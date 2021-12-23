« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1554 1555 1556 1557 1558 [1559]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1985001 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,832
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62320 on: December 23, 2021, 12:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on December 22, 2021, 05:48:56 pm
Packers cruising along. I like the look of them.

You just know the Packers will fuck it up in the championship game again.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,736
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62321 on: December 23, 2021, 12:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 23, 2021, 12:40:17 pm
You just know the Packers will fuck it up in the championship game again.

fingers crossed. though to be honest I look at the main contenders for the nfc this year and I don't really want any of them to win.

rams or cardinals I guess.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62322 on: December 23, 2021, 06:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 23, 2021, 12:40:17 pm
You just know the Packers will fuck it up in the championship game again.

I am completely green with regard to this sport, no idea of the history or culture of the teams. Are the Packers serial chokers as well ?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,832
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62323 on: December 23, 2021, 07:36:35 pm »
Yep, Packers are the Arsenal/Spurs[delete as appropriate ;D] of the NFL, look how many championship games they've been too & lost, & at home too. ;D
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62324 on: December 23, 2021, 08:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on December 23, 2021, 06:07:38 pm
I am completely green with regard to this sport, no idea of the history or culture of the teams. Are the Packers serial chokers as well ?

They are chokers but the Packers also have a rich history and one of the storied franchises in the NFL.

Packers, Steelers, Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots are the only teams to have 'dominated' the sport in their particular era and be a 'dynasty'.

As for this year I predicted Titans but that's gone up the wall  ;D Got to say the Chiefs at least from the AFC look the best right now and are in form. NFC is wide open and whilst I'd say Packers are rightly favourites I can easily see a team like the 49ers or Rams if they face them, beat them. With the injuries the Bucs have I think they'll be one and done in the playoffs. I don't trust the Cardinals or Cowboys.

From the AFC whilst I don't expect them to win it one team to look out for who are capable of beating any team in the AFC - on their day - are the Colts. Hell I'm still slightly reluctant to write off the Titans yet  ;D As for my Pats I think just making the play-offs which we should now do will be good enough to build for next year and beyond.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62325 on: December 23, 2021, 09:24:53 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on December 23, 2021, 08:03:31 pm
They are chokers but the Packers also have a rich history and one of the storied franchises in the NFL.

Packers, Steelers, Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots are the only teams to have 'dominated' the sport in their particular era and be a 'dynasty'.

As for this year I predicted Titans but that's gone up the wall  ;D Got to say the Chiefs at least from the AFC look the best right now and are in form. NFC is wide open and whilst I'd say Packers are rightly favourites I can easily see a team like the 49ers or Rams if they face them, beat them. With the injuries the Bucs have I think they'll be one and done in the playoffs. I don't trust the Cardinals or Cowboys.

From the AFC whilst I don't expect them to win it one team to look out for who are capable of beating any team in the AFC - on their day - are the Colts. Hell I'm still slightly reluctant to write off the Titans yet  ;D As for my Pats I think just making the play-offs which we should now do will be good enough to build for next year and beyond.

Youre right on the dynasties. Outside those clubs worth mentioning that when the NY Giants go to the super bowl they usually win. :)

With the exception of a dazed Jim Fassel and Kerry Collins getting pistol whipped by the Ravens for an hour of game time in 2001
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62326 on: December 23, 2021, 09:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 23, 2021, 12:38:08 pm
Absolutely monster important game for the Niners tonight in Nashville.  Win this then its a totally winnable game at home to Houston next weekend.

Really don't want to go into that last game needing to beat the Rams in LA.
Pretty sure Titans are with out AJ Brown, Henry and Julio. That offense is terrible then
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62327 on: December 23, 2021, 10:49:09 pm »
Haven't watched the 49ers this year but is their running game still as efficient as in their Super Bowl year? If so I reckon they could definitely make it a very frustrating game for the Titans.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,698
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62328 on: December 23, 2021, 11:05:47 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on December 23, 2021, 09:59:45 pm
Pretty sure Titans are with out AJ Brown, Henry and Julio. That offense is terrible then

Brown and Julio are both back tonight I think.  I'd imagine there would some snap count limitations though.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62329 on: December 23, 2021, 11:46:28 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on December 23, 2021, 11:05:47 pm
Brown and Julio are both back tonight I think.  I'd imagine there would some snap count limitations though.
Just saw that. They are without Lewan and Stafford on the OL. It going to be tough tonight. If Tannehill has to drop back and throw a lot that really unideal. Should be a good game
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,161
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62330 on: Yesterday at 08:08:55 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on December 23, 2021, 09:59:45 pm
Pretty sure Titans are with out AJ Brown, Henry and Julio. That offense is terrible then

If only that were the case :(

Ah well, need to be beating Houston and the Rams (ouch!) in the last 2 games to have a shot at a WC.

Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62331 on: Yesterday at 08:11:50 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:08:55 am
If only that were the case :(

Ah well, need to be beating Houston and the Rams (ouch!) in the last 2 games to have a shot at a WC.
It was correct after I posted that but Jimmy G turning the ball was the best offense for Ten for like half the game
Logged

Offline bryanod@xmas

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,728
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62332 on: Yesterday at 09:43:48 am »
Titans, if they get Henry back for playoffs, could be pretty big banana skin for someone as they've managed to limp through a ridiculous amount of injuries. AJ Brown is a bad man first game back.

Slight good news for Niners - Saints two QB on covid list and likely miss MNF vs Miami!!!
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,736
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62333 on: Yesterday at 09:50:55 am »
Was mr g really as bad as it sounds last night?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62334 on: Yesterday at 09:56:12 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:50:55 am
Was mr g really as bad as it sounds last night?
He legit throw a int in the endzone and had a int that gave Tennesse a short field for a td. He also had another Int.
Like 49ers could have been up 21-0 or so in the first half if wasnt for Jimmy G.
He played well in parks then just had really moments. Think of him as like a CB who plays amazing on everything preventing the goal and providing good way to start the attack but then scores like 2 own goals. That sounds like Prime David Luiz
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,736
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62335 on: Yesterday at 10:03:10 am »
He is what he is I guess.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,832
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62336 on: Yesterday at 10:22:22 am »
Jimmy G is one of the most frustrating QBs in the league, he' plays like he's league MVP one minute, then he's god damn awful the next, the worst QB you've ever seen, there's no consistency with him, feel he'll be out of the door looking for a new team next season.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62337 on: Yesterday at 10:59:54 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:22:22 am
Jimmy G is one of the most frustrating QBs in the league, he' plays like he's league MVP one minute, then he's god damn awful the next, the worst QB you've ever seen, there's no consistency with him, feel he'll be out of the door looking for a new team next season.

Trey Lance is supposed to be the heir apparent but I just don't think he's all that cracked up to be. I may be wrong. But Jimmy G can definitely be upgraded upon.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62338 on: Yesterday at 11:56:52 am »
Had they gotten Rodgers they'd be favourites to win it all, now they might still miss the playoffs. What a clumsy performance.

Tennessee on the other hand look mediocre ever since Henry went down and unless they miraculously patch him up for the playoffs I think any of the prospective AFC wildcard teams will fancy having a go at Tannehill behind the line of scrimmage in the playoffs. They have to throw it more and it exposes their lack of creativity like a sore thumb. Lost count of the time they sacked him only to give up a third and long due to incompetent cornerbacks.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:07:38 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles »
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
  • An absolute p***k
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62339 on: Yesterday at 12:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:22:22 am
Jimmy G is one of the most frustrating QBs in the league, he' plays like he's league MVP one minute, then he's god damn awful the next, the worst QB you've ever seen, there's no consistency with him, feel he'll be out of the door looking for a new team next season.

Olsen in commentary absolutely nailed him for that second pick, as he should. Was a stupid decision to go for such a low percentage throw. With the weapons the Niners have, he just needs to look after the football and theyre a chance against anyone.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62340 on: Yesterday at 12:52:31 pm »
What strikes me when watching Tannehill and Garoppolo is that they're really slow when it comes to deciding to throw the ball away compared to Brady and Mahomes. Being used to watching the latter two I'm just like 'throw it at his god damn feet!' but instead they randomly fling it or take avoidable sacks. At one point Tannehill had a free throw to a receiver behind the line of scrimmage, he completes it and he gets swallowed up instantly. He should've seen that and hit the ball in the deck underneath the receiver. That's why I think both of those guys would be destroyed in a Super Bowl.

For being a great MVP-calibre QB a very underrated feature is to be able to avoid hospital passes and to throw it incomplete without downing it. So often Mahomes keeps it 2 & 10 and is able to work it out from there. Even this season.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:55:45 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles »
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,736
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62341 on: Yesterday at 01:05:16 pm »
I'd prefer to have tannehill as qb for some theoretical team than james g.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,363
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62342 on: Yesterday at 01:25:08 pm »
I have Jimmy G in the same group as Cousins and Carr; largely efficient, stable QB's, who do an ok job on the whole but don't ever expect them to 'take over' a game or be clutch on the way to a championship.

It just won't happen. They will repeatedly make enough brain farts at key moments to derail all the good faith they build up.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62343 on: Yesterday at 01:25:28 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:05:16 pm
I'd prefer to have tannehill as qb for some theoretical team than james g.

I do as well. He's got a bit more athleticism which helps him. That being said, so long as either team can't find a better QB I think both are wasting their ace talents' Super Bowl hopes. However, the QB market is very cornered, the Titans have committed to Tannehill for the long term via his contract and the 49ers have a very untried prospect on their hands but it would be ridiculous if they traded for someone this early. Everyone also know that either team could have a lot worse than these two. To name just a few, Carolina, Denver and the New York teams would do anything to have either on their teams.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,736
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62344 on: Yesterday at 01:35:21 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 01:25:08 pm
I have Jimmy G in the same group as Cousins and Carr; largely efficient, stable QB's, who do an ok job on the whole but don't ever expect them to 'take over' a game or be clutch on the way to a championship.

It just won't happen. They will repeatedly make enough brain farts at key moments to derail all the good faith they build up.

I'd have both of them over Garoppolo too.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62345 on: Yesterday at 01:37:51 pm »
Cousins is very underrated. It's just that we're talking about Minnesota here. They always find ways to lose games even when their QB has a 29/6 TD/INT rating. Put him in San Francisco or the Rams and he's a Super Bowl-calibre QB for me. He can't elevate a group like Brady, Rodgers and Mahomes can but he sure can keep up with a good unit. It's the same with Stafford. He couldn't make Detroit a playoff team but he sure can play with the right guys around him.

Herbert is a really great prospect and doing wonders for the Chargers whereas Jackson is the hardest QB to judge. I no longer consider him truly elite because he should be able to carry Baltimore a lot more often than he does. Allen is just bound to be a peak-and-valley QB with lots of potential but with occasional bad play. People should also really calm down on the Mac Jones hype because he has a lot to prove to this day. The Patriots have built a phenomenal team around him with his rookie contract which has flattered him a ton. Herbert is the best 'drafted in the 20s' QB by quite a margin.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:52:25 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles »
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,363
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62346 on: Yesterday at 05:54:44 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:35:21 pm
I'd have both of them over Garoppolo too.
Maybe, but none of them will take you to the next level I feel.

They all seem to have moments in games where they build up goodwill and get you thinking "You know this fella isn't so bad, that was actually a good throw, this could be something here..." and then an absolute dumb, needless error would follow at a critical moment that derails all that goodwill.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,363
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62347 on: Yesterday at 06:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on Yesterday at 01:37:51 pm
Cousins is very underrated. It's just that we're talking about Minnesota here. They always find ways to lose games even when their QB has a 29/6 TD/INT rating. Put him in San Francisco or the Rams and he's a Super Bowl-calibre QB for me.
I genuinely don't know. I hear this with Carr all the time as well; his stats are amazing, he hasn't got any HoF receivers to work with (as if they're found everywhere and every team has them), put him some place else and you'll see...  but I just can't get past their own errors, their own weaknesses.

Anytime Carr roles out of the pocket you can bet your house he'll throw to the staff on the sidelines, he'll absolutely not do anything with it. Then there's all the endzone fumbles for touchbacks and talk of playing scared (not just fan talk, but players like Bosa and others saying it).

Jimmy G has a decent drive yesterday and then needlessly forcing it for an INT, or just dumb unnecessary plays. Cousins has those too...  just brainless attempts you think mate you didn't have to do this, you could have just taken a lesser option or done nothing, and now you've created chaos from nothing.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62348 on: Today at 10:00:57 pm »
Rodgers breaks another record.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,736
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62349 on: Today at 10:04:57 pm »
it's bad to tempt fate and all but it has amused me that they've been saying "if he breaks the record" as if there was ever any doubt.


anyway I've seen this before out of the browns this season in that they started well and then went to shit.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1554 1555 1556 1557 1558 [1559]   Go Up
« previous next »
 