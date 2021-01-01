If it was "fair" you would see a mix of teams choosing to kick and receive the ball when they win the toss. I would imagine the team that wins the toss nearly always elects to receive.



Almost always. Very rare to not receive. If a team chose not to receive, it was almost always due to the conditions (e.g. very windy days). Kickers in the old days were less reliable as well. It became almost non-existent (a team winning the toss and not receiving) for a while until the OT rule changes.Here's a list I saw recently on choose not to receive that was kind of fun to read through. Incidentally, a huge number of the teams that chose not to receive were calls made by legendary coaches (probably because they can take the heat if it goes wrong). Marty Morninwheg's decision was panned (it didn't work) but also he was struggling badly as a coach.For college rules, the end results are in general similarly "fair" (or "unfair") for teams winning the toss (something between 50-55% depending on the period of study). In college, you always go second, so you know exactly what you need in the first OT (and then it switches). The coin toss definitely matters, but because there's no sudden death element, it seems more fair.College OTs are more fun (before the whole 2-point conversion only thing implemented after 2019), but player safety, TV game length, etc are a different set of considerations. NFL OTs have always been big hot topics. It's possible if the owners feel that ratings/support would be better in a different set of rules, especially for the playoffs, maybe further changes would come. The NFL is far more pass-happy and a given it's a QB league and the best are often in the playoffs, the % of teams winning with a first-drive TD may be higher (would have to look into this). So even though the OT rules overall may not overwhelming favor the coin toss winners, it may be more favorable in the playoffs with the generally high-level QB play. The NFL allowed challenges to pass interference for a year (which I thought would've never been implemented) after the Rams-Saints game, so maybe the owners will consider something different for the playoffs after the uproar over this epic game.