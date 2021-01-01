I was so confident chiefs would win the super bowl last season , and that Mahomes would dominate for years. Then I thought maybe I overrated him and hes a one season wonder, but no, hes back, injury free, and set to dominate the game for years.
You're aware last year was his third brilliant season in a row mate?
Chiefs take all kinds of beating. Their offence is just ludicrously explosive when they're clicking. Don't think LA or SF can keep up with their scoring power.
O-line had a shocker in the super bowl last season when I was expecting a route. Season before he was unplayable, not back to that level yet but hes getting there.
Bengals need a TD here, a FG is not going to be good enough
Good job, good effort guys. They left too much time for Mahomes though.
Props to the officials so far for not throwing yellow flags left, right and centre.
Yeah its better than it was a few weeks ago when it got out of hand but they should still be calling stuff instead of bottling it entirely.... tought it was clesarly interference on Kelce on the last 3rd down play
