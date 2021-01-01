« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62400 on: Today at 01:56:29 am
That is The End of an Era - Raider Football 77
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62401 on: Today at 06:24:34 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:23:40 am
John Madden has died, aged 85.
RIP
Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #62402 on: Today at 07:24:28 am
R.I.P. John Madden

To win even one SB during that period of Steel Curtain dominance was a great achievement.
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."
