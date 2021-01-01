Just finished watching in the games in full, that Bengals Vs KC game was insane!!



I felt the reffing was suspect in both games. You couldn't get a PI call in the first half of the KC game then they called everything, then they stopped...? They also missed a blindside helmet to helmet block on a punt return and screwed up an illegal formation call in OT with the game on the line? How can you crack down on everything so hard during the season and then call next to nothing in the 2 Championship games!



Looking forward to the SB though. Preference for the Bengals but you have to hand it to LA for making their investment pay off. They mortgaged so many future picks to get there and they managed it, so well done for having the balls to go that route.