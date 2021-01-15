« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:03:24 am
And now the inane interviews,post game.Looking forward to Kroneke with the trophy.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:03:42 am
That call on 3rd down was the dodgy, this will be the talking point sadly.

Bengals should feel hard done by.

I knew it was a formality after that.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:04:13 am
It's all fun having the Bengals there, but they looked dodgy all game. Didn't seem like they would ever win it unfortunately. No consistency in the offense of defense.

Rams probably get chewed alive with Chiefs there instead.

But right team won in the end.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:04:13 am
 LA finally go to Kupp and he delivers. shame the Bengals never made the 4th down set up for over time.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:04:15 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:03:24 am
And now the inane interviews,post game.Looking forward to Kroneke with the trophy.

At least Arsenal fans will have something to celebrate this season.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:04:17 am
3rd and 1. Midfield. Biggest game in franchise history. You give the ball to Samaje Perine. Unreal.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:04:20 am
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:01:10 am
Damp squib of an ending after a great game. But when you turn up dressed like a fucking dickhead you deserve to get sacked to lose.

Half volley a man when hes down why dont ya.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:04:57 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:03:42 am
That call on 3rd down was the dodgy, this will be the talking point sadly.

Bengals should feel hard done by.

I knew it was a formality after that.

Its a make up call - but at least there was a bit of contact. You do wish the refs would not throw the flag there though.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:05:18 am
Bengals need to upgrade the OL massively in the draft, but should be competitive for a while if they can do that and not lose too many players, Burrow looks another excellent young QB, although unfortunately for them he isn't the only one in the AFC.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:05:19 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:03:42 am
That call on 3rd down was the dodgy, this will be the talking point sadly.

Bengals should feel hard done by.

I knew it was a formality after that.

yeah but there's the facemask on cunty so it evens out, in the end bengals couldn't stand up to rams rush
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:05:25 am
Great playoffs, most exciting I can remember. SB was ok. Refs had to have a say I guess.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:05:50 am
Quote from: shy_talk on Today at 03:04:20 am
Half volley a man when hes down why dont ya.

That get-up deserves it in fairness.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:06:58 am
Donald has to be MVP. Single-handedly shut down the Bengals second half.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:07:58 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 03:05:19 am
yeah but there's the facemask on cunty so it evens out, in the end bengals couldn't stand up to rams rush

I disagree, it doesnt even it up for me. Losing a dodgy touchdown with almost 30mins to play is much easier to recover from than losing a dodgy touchdown with less than 2mins to play
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:07:59 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 03:05:25 am
Great playoffs, most exciting I can remember. SB was ok. Refs had to have a say I guess.

It was competitive so it qualifies as "good" for me given some of the blowouts I watched back in the late 80s early 90s, for a while back then it just felt like the AFC got hammered most years! ;)
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:09:04 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:05:18 am
Bengals need to upgrade the OL massively in the draft, but should be competitive for a while if they can do that and not lose too many players, Burrow looks another excellent young QB, although unfortunately for them he isn't the only one in the AFC.

Yep. It's amazing that they were still in contention given how many sacks they gave up
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:10:50 am
Bengals need to spend all their draft picks on o line. All of them.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:11:34 am
I doubt the Bengals will be back next year. In a tough division and relying on constant big plays and your QB running for his life just isn't sustainable. Might have just blown their last chance for a long time.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:11:58 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 03:06:58 am
Donald has to be MVP. Single-handedly shut down the Bengals second half.
 

Kupp for me.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:12:52 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 03:06:58 am
Donald has to be MVP. Single-handedly shut down the Bengals second half.

Agree. A game that deserves a defensive player as MVP as he was the stand out.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:14:19 am
Bengals have a lot of improvement that they can make throughout the team in the next couple of years on the OL and on the defensive side especially. But it wont be easy for them to get back anytime soon considering theyre in one of the hardest divisions and in the currently stacked AFC.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:14:38 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 03:11:34 am
I doubt the Bengals will be back next year. In a tough division and relying on constant big plays and your QB running for his life just isn't sustainable. Might have just blown their last chance for a long time.
Their offensive weapons are impressive, all the more if they can replace those turnstiles in front of burrow.

But the AFC is hard and doesn't look like getting any easier.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:15:22 am
Kroenke should just do a cough arsenal eric morcambe thing and walk off!
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:16:11 am
And this is the worst part of the whole thing. Can you imagine John Henry lifting the fucking European cup or the PL trophy? Capitalist bollocks.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:16:24 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:14:38 am
Their offensive weapons are impressive, all the more if they can replace those turnstiles in front of burrow.

But the AFC is hard and doesn't look like getting any easier.


The AFC in the playoffs is going to be fun to watch over the next 10 years maybe.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:16:34 am
COOOOPPPP mvp.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:17:28 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:14:38 am
Their offensive weapons are impressive, all the more if they can replace those turnstiles in front of burrow.

But the AFC is hard and doesn't look like getting any easier.

That's it. AFC has about half a dozen teams that are flooded with offensive talent. It's never easy to get back to a Superbowl anyway, even less so in a really competitive division with huge roster gaps to be filled.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:18:44 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:16:34 am
COOOOPPPP mvp.

So deserved. It was mentioned earlier in the thread but surely the most dominating non QB performance in Super Bowl history? The chap bet them on his own in offence.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:19:18 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:07:59 am
It was competitive so it qualifies as "good" for me given some of the blowouts I watched back in the late 80s early 90s, for a while back then it just felt like the AFC got hammered most years! ;)
Aye that's true.

Coming in I was fearing the worst for the Bengals. I had visions of Seattle vs Denver or Tampa v Oakland...  productive offense hitting a brick wall D, but it was closer than that.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:20:13 am
Kupp was great, but you could pick anyone out the crowd to score on Eli Apple.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:22:09 am
Another fun season comes to an end and the long off season begins.

Don't really know who's in the draft this year.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:25:30 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:22:09 am
Another fun season comes to an end and the long off season begins.

Don't really know who's in the draft this year.

Trades is going to be fun too, quite a few QBs still with questions where they're playing next season.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:37:41 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:22:09 am
Another fun season comes to an end and the long off season begins.

Don't really know who's in the draft this year.
 

yeah i don't pay to much attention to college draft or free agents etc,till preseason comes around.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 03:59:05 am
I think Rams better team, take away that weird missed pnealtyt for the TD.

No clear #1 QB makes dradt interesting.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 09:46:26 am
That was a bit of an anticlimax and an underwhelming game but was always going to be a bit low-key with the top four quarterbacks knocked out. Burrow had the game in his hand but he needs to learn to throw the ball away instead of looking for 25 yards when the pocket collapses.

Lots of anomalies during the playoffs and strange things happening for this matchup even to happen. Can't help but feel that more people will remember the Mahomes vs Allen madness over this game a few years from now. Allen must be feeling very disappointed that he didn't get a chance to have a go at the Rams' terrible attempts at stopping the run.

Stafford didn't exactly light up that game either.

As for the Rams, I'll save my congratulations for another time and another team. Just a plastic franchise in a plastic stadium in a plastic city without a football culture that somehow have managed to play hide and seek with the salary cap. Also Kroenke on top of that. Commiserations to fans in Cincinnati and St. Louis on this one. The Superbowl hangover will be immense in southern Ohio and it remains to be seen what they can do with the next season now that teams will have had a summer to really study Burrow, Chase and Higgins and will try and prevent deep plays, forcing checkdowns instead.

I guess the one person I'll congratulate is Stafford at the end of the day after all the misery Detroit gave him and that he avoided being where Matt Ryan ended. Even if he looked disoriented he pulled three TD passes versus one for Burrow so that's what counts in the end. Kupp and Donald are beasts in their own right and the two best ones on that team by far. Either way, the fluctuation of talent on that roster between the peaks and the deep valleys is what it is.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:22:13 am
Commiserations to fans in "St Louis" you say!

Why? LA has more right to call the Rams their team than St Louis given that the franchise has spent more than 50 years in the City
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:28:42 am
I watched Sky coverage.  Every time Jeff Reinebold is on I expect his graphic caption to read:

Jeff Reinebold
Producer and director of over 500 adult movies

Stayed to the end and switched off when Aaron Donald stated pointing at his ring finger.  Very disappointing from Cincy.  That was there for the taking :(
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:29:30 am
Chatting shite as usual.
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:30:58 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:29:30 am
Chatting shite as usual.

Who?  Me, Jeff or Arron Donald?

There's a good case for all 3 tbf :)
Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 10:51:40 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:30:58 am
Who?  Me, Jeff or Arron Donald?

There's a good case for all 3 tbf :)

haha none of the 3
