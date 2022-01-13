Agreed about the Texans, but I wonder if something happened in the background, like some deal for Watson was reached with a team (taking into account his legal troubles), perhaps say, they got some drafts coming their way, and decided to get someone like Flores and get him to build them something before it all kicks off with the drafts and offseason?It's not really a nice look or even fair on Culley, but just wonder if something happened backstage and they were set to move on from the Watson limbo.By the way this year's Superbowl is the Bucs v Raiders pt.2 ....THE REVENGE!!! With Gruden coming on at HT to take charge of Tampa and this time sinking their ship.Ok, ok, fine.... Rams v KC Rams getting the win via some dodgy calls to make it the storybook ending Goodell/Kroenke wanted