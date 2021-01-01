« previous next »
Weird fluffing of Burrow post game ... he was decent but nothing more - the Bengals D was phenomenal plus Kansas city had a full on melt down - horrible game management and Mahones decision making was just shocking
Yep Mahomes and the KC offence, the best of their team, threw the game away entirely. Just lost their composure entirely, and made so many awful decisions.

Moved away from what was working in the first half and over relied on Mahomes trying to make things happen with his arm. Total self inflicted wound, and their very highly paid but not great defence can't be scapegoated this time.

For letting himself get sacked twice including one fumble at the end of the game, it was deserved that they didn't win it on the first drive in OT. THat sort of overthinking and stupidity deserves to be punished
How did they end up with such high draftpicks after making the SB in 2019? They took Bosa second overall and then took Deebo in Rd 2!

They took Bosa and Samuel the year they made the Super Bowl. 2018 was the year Garoppolo tore his ACL in week 3, so they finished 4-12
My Bengals are in the FUCKING SUPER BOWL!!!

I can't believe it

33 years man and boy, mostly painful

HERE WE GO!
Yep Mahomes and the KC offence, the best of their team, threw the game away entirely. Just lost their composure entirely, and made so many awful decisions.

Moved away from what was working in the first half and over relied on Mahomes trying to make things happen with his arm. Total self inflicted wound, and their very highly paid but not great defence can't be scapegoated this time.

For letting himself get sacked twice including one fumble at the end of the game, it was deserved that they didn't win it on the first drive in OT. THat sort of overthinking and stupidity deserves to be punished

Agreed, dreadful game management by the Chiefs from 21-3 up, running game was killing the Bengals, & the Chiefs went away from it, should have scored even if it was a FG just before half time too, that screen pass was a no no at the end of the first half, at least throw to the end zone, or throw it away
Still cant get over that stadium. Its like its made up. Reminds me a bit of the one on the Champions League opening graphics.
My Bengals are in the FUCKING SUPER BOWL!!!

I can't believe it

33 years man and boy, mostly painful

HERE WE GO!

Congrats. Looks like a rally exciting and likeable team. Amazing how theyve turned it around so quickly.
We got a game here
My Bengals are in the FUCKING SUPER BOWL!!!

I can't believe it

33 years man and boy, mostly painful

HERE WE GO!

Congratulations!  :)
Stafford should have been picked off then, awful throw.
That dropped INT from Tartt is going to end up being costly
Blatant delay of game there not called! Been a couple on the Rams that have helped them out big time in this game
1:50 with 1 TO to tie or win. A lot of time.
Game!

Rams v Bengals
And that's the ball game
