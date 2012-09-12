« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1605 1606 1607 1608 1609 [1610]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2059360 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64360 on: February 28, 2022, 07:10:22 pm »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64361 on: February 28, 2022, 08:28:12 pm »
 Designated international teams in 2022:
 
Germany (Munich], FC Bayern Munich Stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mexico (Mexico City), Estadio Azteca, Arizona Cardinals

United Kingdom (London), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Green Bay Packers
United Kingdom (London), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, New Orleans Saints

United Kingdom (London), Wembley Stadium, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://www.nfl.com/news/buccaneers-cardinals-jaguars-packers-and-saints-to-play-international-games-in-2
Logged

Offline ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64362 on: March 1, 2022, 03:02:40 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 28, 2022, 08:28:12 pm
Designated international teams in 2022:
 
Germany (Munich], FC Bayern Munich Stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mexico (Mexico City), Estadio Azteca, Arizona Cardinals

United Kingdom (London), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Green Bay Packers
United Kingdom (London), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, New Orleans Saints

United Kingdom (London), Wembley Stadium, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://www.nfl.com/news/buccaneers-cardinals-jaguars-packers-and-saints-to-play-international-games-in-2

Got into a rabbit hole of reading about American football in Germany. Apparently, the second most-watched sport there and they seem to have a very organized American football division of their own.

For the Bucs game, I am very surprised this game is in Munich. Of the three games being played in Germany over the next few seasons, this is in Munich and the next two are in Frankfurt. Tampa has three direct connections to Europe: Gatwick, Zurich, and Frankfurt. I could see that driving tourism to and from both cities (I currently reside in Tampa and Eurowings has really been advertising on local tv here). Not sure if the NFL care about that at all, just seems a missed opportunity.

For the other games, poor Wembley getting another Jags game  ;D
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,343
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64363 on: March 1, 2022, 03:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 28, 2022, 08:28:12 pm
Designated international teams in 2022:
 
Germany (Munich], FC Bayern Munich Stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mexico (Mexico City), Estadio Azteca, Arizona Cardinals

United Kingdom (London), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Green Bay Packers
United Kingdom (London), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, New Orleans Saints

United Kingdom (London), Wembley Stadium, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://www.nfl.com/news/buccaneers-cardinals-jaguars-packers-and-saints-to-play-international-games-in-2

Didn't realise they'd changed the scheduling rules but i've been reading today that all these games are from the extra NFC/AFC games and every year it will alternate between NFC and AFC who the hosts of the extra game are. So next years international series will feature four AFC teams as the 'home' team.

Regarding this year though it means the potential opponents for the games are:

Packers vs Patriots, Titans or Jets
Saints vs Bengals, Ravens or Raiders
Buccs vs Ravens, Bengals or Chiefs
Cardinals vs Chiefs, Chargers or Patriots

The Jags at Wembley is a voluntary game so isn't restricted by the new rules and they could get any of the following:

Texans, Colts, Titans, Raiders, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants or Ravens.
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,650
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64364 on: March 1, 2022, 04:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on March  1, 2022, 03:44:18 pm
Didn't realise they'd changed the scheduling rules but i've been reading today that all these games are from the extra NFC/AFC games and every year it will alternate between NFC and AFC who the hosts of the extra game are. So next years international series will feature four AFC teams as the 'home' team.

Regarding this year though it means the potential opponents for the games are:

Packers vs Patriots, Titans or Jets
Saints vs Bengals, Ravens or Raiders
Buccs vs Ravens, Bengals or Chiefs
Cardinals vs Chiefs, Chargers or Patriots

The Jags at Wembley is a voluntary game so isn't restricted by the new rules and they could get any of the following:

Texans, Colts, Titans, Raiders, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants or Ravens.

Didn't realise it literally translated to the extra game and the potential opponents for that particular game. I thought it was just 1 of the home games that were moved because they had 9 versus the 'normal' 8.

The above makes it much easier to see who the potential opponents are. The 2 games at Tottenham have the potential to be great match ups. Jets  @ Green Bay looks to be the worse option for the neutral.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64365 on: March 1, 2022, 04:27:04 pm »
The Jets played one of the London games last October, so can't see them being involved[although stranger things have happened], Packers vs either Patriots or Titans will sell out quickly, as i think Aaron Rodgers will stay at the Packers, & a chance to see him in action in a Packers uniform



 


Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,193
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64366 on: March 1, 2022, 04:32:26 pm »
Packers vs the wembley stewarding staff would sell out in seconds. The opponent is largely irrelevant there so it'll probably be the jets.
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,343
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64367 on: March 1, 2022, 04:53:38 pm »
I think it'll be the Jets as that's the game most likely to be given up by the Packers.

Personally i'd like 3 of the games to be packers/titans, saints/raiders, buccs/ravens.

Purely so that the chances of the Giants coming back over are 1 in 5 instead of 1 in 8. :P
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,668
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64368 on: March 1, 2022, 05:46:41 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on March  1, 2022, 03:02:40 am
Got into a rabbit hole of reading about American football in Germany. Apparently, the second most-watched sport there and they seem to have a very organized American football division of their own.

Where did you read that? I seriously doubt that American football is the second most-watched sport in Germany whether it's on TV or live in a stadium. Interest has clearly been going up over the last few years, but it's far from close to becoming main-stream. I don't even think you can watch the German league anywhere on TV. That said, Germany are definitely one of the big nations in American football in Europe.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64369 on: March 1, 2022, 06:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  1, 2022, 04:27:04 pm
The Jets played one of the London games last October, so can't see them being involved[although stranger things have happened], Packers vs either Patriots or Titans will sell out quickly, as i think Aaron Rodgers will stay at the Packers, & a chance to see him in action in a Packers uniform
 

Patriots haven't done one of these games since 2017,i've read they are more likely to play Arizona in Mexico city.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,948
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64370 on: Yesterday at 09:47:10 pm »

The Wall Street Journal@WSJ
The NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for betting on games. He will miss at least the entire 2022 season.

Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64371 on: Yesterday at 09:59:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:47:10 pm
The Wall Street Journal@WSJ
The NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for betting on games. He will miss at least the entire 2022 season.
 

Seems harsh if what he says is true.https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/33446869/nfl-suspends-atlanta-falcons-wr-calvin-ridley-least-2022-season-betting-games
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,193
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64372 on: Yesterday at 10:12:00 pm »
I'm pretty sure every player probably knows not to do that. So it seems harsh but if that's the known penalty just don't do it.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,617
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64373 on: Today at 04:34:41 pm »
Aaron Rodgers signing a 4 year $200m deal with the Packers. Generally, 4 year deals for QBs his age turn out to be not a great idea in years 3 and 4, but this is Aaron Rodgers we're talking about here.
Maybe he'll stop acting like a diva now.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,428
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64374 on: Today at 05:04:52 pm »
Massive deal that, interesting how it will reflect on other QB's.

It's getting bigger and bigger for QB's, teams have to be creative on how to fit talent around them with the cap I guess.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64375 on: Today at 05:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:34:41 pm
Aaron Rodgers signing a 4 year $200m deal with the Packers. Generally, 4 year deals for QBs his age turn out to be not a great idea in years 3 and 4, but this is Aaron Rodgers we're talking about here.
Maybe he'll stop acting like a diva now.
 

Qaron can cover his house in tinfoil and have loads left over for a new girlfriend.
Logged

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,850
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64376 on: Today at 06:10:40 pm »
I'm mostly happy that we'll get to see him play four more years. No matter what people think about him, he's one special quarterback. For Green Bay it's a bit of a no-brainer in spite of the money involved, Rodgers basically is what separates the franchise from being a perennial 'hope for a wild card' team and there would've been no chance to keep Adams around without him anyway.

Rodgers should've asked for less money if he wanted to win the Super Bowl again though but that's on him. Green Bay badly need reinforcements in free agency that they can't do now. I feel he would've won a second ring but for that blocked punt but it is what it is. He had a bad night that time so has to take some blame for that as well.

His friend McAfee claims that the terms are way overstated though and it's actually a cap-friendly deal so it remains to be seen what it is.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:30:50 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,617
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64377 on: Today at 06:43:18 pm »
@AdamSchefter
Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.

Trade is pending a physical and Wilsons approval.

Multiple 1st round picks, other picks and players as part of the deal apparently.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:44:59 pm by Ray K »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64378 on: Today at 06:52:23 pm »
It's going to be fun with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert & now Russell Wilson in the same division. ;D
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,193
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64379 on: Today at 06:59:14 pm »
it comes to something when carr is the worst qb in a division.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,650
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64380 on: Today at 07:17:42 pm »
Looks like Seahawks are getting Drew Lock and Shelby Harris as part of the Wilson trade.

Must be getting multiple 1st round picks as well. Id assume 3 1st round picks plus some later round picks.

Personally Im just glad hes out of the NFC West

EDIT: getting Noah Fant as well plus 2 x 1st round picks, 2  x 2nd round picks and a 5th rounder for Wilson and a 4th
« Last Edit: Today at 07:20:19 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,617
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64381 on: Today at 07:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:17:42 pm
Looks like Seahawks are getting Drew Lock and Shelby Harris as part of the Wilson trade.

Must be getting multiple 1st round picks as well. Id assume 3 1st round picks plus some later round picks.

Personally Im just glad hes out of the NFC West
Trade package:

Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick, per Schefter
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,428
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64382 on: Today at 07:31:02 pm »
That's a lot to give up for a 33 year old. Maybe the Rams 'win now' approach in getting Stafford has influenced the Broncos' decision.

I guess they can claim to having a fairly good defense, so in that respect they won't need Wilson to be at his prime and they'll feel they'll be in the mix.
Logged

Online MadErik

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
  • NS
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64383 on: Today at 07:49:11 pm »
Today was supposed to be all about Aaron Rodgers...
Logged
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64384 on: Today at 07:53:26 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 07:31:02 pm
That's a lot to give up for a 33 year old. Maybe the Rams 'win now' approach in getting Stafford has influenced the Broncos' decision.

I guess they can claim to having a fairly good defense, so in that respect they won't need Wilson to be at his prime and they'll feel they'll be in the mix.

Being in a division with Patrick Mahomes & Justin Herbert, Derek Carr can be decent too, & not a cert QB in the draft made Broncos choice for them.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #64385 on: Today at 07:59:03 pm »
Speaking as someone who follows the Seahawks it's a bad outcome, because the move should've been to keep Russ and get rid of Carroll and Schneider. That said, the trade in isolation is a decent one. Wilson is already on the decline, has become quite injury prone and seems to have lost good part of his explosiveness and improvisation skills, which is understandable considering that he's spent the last 7 years getting the shit kicked out of him. Plus, Denver will play in arguably the toughest division in the whole NFL.

In terms of return, Lock doesn't really matter, but he's a cheap young option to lead a tanking season or can be a backup if Seattle trades for another QB. Fant is a decent young player in a position of need. I don't know Harris that well, but improving the pass rush was a massive need. Two first and two seconds is a big haul in terms of picks. The only problem is that Seattle has been drafting horrendously for at least five years, so there's not a lot of confidence that that draft capital will turn into something useful.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.
Pages: 1 ... 1605 1606 1607 1608 1609 [1610]   Go Up
« previous next »
 