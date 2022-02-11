« previous next »
scatman

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63880 on: Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on February 11, 2022, 04:20:12 pm
Someone who is obscenely rich wants to become even more obscenely rich. I will be supporting the Bengals on Sunday but it will be a small consolation if they lose that this tit lost some of their shitload of cash.
bit of a weird take because you do know that if the punter loses the money goes to someone who is probably a lot richer than him right?




TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63881 on: Today at 10:45:42 am »
We're all staying up for tonight, right?
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63882 on: Today at 10:51:51 am »
really don't mind who wins tonight which is nice.

quite interested to see how many f bombs and n words there are during the half time show too.
jedimaster

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63883 on: Today at 11:01:03 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:04:30 pm
bit of a weird take because you do know that if the punter loses the money goes to someone who is probably a lot richer than him right?

Yes. I realised that 3 seconds after I posted :D Kind of a lose-lose situation. So a bit like being a fan of my team :D
Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63884 on: Today at 11:15:56 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:51:51 am
really don't mind who wins tonight which is nice.

quite interested to see how many f bombs and n words there are during the half time show too.

Can't see it from Dre or Snoop. Dre doesn't have the charisma to do what's not written down and Snoop exists to sell adverts these days.

Fully expect to hear a really shit version of caifornia love at some point tonight
Rob K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63885 on: Today at 11:16:58 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:45:42 am
We're all staying up for tonight, right?

Aye.

Finish work at 7 then quick power nap before a few mates get round.

Got the grub and extra strong coffee ready and waiting.


scatman

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63886 on: Today at 01:09:23 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:45:42 am
We're all staying up for tonight, right?
yep buddy, took tomorrow off :D




kj999

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63887 on: Today at 01:49:49 pm »
I am nervous as fooook!

We're gonna do it .

Long suffering Bengals fan, i just feel the fairytale is on

Fucking hope so!


dalarr

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63888 on: Today at 02:51:35 pm »
Caught the Rona yesterday so will actually be able to watch this one live. Will fall asleep at 2AM regardless.
Its always bittersweet with the Superbowl. The off season is looong.
jedimaster

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63889 on: Today at 03:08:18 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on January 23, 2022, 12:34:45 am
If the Bengals have no OL injuries, they are in trouble. If they end up playing the Rams pass rush in the Superbowl they will get Burrow killed :D

Hope my above comment from the Titans-Bengals game turns out to be as insightful as my other posts  ;D

Go Stripey Cats!
scouseman

  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63890 on: Today at 07:06:22 pm »
Oh what might have been. So as a 49ers fan the next best course of action is to root for the Bengals tonight. Good luck to you and I hope you win it after so many years of trying.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63891 on: Today at 09:04:53 pm »
Just getting into bed now for a tactical nap!

Had a few old fashioneds, hoping that will help us get over! Alarm set for 23:10!

Enjoy it, everyone!

