The GOAT. Too many bridges burnt for him to sign a one day contract and retire a Patriot?



Not for me, all Pats fans and Mr Kraft. There would be only one person that bridge may have been burnt for.But I am gutted really about this news in the sense that I knew this day was coming but until it happens then I never expect the gut wrenching feeling I've got now. The man is a hero of mine even though we're the same age!I hope he does retire wearing the Patriot Jersey one more time for last time in our opening home game of 2022. He deserves the adulation from our crowd and from the entire Patriot organisation.