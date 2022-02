well they succeded in that part at least. I think michel and akers combined for about 7 yards in the entire game.



he's done alright has michel. got binned by NE but now has 2 super bowl wins.



Michel is a decent RB. He's been pretty consistent in terms of being a back who'll get about 4 yards per carry over a season as a featured back (+200 carries). Doesn't fumble much but he's not much of a threat in the passing game.I suspect the Patriots weren't taking Michel's 5th year option on his rookie contract and thought they'd trade him to receive some draft capital back. Michel had been injured in 2020 and last offseason was probably the last opportunity to get some draft capital for a former 1st round pick. I think Michel's cap hit was close to $3M in 2021 for the Patriots so by trading him and putting faith in Damien Harris they saved cap space (for their off season FA spurge) and got some draft picks (5th and 6th in 2022 that is a conditional 4th). Harris did well in 2020 in Michel's absence and continued that this season.I can see the sense in the trade from the Patriot's perspective and from the Rams perspective. Rams got an experienced back for a 3rd Day draft pick(s) when Akers went down injured. Allowed them to go on a Super Bowl run. Allowed Patriots to put resources elsewhere. Allowed Michel to pick up a 2nd Super Bowl ring. Win-win all round.