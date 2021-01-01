« previous next »
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63560 on: Today at 09:00:11 pm »
Cincy's defense is not AFC Championship material. Burrow and Chase need to get something going quickly to bail them out. Mahomes is as brilliant as ever in the playoffs. One pass TD away from Joe Montana in conference championships the year he turns 27 :o
Logged
Linudden.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63561 on: Today at 09:00:27 pm »
I was so confident chiefs would win the super bowl last season , and that Mahomes would dominate for years. Then I thought maybe I overrated him and hes a one season wonder, but no, hes back, injury free, and set to dominate the game for years.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63562 on: Today at 09:01:14 pm »
Hopefully the latter game is a bit more interesting
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63563 on: Today at 09:01:32 pm »
Chiefs take all kinds of beating. Their offence is just ludicrously explosive when they're clicking. Don't think LA or SF can keep up with their scoring power.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63564 on: Today at 09:01:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:00:27 pm
I was so confident chiefs would win the super bowl last season , and that Mahomes would dominate for years. Then I thought maybe I overrated him and hes a one season wonder, but no, hes back, injury free, and set to dominate the game for years.

You're aware last year was his third brilliant season in a row mate? ;D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,918
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63565 on: Today at 09:01:55 pm »
Chiefs are like playing Madden on cheat mode
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,008
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63566 on: Today at 09:02:13 pm »
Completely non competitive so far
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63567 on: Today at 09:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 09:01:44 pm
You're aware last year was his third brilliant season in a row mate? ;D

Had a shocker in the super bowl last season when I was expecting a route.
Season before he was unplayable, not back to that level yet but hes getting there.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,402
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63568 on: Today at 09:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:01:32 pm
Chiefs take all kinds of beating. Their offence is just ludicrously explosive when they're clicking. Don't think LA or SF can keep up with their scoring power.
Should LA make it past SF, they'll be loaded on defense to give KC quite a challenge.

LA does have enough depth in Donald, Miller, Ramsey etc to trouble them. I really think if they come through tonight they'll win it all.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63569 on: Today at 09:08:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:04:38 pm
O-line had a shocker in the super bowl last season when I was expecting a route.
Season before he was unplayable, not back to that level yet but hes getting there.

Fixed it. Actually considering any pass rusher was in his knee one second after each snap, some TD drops from receivers and him having a stubbed toe he did quite okay under the circumstances. They lost that SB when the last couple of linemen went down versus Buffalo and then got to play the best pass rush away from home. Had Tyreek Hill caught the layup in the first half it's a completely different ballgame.

He was a lot worse in a couple of regular season games this term. Against the Giants of all teams, nothing worked. That being said if you only lost your first route after three full seasons you've done something right.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:10:54 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,918
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63570 on: Today at 09:09:45 pm »
Bengals need a TD here, a FG is not going to be good enough
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,884
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63571 on: Today at 09:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:09:45 pm
Bengals need a TD here, a FG is not going to be good enough

And then a regroup and figure out some defense.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,884
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63572 on: Today at 09:11:54 pm »
Huge TD

Funny enough KC could probably score a touchdown this half.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63573 on: Today at 09:11:55 pm »
Kansas City's clown tackling and positioning is gonna throw another Super Bowl title isn't it?
Logged
Linudden.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,302
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63574 on: Today at 09:12:13 pm »
Good job, good effort guys.

They left too much time for Mahomes though.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,918
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63575 on: Today at 09:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:12:13 pm
Good job, good effort guys.

They left too much time for Mahomes though.

Yeah, plus Chiefs have the ball to start the second half too.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,884
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63576 on: Today at 09:17:42 pm »
LOL 30 yards picked up on one play. And then another 15. 41 seconds to go easy points.
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63577 on: Today at 09:19:35 pm »
When will they learn? Never score with more than 3 seconds left on the clock against Mahomes  ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,884
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63578 on: Today at 09:23:30 pm »
That was a bit of a stupid play
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63579 on: Today at 09:24:46 pm »
Looked like Mahomes had a bit of seam there and could have taken that in himself to be honest
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63580 on: Today at 09:25:36 pm »
It's better to play it safe and get it up to a two-TD lead there.
Logged
Linudden.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,302
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63581 on: Today at 09:26:12 pm »
Won't make a difference but it'll make the Bengals feel good about themselves.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63582 on: Today at 09:41:24 pm »
Huge for the Bengals.  0 points allowed at the end of the half and now forcing a punt.  Still in this for now.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,566
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63583 on: Today at 09:46:30 pm »
Daft, costly penalty to take
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63584 on: Today at 09:48:00 pm »
Props to the officials so far for not throwing yellow flags left, right and centre.
Logged
Linudden.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,823
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63585 on: Today at 09:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 09:48:00 pm
Props to the officials so far for not throwing yellow flags left, right and centre.

Yeah its better than it was a few weeks ago when it got out of hand but they should still be calling stuff instead of bottling it entirely.... tought it was clesarly interference on Kelce on the last 3rd down play
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63586 on: Today at 09:53:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:50:21 pm
Yeah its better than it was a few weeks ago when it got out of hand but they should still be calling stuff instead of bottling it entirely.... tought it was clesarly interference on Kelce on the last 3rd down play

That push out of bounds on Hardman was a stonewall 15-yarder so that's typical.
Logged
Linudden.

Online ArcticRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 840
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63587 on: Today at 09:54:56 pm »
Now they're calling nothing
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,884
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63588 on: Today at 09:57:42 pm »
game has gone flat
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,302
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #63589 on: Today at 10:00:31 pm »
Would the Bengals stop fucking running on 1st down. It's getting them behind the count a c they're down 2 scores.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
