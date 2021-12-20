Speaking of draft picks, any word on who is the most likely #1 overall next year and which other top five contenders there are? I suspect Bryce Young might stay at Alabama for another year as a starter so it could easily be a lot of non-QB's very high up?



Bryce Young is not eligible for the 2022 draft but will definitely be an early favorite for the 2023 #1 pick.For this year, it's not as offensively talented as last year at the top. There were 5 first-round QBs, including the first 3 picks, great receivers (Chase, Smith, Waddle, etc), a generational TE prospect, a great OL prospect, etc. This year, it's a lot more defense-focused as far as elite talent goes. Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE, Oregon) and Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Michigan) are two of the biggest names vying for the #1 pick. George Karlaftis (DE, Purdue) is another edge rusher that could be a top 10 or even top 5 pick. Derek Stingley (CB, LSU) had one of the best freshman seasons ever for a CB two years ago but hasn't been able to stay healthy (would've been a top 5 pick). Kyle Hamilton is a freak of nature at safety (ND), but that's not a premium position to be taken that high (though could still maybe hit the top 5). Evan Neal, the OT from Bama, will be vying to be a top 5 pick as well.Last year's draft was missing elite pure edge rushers like this one.That being said, despite the QB class being seen as "weak" like the 2013 one, it's not impossible for one of the top picks to be someone like Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, or Malik Willis. The consensus is that this is a weak class, and teams may have very different preferences, but any team that falls in love with the skillset of a QB (and needs one) will want to secure the pick and not wait or trade down (like Houston if they move on from Watson). What is somewhat interesting is that several of the most QB-needy teams aren't really going to have the highest picks. So depending on their draft board and if they want a QB, the likes of Pittsburgh, WFT, Carolina, Denver, etc may be happy to stay where they are or even trade up in the teens like the Bears did to secure Fields as opposed to trying to trade up to a top 5 pick for a QB (although if you do truly love a QB, you can't sit and wait around so expect some movement if these guys want one). It's still possible for multiple first-round QBs, but where they go is up in the air.