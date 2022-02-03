Munich to host an NFL game next season, in annual rotation with Frankfurt & Jags return to play at Wembley, & 2 other games in LondonThe NFL's international expansion will continue from 2022 with the first regular season games held in Germany.Munich and Frankfurt have been chosen as the host cities, with one game per season until 2025.The 2022 season will feature five overseas games, with three in London, one in Mexico and one in Germany.Germany's first game will take place at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, with Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park hosting the following year."We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.