Now that the best QB in the NFL is no longer facing charges it will be interesting to see where he goes, especially as he has no trade clause.



In a dream world and I'm a big fan of Mac Jones but I'd ask Watson if he'd be interested in coming. If he said yes I'd go to the Texans and offer picks plus Jones for Watson. Watson will be 27 in September and has a good 10-12 years left in him. We'd instantly become AFC East favourites and a serious super bowl contender again. It won't happen but I'd make that call to Deshaun and his team as the worst thing that can happen he says no. Then if he does I then get to enjoy Mac's development and progression in New England and watch him shove it right down people's throats about this low ceiling bullshit.



Though it will be interesting to see where he will go. If I had to make a bet I'd say either the Eagles or Seahawks. But this is my dark horse tip.



It is quite obvious that Cleveland wants rid of Baker Mayfield so I think Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans to trade QBs with each other. You heard it here first!! Yes Cleveland is not a 'hip' place like Miami or Wherever but they are an elite QB away from having a serious shot at being a Super Bowl contender team. With that defense and running game. So it's all set up for Watson to go in their surrounded by an elite roster ready to make a serious run. So if I was him I'd consider it!



If they weren't in the same division I'd say the same thing for the Titans and Colts as the Browns but they are, so it's a non starter. But man could you imagine Watson and Henry or Watson and Taylor. Jeez!!!!!!!!!!!