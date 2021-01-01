O-line had a shocker in the super bowl last season when I was expecting a route.

Season before he was unplayable, not back to that level yet but hes getting there.



Fixed it. Actually considering any pass rusher was in his knee one second after each snap, some TD drops from receivers and him having a stubbed toe he did quite okay under the circumstances. They lost that SB when the last couple of linemen went down versus Buffalo and then got to play the best pass rush away from home. Had Tyreek Hill caught the layup in the first half it's a completely different ballgame.He was a lot worse in a couple of regular season games this term. Against the Giants of all teams, nothing worked. That being said if you only lost your first route after three full seasons you've done something right.