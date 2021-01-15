oh wow look, a defence can actually make a stop in OT and win the game for their team...



Except they didn't. They still needed ther offense to score a FG. And that kind of highlights the issue people have with OT rules. The team that wins the coin toss can win the game with only one part of the whole squad doing well (i.e. the offense), if you lose the coin toss you need both your defense and your offense to do well to win. If the rule was that the team that gets the first possession loses if they don't score at all in that drive, then it would be kind of fair. The way it is at the moment it's not...