it was deleted?

hanks in castaway looking for wilson.
Amari Cooper has a new home with the Browns.

I know his work ethic is often questioned. I still think he has something and can contribute.

Browns giving up a 5th and 6th rounder (Cowboys basically wanted him gone).

Not a bad move for the Browns to make.
They needed to find a replacement for Beckham so it makes sense. If Mayfield is still the starter he might gel better with Cooper, but it remains to be seen. Cleveland could win that division if Mayfield stops making silly mistakes. They have a damn good team.
I actually had them as my SB pick for the AFC, guess I picked the wrong Ohio team.

They are loaded in talent, and yes Baker needs to stop the mistakes, but in fairness he's also been heavily banged up with injuries, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares when fully healthy and the squad is back with no Covid restrictions etc.
Browns giving up a 5th and 6th rounder (Cowboys basically wanted him gone)

Limited return for a talented WR.

Suspect the issue here is Amari Cooperss contract and 2022 cap hit (-20M). Cowboys obviously wanted cap space so probably happy to take a 5th round pick. Browns get a talented receiver for limited draft capital.  Not looked but assume  Browns must have cap space or plan on cutting or trading someone like Landry to make cap space
Yeah rumours are Landry is being readied to be shipped off.
I don't really see Cleveland as a Super Bowl contender, but I can definitely see them win the division and a wildcard game at home. When it comes time to perform though I don't think Mayfield has it in him for the big games, whereas it's been obvious from the get-go that Burrow is a big-game player. I don't think Burrow is a top four QB at least yet, but he's got a very strong mentality. I tend to feel that they'll have a Super Bowl loss hangover next year and he'll be better scouted against deep plays though. He then needs to really excel at long drives and checkdowns which will be an adaptation. Mayfield on the other hand has a big arm but a very fragile football psyche that makes him do really unwarranted stuff.

Baltimore have this problem that Lamar's running back adventures have caught up to him. On the other hand, the only way Baltimore win that division if he does the Lamar Jackson thing.

Pittsburgh have this great defense that will only get better by having Brian Flores around but the quarterback, O-line and receivers stick out like three sore thumbs. I think Garoppolo would be a terrible fit for them. He's not good when he has to get the ball out quickly and that's exactly what needs to happen with that line. He'd fit Indianapolis better since he can do the SF thing of relieving a running back with a competent line ahead of him. I don't think he's worth ditching Wentz and cap space for but there must have been stuff going on behind the scenes for them to even be willing to consider it.

Even so, if Pittsburgh can't get Garoppolo and Watson goes elsewhere they're really screwed being in that division and all. The number of 'they scored low teens, we scored ten' type of losses will be so annoying to them moving forward if they have to stick some random guy not good enough to start in the NFL playoffs at QB. Maybe they should try and manouevre for Pickett and hope that Tomlin can make him his new Ben.
I think Garoppolo would be a terrible fit for them. He's not good when he has to get the ball out quickly and that's exactly what needs to happen with that line. He'd fit Indianapolis better since he can do the SF thing of relieving a running back with a competent line ahead of him. I don't think he's worth ditching Wentz and cap space for but there must have been stuff going on behind the scenes for them to even be willing to consider it.


I though Garoppolo excelled at quick release passes. Particularly when throwing short passes into tight windows over the middle. Its deep throw and throwing outside the lines where struggles.

Wentz has had higher highs than Garoppolo but Garoppolo is currently the better QB. Garoppolo has huge Q marks on some aspects of his game, including durability, but he does deliver. His W-L record at the 49ers is excellent, his play off record is good. The drop off when he hasnt played under centre for the 49ers under Shanahan has been huge. Hes a QB that somewhere between about 12th and 20th best in the league. Hes not going to elevate an average roster to SB contenders but he does have the ability to function well within a roster and come through in clutch moments. That could be the difference between being a play off team or not.

The Colts seems the best fit for Garoppolo but hed be an upgrade at the Steelers too. Youll get him for a 2nd this year and probably a 4th/5th in 2023. Its hardly a bounty of picks for a QB with a career win loss record of 45-18th a regular season QBR of 99.
