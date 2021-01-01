Burrows kept that alive but one of the refs blew a whistle before it was caught. Can't imagine a Raider would have caught it but even so...



Definitely an odd one - whistle came about 0.2 secs before it's caught, and without a Raider near the ball or the player, it 100% did not effect anything. COmmentator has just said by the letter of the law it shouldn't have counted - if that's the case, definitely seems like a big loophole if a touchline ref can just decide to blow a whistle a splitt second before the ball is going to be caught if he doesn't like the team. It was clear he wasn't out, and the ref was looking at his feet and saw him throw the ball before he stepped out, so no idea why he blew