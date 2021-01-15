That was a bit of an anticlimax and an underwhelming game but was always going to be a bit low-key with the top four quarterbacks knocked out. Burrow had the game in his hand but he needs to learn to throw the ball away instead of looking for 25 yards when the pocket collapses.



Lots of anomalies during the playoffs and strange things happening for this matchup even to happen. Can't help but feel that more people will remember the Mahomes vs Allen madness over this game a few years from now. Allen must be feeling very disappointed that he didn't get a chance to have a go at the Rams' terrible attempts at stopping the run.



Stafford didn't exactly light up that game either.



As for the Rams, I'll save my congratulations for another time and another team. Just a plastic franchise in a plastic stadium in a plastic city without a football culture that somehow have managed to play hide and seek with the salary cap. Also Kroenke on top of that. Commiserations to fans in Cincinnati and St. Louis on this one. The Superbowl hangover will be immense in southern Ohio and it remains to be seen what they can do with the next season now that teams will have had a summer to really study Burrow, Chase and Higgins and will try and prevent deep plays, forcing checkdowns instead.



I guess the one person I'll congratulate is Stafford at the end of the day after all the misery Detroit gave him and that he avoided being where Matt Ryan ended. Even if he looked disoriented he pulled three TD passes versus one for Burrow so that's what counts in the end. Kupp and Donald are beasts in their own right and the two best ones on that team by far. Either way, the fluctuation of talent on that roster between the peaks and the deep valleys is what it is.