Denver need to upgrade QB very very badly because if they do then they'd be a very decent team and probably have a winning record.



They did have that before Bridgewater got knocked out with that scary concussion hit. I feel that he deserves another chance unless something truly brilliant comes around. It's not like they can just snap a finger and get a top 10 quarterback landing there. Unless they somehow manage to trade for Wilson or Watson but then again they'd risk slashing their defense doing so because both Seattle and Houston would want to milk that trade. If they have to send say Chubb the other direction to land a quarterback of high calibre they may well be back to the same spot again if the defense declines instead.Denver's best bet right now is probably to draft a tackle in the first round to try and give Bridgewater time on the ball and the possibility to use his athletic ability. Then when his contract expires next year they can just release him and draft a new QB if it hasn't worked out.Would Garoppolo be an upgrade if he was a free agent? Yes, but barely. That also means that they'd need to release/trade Bridgewater and take on further cap space. That's why it has to be a really significant trade of Wilson or Watson for it to work unless his contract is structured in a really favourable way towards Denver. This assuming they'd get away with just sending a couple of first round picks + Bridgewater for their services.