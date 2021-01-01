« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1589 1590 1591 1592 1593 [1594]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2028913 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,484
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63720 on: Today at 01:14:07 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm
Weird fluffing of Burrow post game ... he was decent but nothing more - the Bengals D was phenomenal plus Kansas city had a full on melt down - horrible game management and Mahones decision making was just shocking
Yep Mahomes and the KC offence, the best of their team, threw the game away entirely. Just lost their composure entirely, and made so many awful decisions.

Moved away from what was working in the first half and over relied on Mahomes trying to make things happen with his arm. Total self inflicted wound, and their very highly paid but not great defence can't be scapegoated this time.

For letting himself get sacked twice including one fumble at the end of the game, it was deserved that they didn't win it on the first drive in OT. THat sort of overthinking and stupidity deserves to be punished
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,585
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63721 on: Today at 01:18:25 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 01:10:31 am
How did they end up with such high draftpicks after making the SB in 2019? They took Bosa second overall and then took Deebo in Rd 2!

They took Bosa and Samuel the year they made the Super Bowl. 2018 was the year Garoppolo tore his ACL in week 3, so they finished 4-12
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,133
  • Maths Mug!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63722 on: Today at 01:33:36 am »
My Bengals are in the FUCKING SUPER BOWL!!!

I can't believe it

33 years man and boy, mostly painful

HERE WE GO!
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,926
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63723 on: Today at 01:35:35 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:14:07 am
Yep Mahomes and the KC offence, the best of their team, threw the game away entirely. Just lost their composure entirely, and made so many awful decisions.

Moved away from what was working in the first half and over relied on Mahomes trying to make things happen with his arm. Total self inflicted wound, and their very highly paid but not great defence can't be scapegoated this time.

For letting himself get sacked twice including one fumble at the end of the game, it was deserved that they didn't win it on the first drive in OT. THat sort of overthinking and stupidity deserves to be punished

Agreed, dreadful game management by the Chiefs from 21-3 up, running game was killing the Bengals, & the Chiefs went away from it, should have scored even if it was a FG just before half time too, that screen pass was a no no at the end of the first half, at least throw to the end zone, or throw it away
Logged

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63724 on: Today at 01:52:29 am »
Still cant get over that stadium. Its like its made up. Reminds me a bit of the one on the Champions League opening graphics.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63725 on: Today at 01:57:38 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 01:33:36 am
My Bengals are in the FUCKING SUPER BOWL!!!

I can't believe it

33 years man and boy, mostly painful

HERE WE GO!

Congrats. Looks like a rally exciting and likeable team. Amazing how theyve turned it around so quickly.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,909
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63726 on: Today at 01:57:46 am »
We got a game here
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,782
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63727 on: Today at 02:07:52 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 01:33:36 am
My Bengals are in the FUCKING SUPER BOWL!!!

I can't believe it

33 years man and boy, mostly painful

HERE WE GO!

Congratulations!  :)
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,926
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63728 on: Today at 02:11:20 am »
Stafford should have been picked off then, awful throw.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,585
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63729 on: Today at 02:14:59 am »
That dropped INT from Tartt is going to end up being costly
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63730 on: Today at 02:25:42 am »
Blatant delay of game there not called! Been a couple on the Rams that have helped them out big time in this game
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,909
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63731 on: Today at 02:33:04 am »
1:50 with 1 TO to tie or win. A lot of time.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,909
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63732 on: Today at 02:35:50 am »
Game!

Rams v Bengals
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,059
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63733 on: Today at 02:36:41 am »
And that's the ball game
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63734 on: Today at 02:39:29 am »
Go Bengals!!!
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,585
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63735 on: Today at 02:40:55 am »
It's been SB or bust for the Rams all season. Hope the Bengals win
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,004
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63736 on: Today at 04:19:18 am »
Really wonderful of Joe Burrow and company to finally be the uniting force this country needed. Everyone can get behind seeing Mahomes wife and brother on the losing end of a contest.

Will be cheering on the Bengals in the Super Bowl. Middle America ftw.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,313
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63737 on: Today at 09:15:44 am »
I really struggle to understand Kyle Shanahan's decision making, especially late in games. They've got 4th and 2 from the Rams 45 with under 10 minutes left. And he punts the ball. Takes the delay of game and just punts it. You're supposed to be an offensive guru and stuff. Why are you turning into Adam Gase and chickening out?  Go and win the fucking game.

And the whole game they never double teamed Cooper Kupp. The only receiver likely to beat them over the top. D backs giving him free release into the end zone, with no safety help. Just criminal stuff.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,997
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63738 on: Today at 09:31:41 am »
As someone who knew more about the Chiefs, Bills and Packers who should I be cheering for in the Super Bowl then? Bengals because of their turnaround from a few years ago? And theyll be underdogs given the Rams are in their home stadium?
Logged

Online redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,265
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63739 on: Today at 09:39:47 am »
Even as a Rams fan I have to admit most people will be cheering for the Bengals,

Some people arent happy with the Galacticos approach weve taken to build this team, twinned with the home field advantage and the Bengals rise from seemingly nowhere just makes them a better story.

But fuck that I hope we smash em!😂
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,997
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63740 on: Today at 09:42:48 am »
Quote from: redan on Today at 09:39:47 am
Even as a Rams fan I have to admit most people will be cheering for the Bengals,

Some people arent happy with the Galacticos approach weve taken to build this team, twinned with the home field advantage and the Bengals rise from seemingly nowhere just makes them a better story.

But fuck that I hope we smash em!😂

Haha, best of luck.
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,758
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63741 on: Today at 10:17:10 am »
Quote from: redan on Today at 09:39:47 am
Even as a Rams fan I have to admit most people will be cheering for the Bengals,

Some people aren’t happy with the ‘Galactico’s’ approach we’ve taken to build this team, twinned with the home field advantage and the Bengals rise from seemingly nowhere just makes them a better story.

But fuck that I hope we smash em!

What home field advantage, Rams had to go silent count at one stage last night, at "home".....Superbowl is usually poor atmosphere anyway given neutrals/prawn sandwiches. i'd say be 80/20 bengals outside that.

Rams d-line getting ot burrow could be nasty if he doesn't get the ball out quick. But if he does, Weddle only came off the couch two weeks ago and could be got at.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,265
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63742 on: Today at 10:26:36 am »
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 10:17:10 am
What home field advantage, Rams had to go silent count at one stage last night, at "home".....Superbowl is usually poor atmosphere anyway given neutrals/prawn sandwiches. i'd say be 80/20 bengals outside that.

Rams d-line getting ot burrow could be nasty if he doesn't get the ball out quick. But if he does, Weddle only came off the couch two weeks ago and could be got at.

Oh I know we havent actually got any advantage at all playing in LA but to the Media itll be will the Rams win it in LA? Bengals can win it in the Rams back yard etc. Its just another thread to the story rather than anything tangible and another reason more neutrals will support the Bengals
Logged

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,538
  • Militant Fan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63743 on: Today at 10:31:28 am »
i think almost all neutrals will be cheering for the bengals. but i think you always gotta side with the team with the best player on the field and thats the rams with aaron donald. hes going to cause burrow some serious problems.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,404
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63744 on: Today at 11:22:40 am »
From Tyreek's peace signs to Mahomes wife and brother, there was much to dislike about the entitled arrogance of KC.

Saw quite a few tweets last night from different people saying "America thanks you Bengals" or something to that effect ;D

So yeah, as much as the Bengals will be underdogs against the plazzy Rams, a lot of people will be rooting for them.
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,332
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63745 on: Today at 11:46:48 am »
Just finished watching in the games in full, that Bengals Vs KC game was insane!!

I felt the reffing was suspect in both games. You couldn't get a PI call in the first half of the KC game then they called everything, then they stopped...? They also missed a blindside helmet to helmet block on a punt return and screwed up an illegal formation call in OT with the game on the line? How can you crack down on everything so hard during the season and then call next to nothing in the 2 Championship games!

Looking forward to the SB though. Preference for the Bengals but you have to hand it to LA for making their investment pay off. They mortgaged so many future picks to get there and they managed it, so well done for having the balls to go that route.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"
Pages: 1 ... 1589 1590 1591 1592 1593 [1594]   Go Up
« previous next »
 