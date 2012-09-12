« previous next »
Quote from: Ray K on January 10, 2022, 02:34:58 pm
Vikes are cleaning house. HC Zimmer and GM Spielman both fired.

Bears fired Matt Nagy too, but for some reason GM Ryan Pace still has a job.

Pace has been fired
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62561 on: January 10, 2022, 02:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 10, 2022, 02:31:23 pm
I think Carroll stays on for one last season with the Seahawks. The noises coming out of Seattle is that they expect Russ to be there next season now, which wasn't the case as recently even as 3 months ago.

They've looked closer to what you'd expect recently.

Makes sense.  Reading more into it, it sounds like they are committed.

Quote from: Ray K on January 10, 2022, 02:34:58 pm
Vikes are cleaning house. HC Zimmer and GM Spielman both fired.

Bears fired Matt Nagy too, but for some reason GM Ryan Pace still has a job.

Dolphins have fired Brian Flores too, which surprises me.

Zimmer and Nagy are no surprises, but Flores is a surprise.  Wow.
Quote from: Statto Red on January 10, 2022, 02:36:20 pm
Pace has been fired
Well that makes sense.

The Flores one is a strange one, given that Tua has been so underwhelming as a starting QB.

Rodger Sherman  @rodger
Brian Flores in Miami:

5-11 with a team that seemed like the worst in the NFL (5-4 after 0-7 start)
10-6, missing playoffs by one game
9-8 (8-1 after 1-7 start), missing playoffs by one game

Dont know how you fire that, given the obvious roster problems
Pace gone now too

Interesting to see some of the names mentioned for the Bears coaching job, but GM needs to be a good one.

Flores getting fired is harsh
The Flores sacking is mad. Last season they were way ahead of schedule in their planned rebuild and this year they had basically the best record in football in the second half of the season. All with a below average quarterback. Baffling.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on January 10, 2022, 02:43:27 pm
The Flores sacking is mad. Last season they were way ahead of schedule in their planned rebuild and this year they had basically the best record in footbal bin the second half of the season. All with a below average quarterback. Baffling.

Very surprising, Dolphins had a poor first half of the season but looked like they were really playing for the coach during the second half. The offence has been up and down but the defence has been very good. I wouldn't be surprised if they are after Harbaugh as a replacement.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on January 10, 2022, 02:43:27 pm
The Flores sacking is mad. Last season they were way ahead of schedule in their planned rebuild and this year they had basically the best record in footbal bin the second half of the season. All with a below average quarterback. Baffling.

It is odd, you could see it if his season had been the other way round, but he obviously kept the team together & got them on a run (albeit with a weak second half schedule).
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on January 10, 2022, 02:43:27 pm
The Flores sacking is mad. Last season they were way ahead of schedule in their planned rebuild and this year they had basically the best record in footbal bin the second half of the season. All with a below average quarterback. Baffling.

Yeah, they have an average QB, & trying to get Watson as replacement, but his legal situation is still in the air, so stuck with what they have, if anything would have thought Frank Reich would be in the hot seat as potential firing, lost against one of the worst teams in the league, lost badly too & blew a playoff berth that would have been guaranteed with a win.
the flores thing seems to be down to personality issues as much as anything.
Dolphins GM is sticking around.  Interesting.  Rapoport commented on it being a power struggle.

The other twist is that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is a Michigan man and could push for Harbaugh.  But in that case, why wouldn't he move on from the GM as well and clean house completely?

Be interesting what comes out here.
Surprised at the Flores sacking. Thought they were on an upward trend and Tua is starting to look the part.
Quote from: Ray K on January 10, 2022, 02:34:58 pm
Vikes are cleaning house. HC Zimmer and GM Spielman both fired.

Bears fired Matt Nagy too, but for some reason GM Ryan Pace still has a job.

Dolphins have fired Brian Flores too, which surprises me.

Yep, thought they'd all get one more year then a clean sweep GM,HC,QB if doesn't go any better.....i think he's hard to get along with, all coaching staff turnover last two years in mental.
Quote from: skipper757 on January 10, 2022, 02:55:08 pm
Dolphins GM is sticking around.  Interesting.  Rapoport commented on it being a power struggle.

The other twist is that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is a Michigan man and could push for Harbaugh.  But in that case, why wouldn't he move on from the GM as well and clean house completely?

Be interesting what comes out here.

That makes sense, had a look on Dolphins forums & some saying Jim Harbaugh may be the next Dolphins HC, ot at least lined him up to be Phins next HC, whether he'll accept it is another thing.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 10, 2022, 02:40:27 pm
Pace gone now too

Interesting to see some of the names mentioned for the Bears coaching job, but GM needs to be a good one.

Problem with the Bears is that they need new everything from ownership downwards and that won't happen while the team keeps making the McCaskeys a lot of money unfortunately.  :(
Flores and Fangio getting the boot makes no sense. I think both are quality NFL coaches and their teams could easily be worse off without them. Especially defensively, which, let's face it: both franchises desperately need in the divisions they're in.

Detroit and Jacksonville would both be real smart to snap up either instantly and let them draft a top edge rusher, then see what happens. What really could happen though is if Flores gets the job at Minnesota, he might bring back the happy days to the frozen tundra.
Quote from: Ray K on January 10, 2022, 02:39:47 pm
Rodger Sherman  @rodger
Brian Flores in Miami:

5-11 with a team that seemed like the worst in the NFL (5-4 after 0-7 start)
10-6, missing playoffs by one game
9-8 (8-1 after 1-7 start), missing playoffs by one game

Dont know how you fire that, given the obvious roster problems

They made the playoffs and got blown out by Buffalo last year though, didn't they?
Fantastic news that Flores is gone from the Dolphins.................as a Pats fan.  ;D

If I was Denver, Chicago or Minnesota I'd be wanting Flores.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on January 10, 2022, 06:48:38 pm
Fantastic news that Flores is gone from the Dolphins.................as a Pats fan.  ;D

If I was Denver, Chicago or Minnesota I'd be wanting Flores.

Better hope neither make the approach in January and have Flores google the weather forecast ;D
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 10, 2022, 01:44:25 pm
I think it was his injured hand so I'll forgive him that, just.

Oh it was, I was just being a knob.

I'm sure I'd be appealing for time off working at a computer with such an injury to the ligament/bone between thumb and index finger haha
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on January 10, 2022, 06:39:40 pm
They made the playoffs and got blown out by Buffalo last year though, didn't they?
No, Buffalo beat Indy in a tight game on wild card weekend.
Quote from: Statto Red on January 10, 2022, 02:35:13 pm
I believe Giants & Panthers may give there HCs another year. :o

Judge was somehow thought to be completely safe until the last week or two, the talk now seems to be that they will leave the decision to the new GM when appointed.
Quote from: Ray K on January 10, 2022, 09:37:53 pm
No, Buffalo beat Indy in a tight game on wild card weekend.

Oh, the blowout was the final day of the regular season then!
Quote from: filopastry on January 10, 2022, 11:56:59 pm
Judge was somehow thought to be completely safe until the last week or two, the talk now seems to be that they will leave the decision to the new GM when appointed.

Running a QB sneak on 3rd and 9 probably should warrant sacking alone.
That QB sneak and Staley's TO at the end of the Raiders game are two sackable ones. Two clowns on display.
The only reason I can see ownership or a new GM wanting to keep Judge for another year, would be because you know 2022 is going to be a shitshow as well for the Giants, in spite of being terrible on the pitch they are also in bad cap position for '22, so you could leave Judge in place to take the shit for that as well. Rather cynical I know, but I'm sure some of these people are pretty cynical

2022 is likely a write-off for the Giants, I imagine they will be trying to get out of whatever contracts they can, the only upside is they do have a pretty strong draft position in the upcoming draft, although it must be tempting to try to trade back to try to get more picks for '23 as things stand, especially as they may be chasing a QB in '23 after what most seem to think is a pretty weak class in '22.
Giants have fired Joe Judge.
Great 24 hours for Giants fans getting rid of those 2 Idiots.

So fucking happy.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:50:30 pm
Great 24 hours for Giants fans getting rid of those 2 Idiots.

So fucking happy.

Likewise, its been a very painful season!
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm
Likewise, its been a very painful season!
Been a painful 5-6 years.

Ownership finally acted, it's like those 2 SB wins made them take the eye off the ball, hopefully they put the pieces together to get us back as a playoff team.

Fixing that sieve of a O-line would be a great start.
Some good options for the Giants out there.

A former GM who has several playoff appearances as head coach and a former Dolphins coach who's had a winning season down in Miami who's now available.  Both come from very well-respected coaching trees too.

Announce Bill O'Brien and Adam Gase!
the gints have possibly been the most depressing team over the past few years. yes even more than the jets and the jags.

broncos ownership could be changing soon too.
Giants need to get that dreadful O line sorted out first, before dealing with the QB, the Giants O line is one of the worst in the league.
