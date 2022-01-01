I didn't say Garoppolo was any better lol. Just think Dak is so overrated in general, middle of the road QB who'll never get you close to a superbowl.



Fair enough. I never see him as over-rated - he seems to be rated as a "maybe top 10, maybe just outside the top 10" QB - seems perfectly reasonable to me - and his regular season seems to back this up - 37 TDs, 10 Ints, QB Rating of 104.2 across the season, and in 6 seasons, only once having a season QB Rating of under 95 (and even then, only 86.6 isn't that bad). There are definitely worse QBs in the play-offs (Stafford, Jimmy G, Hurts, Carr, Tannehill, Big Ben) and in other teams who had decent enough seasons (Tua, Baker, Wentz, Herbert, Cousins, Hill) so seems odd to specifically focus on him being overrated and middle of the road.