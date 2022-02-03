« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1592 1593 1594 1595 1596 [1597]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2037685 times)

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63840 on: February 3, 2022, 07:36:21 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on February  3, 2022, 02:49:00 pm
early Super Bowl predictions?

i go with refs home cooking and Rams winning it at home.
Said as much on here, just before the Wildcards (although I had Rams v KC)


Oh and that YouTube clip is spot on. I love Bill Burr's podcast, my favorite comedian.
« Last Edit: February 3, 2022, 07:45:54 pm by TipTopKop »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,613
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63841 on: February 3, 2022, 09:32:38 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February  3, 2022, 07:36:21 pm
Said as much on here, just before the Wildcards (although I had Rams v KC)


Oh and that YouTube clip is spot on. I love Bill Burr's podcast, my favorite comedian.
yeah i like that he is a big sports fan too, love his nfl rants

https://youtu.be/FWhZ2XS08aQ
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,957
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63842 on: February 4, 2022, 01:38:43 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on February  3, 2022, 03:12:01 pm
Cleveland Indians had to changed their name to the Guardians, they have the ugliest logo in sports now.

It's like a 8 year old drew it, when they got rid of the Chief Wahoo logo they went to a Capital "C" and it looked good on the baseball caps, now sure why they moved to this new monstrosity..

Anyway i like the new name for Washington, it's a cool name, next call of business for the franchise is someone buying out Dan Synder.

The new Washington name is awful, as is there new uniforms, the new logo too smacks of a college team as apposed to a pro team, can't believe a firm got paid to come up with this stuff, when a 5 year old could have come up with something better.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,957
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63843 on: February 4, 2022, 04:57:14 am »
Doug Pederson is the new Jags head coach
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63844 on: February 4, 2022, 03:38:01 pm »
Just been looking at the prices for Superbowl tickets out of interest. obscene, they don't give a s,, about the fans. $40,000 for a pitch side seat. few seats at the back for just under $5.000 $8.000 £10.000. $15.000 rising to the $40.000 seats.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63845 on: February 4, 2022, 03:43:10 pm »
I think that's pretty standard. it's impossible to buy a super bowl ticket for face value but the US don't seem to give a shit about getting fleeced on the "secondary market" as it's pretty much usual behviour.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63846 on: February 4, 2022, 04:06:07 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February  4, 2022, 03:43:10 pm
I think that's pretty standard. it's impossible to buy a super bowl ticket for face value but the US don't seem to give a shit about getting fleeced on the "secondary market" as it's pretty much usual behviour.
Am no good posting images but I assumed the Diagram I looked at was showing the face value of the tickets but I could be wrong.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63847 on: February 4, 2022, 04:06:35 pm »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,957
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63848 on: February 4, 2022, 04:06:58 pm »
Yep, factor in you have a team playing in the super bowl in there own stadium too, guess it'd be even pricier if the Chiefs made it to the super bowl too with there stars.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63849 on: February 4, 2022, 04:08:19 pm »
I think it's always been the case that the conference championship games are for the fans and the super bowl is for the corporates.
Logged

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63850 on: February 4, 2022, 04:15:14 pm »
I'm not really trusting a fair game to be honest.

We've already seen the NOLA no-call three years ago, now add a home team, a billion dollar stadium that Kroenke wants dividends for, the NFL desperate to grow in the LA market, a team without commercial value on the other side. Let's just say I suspect the decks will be stacked.
Logged
Linudden.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63851 on: February 4, 2022, 04:33:14 pm »
tin foil hat alert
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63852 on: February 4, 2022, 11:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on February  4, 2022, 04:15:14 pm
I'm not really trusting a fair game to be honest.

We've already seen the NOLA no-call three years ago, now add a home team, a billion dollar stadium that Kroenke wants dividends for, the NFL desperate to grow in the LA market, a team without commercial value on the other side. Let's just say I suspect the decks will be stacked.


🤔

In my experience (veteran of the tuck rule farce) refs in the nfl are just shit, especially when their usual crew is broken up for the playoffs.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63853 on: February 5, 2022, 01:02:07 am »
Gus Bradley has swapped his DC position with the Raiders for the Colts. He did a decent job -better than Guenther- at steadying the defense (to be fair a solid brick would have been an upgrade over Guenther). Good luck to Gus.

I heard the Raiders will be interviewing the Giants' DC tomorrow, and they already interviewed the Bears' DC.

With Olson (finally) booted out and Cable, it looks like a complete overhaul of the front office in Vegas.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63854 on: February 5, 2022, 01:14:50 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February  5, 2022, 01:02:07 am
Gus Bradley has swapped his DC position with the Raiders for the Colts. He did a decent job -better than Guenther- at steadying the defense (to be fair a solid brick would have been an upgrade over Guenther). Good luck to Gus.

I heard the Raiders will be interviewing the Giants' DC tomorrow, and they already interviewed the Bears' DC.

With Olson (finally) booted out and Cable, it looks like a complete overhaul of the front office in Vegas.
Gus is an Ok DC he going to get you solid Defense basically only playing cover 3 when the league is going to do more 2 high and being flexible, surpised Reich is changing the D scheme so big from what they had in place
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63855 on: February 5, 2022, 11:33:11 am »
With Gus gone, it's the Giants' Patrick Graham who's the new DC at the Raiders.

I guess Daboll wants his own people in? but still a little surprised they didn't try to keep Graham, as he's well thought of.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63856 on: February 6, 2022, 10:30:03 pm »
Anyone watching the Pro Bowl?!.... me neither ;D    Seriously though, gonna miss the NFL after next week  :'( horrible without loads of fixtures on a Sunday evening.
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,336
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63857 on: February 6, 2022, 10:45:22 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February  6, 2022, 10:30:03 pm
Anyone watching the Pro Bowl?!.... me neither ;D    Seriously though, gonna miss the NFL after next week  :'( horrible without loads of fixtures on a Sunday evening.

I saw a couple of clips on twitter and it was pathetic. That was enough.
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63858 on: February 7, 2022, 12:51:51 am »
Mike McDaniel, the 49ers OC is now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Niners lost DC Saleh to the Jets last year, now McDaniel. Wonder who'll get his job. They'll get two third-round draft selections by the way.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63859 on: February 7, 2022, 12:43:17 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February  6, 2022, 10:30:03 pm
Anyone watching the Pro Bowl?!.... me neither ;D    Seriously though, gonna miss the NFL after next week  :'( horrible without loads of fixtures on a Sunday evening.

I watched a bit. Zero effort given. It was flag football that only contented the players, not that I blame them: why get injured in a game like this & risk your livelihood? Cant believe so many paid to see it. The NFL would be better turning it into an awards weekend/charity golf event.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63860 on: February 7, 2022, 12:51:13 pm »
the pro bowl is what it is and it has been that for years. it must make the nfl money somehow.

the gmfb mob are presenting live from LA which means they start at 4am local time. fuck that.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63861 on: February 7, 2022, 04:37:22 pm »
i know its said many times on meme pages but i would much prefer to watch #32 & #31 play each other for 1st draft pick
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63862 on: February 7, 2022, 05:10:45 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February  6, 2022, 10:30:03 pm
Anyone watching the Pro Bowl?!.... me neither ;D    Seriously though, gonna miss the NFL after next week  :'( horrible without loads of fixtures on a Sunday evening.
Watched the 2nd half. bit of a joke, it's like the Eurovision song contest for me. always say it's rubbish and won't bother watching. always find myself turning over and watching. :)
We've been spoilt the last few weeks as well. on Sat and Sun. will miss it as usual.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,973
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63863 on: February 7, 2022, 05:42:42 pm »
just watched highlights of the throwing skills contest, Russell Wilson just obliterating it nonchalantly :D
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63864 on: February 8, 2022, 12:06:41 am »
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63865 on: February 8, 2022, 10:50:39 am »
Lovie Smith over Brian Flores? Hmmmm.

I woulda taken Flores as Raiders coach, but obviously Davis was intent on a new Coach/GM/Staff team.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63866 on: February 8, 2022, 11:05:15 am »
smith will be there for a year before they get mccown to take over. it seems they really want him in charge for some reason but know that if they did that now there'd be uproar.
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63867 on: February 8, 2022, 11:42:21 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on February  7, 2022, 12:43:17 pm
I watched a bit. Zero effort given. It was flag football that only contented the players, not that I blame them: why get injured in a game like this & risk your livelihood? Cant believe so many paid to see it. The NFL would be better turning it into an awards weekend/charity golf event.

Parsons tackled someone (not even a full tackle, just a wrap-around, both ended standing upright) and was told to calm down. After that the receiver needed to be catching the ball on top of the defender to be "tackled". Just silly.

Make it a meet & greet with the fans would be better.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,816
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63868 on: February 8, 2022, 12:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on February  8, 2022, 11:42:21 am
Parsons tackled someone (not even a full tackle, just a wrap-around, both ended standing upright) and was told to calm down. After that the receiver needed to be catching the ball on top of the defender to be "tackled". Just silly.

Make it a meet & greet with the fans would be better.
A lot of people want to see it replaced by an awards weekend where the two worst teams from the season compete with the winner getting first draft pick. Not sure if this is sacrilege or a good idea.

The idea of 'tanking' purposefully is pretty much one that's exclusive to American sports, are there any ways to combat this or deter teams from purposefully losing? Are there any sports that employ rules to stop teams doing this?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63869 on: February 8, 2022, 12:53:32 pm »
6 blokes called joe have started 9 super bowls at QB. it's the 2nd most common name. after tom.

brady. who started 10 on his own.
Logged

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,743
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63870 on: February 8, 2022, 04:43:49 pm »
I'd like to see the Pro Bowl being a straight fight for the ninth home game between the AFC and NFC as a realistic proposition to make it competitive.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,957
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63871 on: Yesterday at 07:43:14 pm »
Munich to host an NFL game next season, in annual rotation with Frankfurt & Jags return to play at Wembley, & 2 other games in London

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/american-football/60327065

The NFL's international expansion will continue from 2022 with the first regular season games held in Germany.

Munich and Frankfurt have been chosen as the host cities, with one game per season until 2025.

The 2022 season will feature five overseas games, with three in London, one in Mexico and one in Germany.

Germany's first game will take place at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, with Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park hosting the following year.

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63872 on: Yesterday at 07:46:24 pm »
The deutschers do deserve a game.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,957
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63873 on: Today at 08:51:18 am »
Aaron Rodgers wins MVP, other NFL honour winners

Offensive player of year: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
Defensive player of year: T.J. Watt, LB, Steelers
Offensive rookie of year: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
Defensive rookie of year: Micah Parsons, LB, Cowboys
Coach of year: Mike Vrabel, Titans
Comeback player of year: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
Walter Payton man of year: Andrew Whitworth, OT, Rams

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/33263080/nfl-2021-season-awards-handed-11th-annual-nfl-honors-ceremony
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,791
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63874 on: Today at 08:52:42 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:46:24 pm
The deutschers do deserve a game.

Absolutely, theres always a massive contingent from Germany/Scandinavia at the Wembley games.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,061
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63875 on: Today at 02:28:20 pm »
Aye there's usually quite a bit of german being spoken at the london games that I've been to.







The largest legal sports bet in American history has been placed on the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.

Caesars Sportsbook confirmed that it received a $5 million bet on the Bengals moneyline at +170, and called it the largest bet ever placed in a legal sports book.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,339
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63876 on: Today at 03:41:17 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February  8, 2022, 12:53:32 pm
6 blokes called joe have started 9 super bowls at QB. it's the 2nd most common name. after tom.

brady. who started 10 on his own.

Ha, what a stat!

Namath and Montana must have at least 6 between them? Whos the other? Theisman?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1592 1593 1594 1595 1596 [1597]   Go Up
« previous next »
 