« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1588 1589 1590 1591 1592 [1593]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2027428 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63680 on: Today at 11:18:09 pm »
Get in
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,057
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63681 on: Today at 11:18:17 pm »
Not sure how the chiefs managed to screw that up so badly. Well done Bengals
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,013
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63682 on: Today at 11:18:45 pm »
The fucking Bengals are going to the super bowl.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,924
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63683 on: Today at 11:18:48 pm »
Some of the Chiefs coaches should be getting fired for that
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,985
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63684 on: Today at 11:18:52 pm »
49ers v Bengals Super Bowl again? One of the earliest I remember watching.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63685 on: Today at 11:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:16:40 pm
What a performance by the Bengals. They're in the goddang Super Bowl. The flipping Bungles, like.
could be a third Niners - Bungles game too
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63686 on: Today at 11:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:18:52 pm
49ers v Bengals Super Bowl again? One of the earliest I remember watching.
First one I watched all the way through was the Bears v Pats blow out 1986
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,030
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63687 on: Today at 11:20:30 pm »
Amazing turnaround. I wonder what price they were when the Chiefs were in the red zone hust before half time?

Terrible collapse by the Chiefs though. Worse performance than SB last year.

Hopefully a Bengals-49ers match now for a 90s redux.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,974
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63688 on: Today at 11:20:33 pm »
Chuffed for the Bengals and really good to have another great playoff game, could be a throwback to the 80s if the Niners make it!

Chiefs outsmarted themselves at the end of regulation, but those were 2 bad throws/decisions from Mahomes in OT
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,747
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63689 on: Today at 11:21:02 pm »
Trumpers crying into their Budweiser pisswater. Shame that.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,310
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63690 on: Today at 11:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:19:00 pm
could be a third Niners - Bungles game too
John Candy not around to inspire Jimmy G this time around.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,821
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63691 on: Today at 11:21:26 pm »
oh wow look, a defence can actually make a stop in OT and win the game for their team...
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,057
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63692 on: Today at 11:22:21 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:21:26 pm
oh wow look, a defence can actually make a stop in OT and win the game for their team...

Still think its a stupid rule though. If youre that happy you won the toss in OT then you know something is wrong with it
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,169
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63693 on: Today at 11:24:36 pm »
That was brilliant!

Really felt for them when they lost the coin toss but Chiefs had no real momentum to take into overtime.

Logged
JFT96.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,266
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63694 on: Today at 11:24:41 pm »
Bengals deserved that because of their massive cohones ...
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63695 on: Today at 11:25:06 pm »
Awesome for the Bengals.  Incredible.

As for the Chiefs, that was a total mess.  Utterly horrible.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 428
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63696 on: Today at 11:26:48 pm »
2 wins 2 years ago, now at the superbowl. What a post season this has been so far.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63697 on: Today at 11:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:18:52 pm
49ers v Bengals Super Bowl again? One of the earliest I remember watching.
:) Great game.  touchdown winner for the 49rs with seconds to go. Cincinnati coach choked. something like, 18secs away. only 18secs away from wining.
That's a luxury in todays NFL  :)'
     
Mahomes lost his composure after the cock up seconds before the first half. self destructed.
Logged
The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,574
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63698 on: Today at 11:30:26 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:21:26 pm
oh wow look, a defence can actually make a stop in OT and win the game for their team...

Except they didn't. They still needed ther offense to score a FG. And that kind of highlights the issue people have with OT rules. The team that wins the coin toss can win the game with only one part of the whole squad doing well (i.e. the offense), if you lose the coin toss you need both your defense and your offense to do well to win. If the rule was that the team that gets the first possession loses if they don't score at all in that drive, then it would be kind of fair. The way it is at the moment it's not...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1588 1589 1590 1591 1592 [1593]   Go Up
« previous next »
 