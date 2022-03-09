« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
March 9, 2022, 07:33:51 pm
And this ends our discussion on Washington being contenders this year :D
Re: The NFL Thread
March 9, 2022, 09:48:24 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March  9, 2022, 07:21:34 pm
Not sure what Indy are going to do.

Trade for Jimmy G?

Feels like a good fit. Garopollo would work in the Colts offence if he can stay fit. I reckon a 3rd round pick in 2022 and a conditional 3rd round 2023 pick (that can become a 2nd) is what it might end up being. Probably depends how interested Steelers, Panthers, Saints are in Jimmy G.

Also talk that Watson will have some clarity on Friday and be more available for a trade. Seattle, Eagles or Pa there feel like favourites here due to draft capital they have.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 9, 2022, 09:52:09 pm
I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if garoppolo ends up there.

that'll be the 7th year in a row that the colts start week 1 with a different qb and 2023 will probably made it 8.



Colts' Week 1 starting QB by year:
2016: Andrew Luck
2017: Scott Tolzien
2018: Andrew Luck
2019: Jacoby Brissett
2020: Philip Rivers
2021: Carson Wentz
2022: TBD
Re: The NFL Thread
March 9, 2022, 10:58:17 pm
Dont know where the Colts go from here to be honest. We now have question marks at the two most important positions on the offensive side of the ball QB and LT. As well as needing another WR to compliment Pittman as well and a new TE. Flipping over to the defensive side of the ball weve had question marks at pass rush and outside corner for 5-6 seasons now.

We drafted two young pass rushers in the first two rounds last year so well see if Ballard has finally drafted a competent pass rusher. As far as corner goes I hope we go after one of the top CBs in free agency seen as there are a few different options out there this year.

Feels like were going to end up with a Garoppolo or Trubisky which isnt the end of the world but still leaves us a season or two away from being in a position to find out next franchise guy. All this while still having some serious holes and key positions on the roster.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 10, 2022, 09:52:31 pm
Re: The NFL Thread
March 10, 2022, 11:12:34 pm
Mack never really lived up to his reputation in Chicago, with Bosa now they can probably do some damage.
Re: The NFL Thread
March 10, 2022, 11:31:00 pm
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 07:11:22 am
one of those that probably works out for all concerned given the circumstances.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:25:03 am
Diminishing returns on his stats. I feel he underwhelmed in Chicago, therefore the price is about right.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 08:49:39 am
Broncos sign star QB
Chargers sign a solid D player
Raiders haven't had any players arrested in a few weeks

over to you Kansas City
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm
Deshaun Watson won't face any criminal charges.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
Now that the best QB in the NFL is no longer facing charges it will be interesting to see where he goes, especially as he has no trade clause.

In a dream world and I'm a big fan of Mac Jones but I'd ask Watson if he'd be interested in coming. If he said yes I'd go to the Texans and offer picks plus Jones for Watson. Watson will be 27 in September and has a good 10-12 years left in him. We'd instantly become AFC East favourites and a serious super bowl contender again. It won't happen but I'd make that call to Deshaun and his team as the worst thing that can happen he says no. Then if he does I then get to enjoy Mac's development and progression in New England and watch him shove it right down people's throats about this low ceiling bullshit.

Though it will be interesting to see where he will go. If I had to make a bet I'd say either the Eagles or Seahawks. But this is my dark horse tip.

It is quite obvious that Cleveland wants rid of Baker Mayfield so I think Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans to trade QBs with each other. You heard it here first!! Yes Cleveland is not a 'hip' place like Miami or Wherever but they are an elite QB away from having a serious shot at being a Super Bowl contender team. With that defense and running game. So it's all set up for Watson to go in their surrounded by an elite roster ready to make a serious run. So if I was him I'd consider it!

If they weren't in the same division I'd say the same thing for the Titans and Colts as the Browns but they are, so it's a non starter. But man could you imagine Watson and Henry or Watson and Taylor. Jeez!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:14:09 pm
He's not going to jail now at least but if you trade for him you still know he'll probably get an NFL suspension. But if you do get him you're looking at longer than the short term.

Also Crosby got deservedly paid.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:16:53 pm
The thing is though, he has already been suspended the whole year, so I don't know how much more will be tacked on.

It's still a bit of a mess, but less so with the criminal element of the investigation taken out. I think morals aside (as the NFL does) you'll probably see a few teams waking up now to make an enquiry.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:17:54 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:16:53 pm
The thing is though, he has already been suspended the whole year, so I don't know how much more will be tacked on.

It's still a bit of a mess, but less so with the criminal element of the investigation taken out. I think morals aside (as the NFL does) you'll probably see a few teams waking up now to make an enquiry.

he wasn't suspended. he just didn't play
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
Now that the best QB in the NFL is no longer facing charges it will be interesting to see where he goes, especially as he has no trade clause.

In a dream world and I'm a big fan of Mac Jones but I'd ask Watson if he'd be interested in coming. If he said yes I'd go to the Texans and offer picks plus Jones for Watson. Watson will be 27 in September and has a good 10-12 years left in him. We'd instantly become AFC East favourites and a serious super bowl contender again. It won't happen but I'd make that call to Deshaun and his team as the worst thing that can happen he says no. Then if he does I then get to enjoy Mac's development and progression in New England and watch him shove it right down people's throats about this low ceiling bullshit.

Patriots should just keep Mac Jones and build a good team around him ...
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:24:10 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:17:54 pm
he wasn't suspended. he just didn't play
Ah fair play, thought he was suspended. I guess then yes, he will sit out some time.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:54:52 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
Now that the best QB in the NFL is no longer facing charges it will be interesting to see where he goes, especially as he has no trade clause.

Are you serious?  :-X

For me, at 2020 levels he's just below Herbert/Burrow, definitely not troubling the top three.

Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen have a much wider register.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:07:13 am
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 08:54:52 am
Are you serious?  :-X

For me, at 2020 levels he's just below Herbert/Burrow, definitely not troubling the top three.

Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen have a much wider register.

Mahomes is the only one that is debatable for me. Rodgers well of course back to back MVPs but flops in the play-offs so I wouldn't take Rodgers over Watson if I want to win a super bowl. Josh Allen well perhaps its because we're in the same division and I see him more often but for me he isn't all that and is not consistent on a weekly basis. One week he can perform as the best QB in the nfl and the next week as one of the worst. This has been going on for 2 seasons now at least. If he can sort his consistency and maintain a level of performance week in week out then he can talk with Mahomes. I personally think Watson performed at a higher level than Allen has been doing.

Herbert Burrow I think both will go up a level and who knows after a year out how Watson will be but I think he, Herbert, Burrow and Mahomes are easily the top 4 QBs in the NFL. I'm not taking Rodgers, Allen or Wilson or whoever above those 4.

Just my opinion though and perhaps flavoured by watching Watson in games vs Pats where he was just immense as well as making the Texans with JJ Watt and Hopkins a threat in the AFC.

It will be interesting to see where he goes I just hope it isn't to the Steelers  ;D or Miami!!

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:11:33 am
the steelers have just got rid of one alleged sex pest at qb, I'm not sure they should be rushing into replacing him with another one.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:32:48 am
Carolina seems quite inevitable for Watson, they're really desperate for a QB and have a very high draft capital with an early first-round pick that could give Houston a great chance to rebuild. I'm sure they fancy their chances at making a run for the NFC Championship game if they get him by being in a rebuild division and a weaker conference. Facing off against the fourth-placed teams with a high-end QB and possibly being able to flat track bully a bit in the divisional games. I doubt it would work but I could definitely see them making the playoffs with Watson in their ranks.

Then Houston could go for Bridgewater or Trubisky as a relatively cheap stopgap while trying to build a team around high-end draft picks. I don't think they want Darnold to be honest even if Carolina would gladly offer him to them. He'll probably be a career backup.
