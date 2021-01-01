« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1562 1563 1564 1565 1566 [1567]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 2003983 times)

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62640 on: Today at 10:15:36 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:12:03 pm
It is on NBC in the US and likely Sky in the UK.

Yeah don't have the sky sport channels and really struggling to find a stream
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62641 on: Today at 10:15:54 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:47:58 pm
https://twitter.com/ScottHanson/status/1482467697124200448

I'm a bit disappointed that even in a private video he's not swearing. Should have been "SEVEN FUCKING HOURS OF FUCKING COMMERCIAL FILLED FOOTBALL START FUCKING NOW, YOU FUCKING c*nts..." :D
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,858
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62642 on: Today at 10:21:29 pm »
raiders D doing alright keeping the bengals to 3 on successive drives.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62643 on: Today at 10:22:48 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:21:29 pm
raiders D doing alright keeping the bengals to 3 on successive drives.

Weridly also - Raiders D was the worst in the league in the RZ, yet 2 consecutive stops?  Against Burrows/Chase?  Lol
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62644 on: Today at 10:24:53 pm »
Worst Redzone D of the last 30 years coming up big to keep the Raiders in this game early.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,858
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62645 on: Today at 10:39:06 pm »
odd stat that for a 10-7 team.


completion on 4th down by the bengals who seem sick of FGs.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62646 on: Today at 10:45:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:39:06 pm
odd stat that for a 10-7 team.


completion on 4th down by the bengals who seem sick of FGs.

It's not that odd when you realise they are a 10-7 team by the skin of their teeth - 4 straight wins to end the season, against the Browns/Broncos/Colts/Chargers, by a cumulative of 12 points.   That's 4 teams who are 33-35 combined, and they only just won all 4. 
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,143
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62647 on: Today at 10:49:58 pm »
Burrows kept that alive but one of the refs blew a whistle before it was caught. Can't imagine a Raider would have caught it but even so...
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,858
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62648 on: Today at 10:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:45:02 pm
It's not that odd when you realise they are a 10-7 team by the skin of their teeth - 4 straight wins to end the season, against the Browns/Broncos/Colts/Chargers, by a cumulative of 12 points.   That's 4 teams who are 33-35 combined, and they only just won all 4. 

it is odd.

worst RZ defending in 30 years sounds like something a team like the lions would get while going 3-14.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62649 on: Today at 11:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:49:58 pm
Burrows kept that alive but one of the refs blew a whistle before it was caught. Can't imagine a Raider would have caught it but even so...

Definitely an odd one - whistle came about 0.2 secs before it's caught, and without a Raider near the ball or the player, it 100% did not effect anything.  COmmentator has just said by the letter of the law it shouldn't have counted - if that's the case, definitely seems like a big loophole if a touchline ref can just decide to blow a whistle a splitt second before the ball is going to be caught if he doesn't like the team.   It was clear he wasn't out, and the ref was looking at his feet and saw him throw the ball before he stepped out, so no idea why he blew
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,858
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62650 on: Today at 11:01:37 pm »
no idea what that official thought he saw, one of those where the right decision was made the wrong way.


nice play for the raiders TD. the game needed that
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,143
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62651 on: Today at 11:02:31 pm »
Good drive by Carr. Excuse the pun.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62652 on: Today at 11:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:49:58 pm
Burrows kept that alive but one of the refs blew a whistle before it was caught. Can't imagine a Raider would have caught it but even so...
It should have been a replay of down by rules
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62653 on: Today at 11:04:15 pm »
Good first half that.

I fancy Raiders still.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62654 on: Today at 11:25:24 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 11:03:51 pm
It should have been a replay of down by rules

Yep.  Stupid rule.  Given that the D never stops normally after a whistle if they are trying to tackle someone, or force them back - and given it all happened so quickly, there is no physical way for them to have heard the whistle, and then react and stop, in the split second between the whistle going and the ball being caught - ball travelled about 30m or so, so just the speed of sound probably means the sound of the whistle would take 0.1s, and then even a superhuman reflex would be another 0.1s before they would do anything.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,657
  • Linudden.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62655 on: Today at 11:30:31 pm »
Quite often the officials like to take the lead role lately, it's not good.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,596
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62656 on: Today at 11:36:57 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:15:36 pm
Yeah don't have the sky sport channels and really struggling to find a stream
Nflbite - best for streams, I display use buffstreamz from their list
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,143
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62657 on: Today at 11:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 11:30:31 pm
Quite often the officials like to take the lead role lately, it's not good.
Another poor call there. Clearly not a catch.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 1562 1563 1564 1565 1566 [1567]   Go Up
« previous next »
 