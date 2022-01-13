« previous next »
Offline redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62600 on: January 13, 2022, 08:59:27 am »
Chiefs beat Pats in AFC Champ
Packers beat Cowboys in NFC Champ

Chiefs beat Packers in State Farm Bowl
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62601 on: January 13, 2022, 01:16:32 pm »
I think it will be Green Bay vs Kansas City and that green and gold will come out top, but it's hard to say the way it will get there. Mostly depends on how BUF vs NE and LAR vs AZ will end to set the tree thereafter.

I feel New England could topple Tennessee away but not so sure about Cincinnati's defense holding up an away leg. Then Tennessee at Nissan Stadium is cryptonite to KC but I think it's still 50-50 in a championship game.
Offline Darkness

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62602 on: January 13, 2022, 02:27:25 pm »
49ers to beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62603 on: January 13, 2022, 03:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on January 13, 2022, 02:27:25 pm
49ers to beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl

It's not 1989 or whenever that was.




I see mr "immunized" picking his 2nd Lombardi this year, but they've also been pretty good at falling at the last hurdles in the past few years so a repeat of that wouldn't be a shock.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62604 on: January 13, 2022, 08:30:14 pm »
Texans have fired David Culley, what a clusterfuck of an organisation they are. :o
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62605 on: January 13, 2022, 10:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on January 13, 2022, 08:30:14 pm
Texans have fired David Culley, what a clusterfuck of an organisation they are. :o

Throwing a Brian Flores hail mary trying to get Watson to stay? I'm sorry for Culley because I think he was always a stop-gap and cynically you could figure they saw an opportunity to hire a minority head coach to get an extra draft pick for a rebuild and never wanted to give him a chance for multiple years. Of course unless he went with a positive win record with one of the worst teams in the league. It was not a bad effort for a rookie head coach with the available equipment and I feel the Ravens could do really well getting him back in their stable to help Lamar get back to his best.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62606 on: January 13, 2022, 10:25:29 pm »
Agreed about the Texans, but I wonder if something happened in the background, like some deal for Watson was reached with a team (taking into account his legal troubles), perhaps say, they got some drafts coming their way, and decided to get someone like Flores and get him to build them something before it all kicks off with the drafts and offseason?

It's not really a nice look or even fair on Culley, but just wonder if something happened backstage and they were set to move on from the Watson limbo.



By the way this year's Superbowl is the Bucs v Raiders pt.2     ....THE REVENGE!!! With Gruden coming on at HT to take charge of Tampa and this time sinking their ship.

Ok, ok, fine....    Rams v KC    Rams getting the win via some dodgy calls to make it the storybook ending Goodell/Kroenke wanted   ;D

 
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62607 on: January 13, 2022, 10:30:07 pm »
Word is that Watson is a big Flores fan and would have loved to go to Miami for that reason. I think if they appoint him he could make a u-turn and stay citing he got the coach he wanted.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62608 on: January 13, 2022, 10:32:41 pm »
Wasn't aware of the Watson/Flores situation, so yeah maybe it makes 'sense' for them to make a move for him and hope to keep Watson.

Still a gamble with all that's going on, but unfortunately for people like Culley they can get caught in weird 'maybe' scenarios like that.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62609 on: January 13, 2022, 11:19:06 pm »
Culley always was going to be well paid patsy for 1 season.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62610 on: January 13, 2022, 11:54:28 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 13, 2022, 11:19:06 pm
Culley always was going to be well paid patsy for 1 season.
Expect he did pretty decent with that he had. Not saying he was going to be a star HC but he good.
Offline Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62611 on: Yesterday at 10:51:39 am »
Do the Texans really have hope for a decent season next year? May as well have kept him seeing he's a decent enough dude and doing a good job with their rookie QB.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62612 on: Yesterday at 11:01:56 am »
The Texans are a fucking basket case. Fuck knows what their plan is, but I guess they do actually have draft picks this year I think

Apparently only 2 years of Culley's 5 year deal were guaranteed so they knew they were binning him.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62613 on: Yesterday at 11:36:13 am »
Its gonna be Bucs/Chiefs again, isnt it?

Go Shady-Brady. Woop etc.
Offline redwillow

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62614 on: Yesterday at 12:08:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:36:13 am
Its gonna be Bucs/Chiefs again, isnt it?

Go Shady-Brady. Woop etc.

Bucs wont make it IMO. Although i would like to see a rematch
Offline KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62615 on: Yesterday at 12:45:35 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 12:08:19 pm
Bucs wont make it IMO. Although i would like to see a rematch

I think theyre better placed than the chiefs who have much greater weaknesses. The big challenge for Tampa will be going through Green Bay.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62616 on: Today at 02:19:26 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:45:35 pm
I think theyre better placed than the chiefs who have much greater weaknesses. The big challenge for Tampa will be going through Green Bay.
Bucs went though GreenBay last year. I could se any of the top 5 teams in the NFC making it. AFC KC/Buffalo I like the most but Im not sure Buffalo wins this weekend
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62617 on: Today at 02:00:07 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:19:26 am
Bucs went though GreenBay last year. I could se any of the top 5 teams in the NFC making it. AFC KC/Buffalo I like the most but Im not sure Buffalo wins this weekend

Titans even without Derrick Henry are a good team[not sure if Henry is back for the playoffs], have the 1st seed & bye week, that everyone has to go through them in the AFC, i think they're under the radar because not many are picking them to do well in the playoffs, & expect Vrabel to come up with off the cuff stuff.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62618 on: Today at 02:11:31 pm »
Buffalo vs New England is going to be fun, weather forecasted to be around -15C [7F] around kickoff time. ;D
Offline dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62619 on: Today at 04:18:51 pm »
Although I prefer the best-of-seven playoff style, the NFL playoffs has its own unique intensity. Almost every player has battled through a grueling season and it can be over after one single game. Its punishing and ruthless and I love it.
Now that Man City is running away with the title its refreshing to watch a sport where the playing field is more even.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62620 on: Today at 05:17:01 pm »
Ok my play off predictions:-

Wild card:-

Bengals to beat Raiders
Bill to beat Pats  :'(
Chiefs to humiliate Shittsburgh
Rams to beat the Cardinals
Cowboys to beat 49ers
Bucs to beat the Eagles

Division round:-

Chiefs to beat the Bills
Titans to beat the Bengals
Cowboys to beat the Bucs
Rams to beat the Packers

Conference round:-

Titans to beat the Chiefs
Rams to beat the Cowboys

Super Bowl:-

Rams to beat the Titans


Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62621 on: Today at 05:22:42 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 04:18:51 pm
Although I prefer the best-of-seven playoff style, the NFL playoffs has its own unique intensity. Almost every player has battled through a grueling season and it can be over after one single game. Its punishing and ruthless and I love it.
Now that Man City is running away with the title its refreshing to watch a sport where the playing field is more even.

Amen to that, really looking forward to the playoffs as always, although the Bears are as far away as ever...
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62622 on: Today at 05:26:49 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 05:17:01 pm
Ok my play off predictions:-

Big call re the rams beating the packers, but hope you're right, anybody but them!!! Cupp to win it in the last minute  :)
Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62623 on: Today at 05:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:11:31 pm
Buffalo vs New England is going to be fun, weather forecasted to be around -15C [7F] around kickoff time. ;D

Cold isnt my concern, its if its windy I worry against the Pats run game.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62624 on: Today at 06:54:59 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 05:34:45 pm
Cold isnt my concern, its if its windy I worry against the Pats run game.

Wind won't be an issue, forecasted to be less than 10mph, wind chill could be an issue though, below -20
Offline scatman

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62625 on: Today at 07:43:28 pm »
i expect the Pats to make 1 pass attempt if its that dire and cold hah
Online RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62626 on: Today at 08:18:14 pm »
Joe Hortiz has been interviewed for the Giants GM job this morning, i really hope this fucking happens, he's been really instrumental in the draft picks for 2 decades at the Ravens.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62627 on: Today at 09:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:00:07 pm
Titans even without Derrick Henry are a good team[not sure if Henry is back for the playoffs], have the 1st seed & bye week, that everyone has to go through them in the AFC, i think they're under the radar because not many are picking them to do well in the playoffs, & expect Vrabel to come up with off the cuff stuff.
by DVOA the Titans are the worst #1 Seed in the history of the NFL.
Henry is back for the playoffs.
Vrabel is very good coach but they are overperforming
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62628 on: Today at 09:22:30 pm »
I've always enjoyed wild card weekend.
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62629 on: Today at 09:27:34 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 05:34:45 pm
Cold isnt my concern, its if its windy I worry against the Pats run game.
Josh Allen isnt good in the cold weather. He really bad in that weather, He like worst or 2nd worst level of bad in this weather.
Online jedimaster

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62630 on: Today at 09:29:40 pm »
Cincinnati by 15 over Las Vegas and Buffalo by 10 over New England for me
Online jedimaster

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62631 on: Today at 09:36:05 pm »
Ickey shuffle  ;D
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62632 on: Today at 09:47:58 pm »
raiders first drive was decent until the penalty.




https://twitter.com/ScottHanson/status/1482467697124200448
Online Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62633 on: Today at 09:55:52 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:47:58 pm
raiders first drive was decent until the penalty.




https://twitter.com/ScottHanson/status/1482467697124200448

Bengals first drive was much better.  Lovely little drive with a TD
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62634 on: Today at 09:56:58 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:47:58 pm
raiders first drive was decent until the penalty.




https://twitter.com/ScottHanson/status/1482467697124200448
Raiders should not settle for FG vs cincy
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62635 on: Today at 09:59:06 pm »
yeah laser of a throw for the td by burrow.
Online Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62636 on: Today at 10:04:15 pm »
At least their first drive was better than their 2nd awful play from Carr. 
Online courty61

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62637 on: Today at 10:07:44 pm »
Any streams?
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62638 on: Today at 10:09:08 pm »
raiders can't get out of their own way at the moment
Online RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62639 on: Today at 10:12:03 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:07:44 pm
Any streams?
It is on NBC in the US and likely Sky in the UK.
