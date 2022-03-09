Are you serious?
For me, at 2020 levels he's just below Herbert/Burrow, definitely not troubling the top three.
Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen have a much wider register.
Mahomes is the only one that is debatable for me. Rodgers well of course back to back MVPs but flops in the play-offs so I wouldn't take Rodgers over Watson if I want to win a super bowl. Josh Allen well perhaps its because we're in the same division and I see him more often but for me he isn't all that and is not consistent on a weekly basis. One week he can perform as the best QB in the nfl and the next week as one of the worst. This has been going on for 2 seasons now at least. If he can sort his consistency and maintain a level of performance week in week out then he can talk with Mahomes. I personally think Watson performed at a higher level than Allen has been doing.
Herbert Burrow I think both will go up a level and who knows after a year out how Watson will be but I think he, Herbert, Burrow and Mahomes are easily the top 4 QBs in the NFL. I'm not taking Rodgers, Allen or Wilson or whoever above those 4.
Just my opinion though and perhaps flavoured by watching Watson in games vs Pats where he was just immense as well as making the Texans with JJ Watt and Hopkins a threat in the AFC.
It will be interesting to see where he goes I just hope it isn't to the Steelers
or Miami!!