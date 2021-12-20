« previous next »
The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 20, 2021, 01:15:38 am

Does that take in to account who is playing QB, what play is drawn up, who the defence is etc.?
the success percentage is the NFL average there in that situation based on what has happened in the NFL before on 4th and 5.
The thing with going for it there and failing is as long they dont score a TD it still a 2 possession games and GB not killing the clock as much.
Re: The NFL Thread
Went to bed last night thinking a Bucs win over the Saints would put the 49ers in a great position to secure a playoff place with 1 more win in the last 3.

The Saints win puts them in a good spot with their remaining schedule being quite soft. Can see them finishing 10-7.

Can't see the 49ers finishing 10-7 with Titan, Rams and Texans as their final 3 games. Should finish 9-8 and then it depends on how WFT, Eagles and Vikings do in next 4 games. WFT and Eagles play each other (x2), Giants and Cowboys.
Re: The NFL Thread
9-0

sounds like a thriller.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Jookie on December 20, 2021, 09:06:55 am
Went to bed last night thinking a Bucs win over the Saints would put the 49ers in a great position to secure a playoff place with 1 more win in the last 3.

The Saints win puts them in a good spot with their remaining schedule being quite soft. Can see them finishing 10-7.

Can't see the 49ers finishing 10-7 with Titan, Rams and Texans as their final 3 games. Should finish 9-8 and then it depends on how WFT, Eagles and Vikings do in next 4 games. WFT and Eagles play each other (x2), Giants and Cowboys.
Titans are unlikely to have Julio, Henry and possibly AJ Brown idk how they going to score.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 20, 2021, 09:09:24 am
9-0

sounds like a thriller.
First time since 2007 vs Mia that Tom Brady was shutout
Re: The NFL Thread
Next week's lineup of games looks great, can't ever remember so many crucial matchups with playoff implications for both teams in one week :

Ravens @ Bengals
Bills @ Patriots
49ers @ Titans
Browns @ Packers
Colts @ Cardinals
Steelers @ Chiefs
Dolphins @ Saints
Rams @ Vikings
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: RedG13 on December 20, 2021, 09:21:26 am
Titans are unlikely to have Julio, Henry and possibly AJ Brown idk how they going to score.

Have you seen the 49ers CBs?

If Jason Verrett wouldn't have done his ACL at the end of the 1st week v Detroit, then I think the 49ers would probably have a better record than 8-6.

On defence they have a good DL with Nick Bosa as the jewel in the crown. The safeties (Tartt, Hufanga and Ward) are good NFL calibre players. The corners are poor outside of Moseley and Verrett, who are both injured.

The 49ers on offence have some good playmakers. Kittle and Samuel should both have >1000 yards receiving. It could be the 1st time the 49ers have had a pair of receivers go over 1000 yard receiving each since Terrell Owens and Jerry Rice in the late 90's. Brandon Ayuik is a good WR2. Elijah Mitchell has looked a good find in the 6th round of the draft and could go over 1000 yards rushing despite missing a fair few games. The OL is pretty good with Trent Williams being an absolute stud.

Despite all the good things I'm still not sure about the 49ers. Special teams are poor (maybe not Green Bay level) and the CBs are really vulnerable. The DL is doing a lot of heavy lifting to create pressure to help out the DBs.

If they make the playoffs the 49ers will be a dangerous team but one that is unlikely to go deep due to certain weaknesses.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 19, 2021, 11:21:25 pm
Tyler Huntley is a pretty good Lamar clone.
I can't see him being a Raven next year. Surely someone will try and trade for him with there being a poor draft class this year.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Dull Tools on December 20, 2021, 10:48:59 am
I can't see him being a Raven next year. Surely someone will try and trade for him with there being a poor draft class this year.

It's an interesting one for sure. He looks too good to be a back up just depends how much a team is willing to stump up for him.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 20, 2021, 11:12:54 am
It's an interesting one for sure. He looks too good to be a back up just depends how much a team is willing to stump up for him.

How do you rate Tyler Huntley at this point versus someone like Gardner Minshew at the start of this season?

Eagles traded a 6th round conditional pick for Minshew in August.

I think you'd currently be looking for a 4th round pick at best and maybe more realistically a 5th or 6th round pick for Huntley. Maybe a desperate team will offer a 3rd but I don't see it.

It'll be interesting to see the QB moves this summer. Not many top quality QBs expected to be free agents in 2022. Bridgewater, Winston, Trubisky, Dalton, Mariota, Brissett. Some of those would interest teams as a back-up or bridge QB. Not much else.

Garappolo will probably be available for a 2nd to 4th round pick (probably depending on how he does between now and end of 49ers season). Then there's Q's about the long term futures of Wilson, Rodgers and potentially Deshaun Watson. The knock on effects of those potential moves could be huge.

Supposedly there's not a lot of QB options in the draft so you do wonder what market there will be for the likes of Huntley, Minshew, Garoppolo and others.
Re: The NFL Thread
I think you'd be a brave/stupid gm to give up much for huntley.

which means it'll probably happen.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 20, 2021, 11:57:08 am
I think you'd be a brave/stupid gm to give up much for huntley.

which means it'll probably happen.

I'd be shocked if he's not a starter somewhere next season. He's looked pretty decent when he's been called upon. A whole lot of teams looking desperate at QB too
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: rodderzzz on December 20, 2021, 12:12:46 pm
I'd be shocked if he's not a starter somewhere next season. He's looked pretty decent when he's been called upon. A whole lot of teams looking desperate at QB too

he's made 2 starts.

as an example nick mullens will be starting for the browns tonight after being activated off their practice squad. he had a decent game for the 9ers once.
Re: The NFL Thread
So is Tom Brady broken?
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 20, 2021, 12:25:14 pm
as an example nick mullens will be starting for the browns tonight after being activated off their practice squad. he had a decent game for the 9ers once.

I agree with this and that it's way too early to evaluate Huntley as a starter elsewhere or think that his potential draft value would be anything more than a late Day 3 pick at this stage.

Like you said, Nick Mullens showed promise in his 1st game. 1st game as a starter he went 16-22 for 262 yards with 3 TDs and no interceptions. QBR of 151.9.

In a poor 49ers team he went 3-3 in his 1st 6 games as a starter. 3 wins he had a QB rating in excess of 100. Over the 6 games it averaged at 99 as he threw 10 TDs and 6 interceptions. Nick Mullens showed some promise but after that initial 'high' he has shown he's nothing more than a potential back-up QB at NFL level.

Is Tyler Huntley another Nick Mullens? Probably not. But it's way too early to be saying he'll start elsewhere in 2022 with any confidence. His draft value currently would be a Day 3 pick. If he played at this level for a few more games he'd potentially move his draft value from a pick late in Day 3 to a pick that is earlier in Day 3. That's where he currently is despite his obvious promise. Being undrafted is also going to hurt how he's viewed. At least until he can prove himself at NFL level.

Re: The NFL Thread
it's almost like someone got visited by 3 ghosts or something


Bill Belichick just opened up his virtual press conference by apologizing to the media "if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game." Said there wasn't much to say without seeing the film. "It's not your fault. It was a frustrating game."
Re: The NFL Thread
Speaking of draft picks, any word on who is the most likely #1 overall next year and which other top five contenders there are? I suspect Bryce Young might stay at Alabama for another year as a starter so it could easily be a lot of non-QB's very high up?
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 20, 2021, 02:48:42 pm
Speaking of draft picks, any word on who is the most likely #1 overall next year and which other top five contenders there are? I suspect Bryce Young might stay at Alabama for another year as a starter so it could easily be a lot of non-QB's very high up?

Bryce Young is not eligible for the 2022 draft but will definitely be an early favorite for the 2023 #1 pick.

For this year, it's not as offensively talented as last year at the top.  There were 5 first-round QBs, including the first 3 picks, great receivers (Chase, Smith, Waddle, etc), a generational TE prospect, a great OL prospect, etc.  This year, it's a lot more defense-focused as far as elite talent goes.  Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE, Oregon) and Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Michigan) are two of the biggest names vying for the #1 pick.  George Karlaftis (DE, Purdue) is another edge rusher that could be a top 10 or even top 5 pick.  Derek Stingley (CB, LSU) had one of the best freshman seasons ever for a CB two years ago but hasn't been able to stay healthy (would've been a top 5 pick).  Kyle Hamilton is a freak of nature at safety (ND), but that's not a premium position to be taken that high (though could still maybe hit the top 5).  Evan Neal, the OT from Bama, will be vying to be a top 5 pick as well.

Last year's draft was missing elite pure edge rushers like this one.

That being said, despite the QB class being seen as "weak" like the 2013 one, it's not impossible for one of the top picks to be someone like Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, or Malik Willis.  The consensus is that this is a weak class, and teams may have very different preferences, but any team that falls in love with the skillset of a QB (and needs one) will want to secure the pick and not wait or trade down (like Houston if they move on from Watson).  What is somewhat interesting is that several of the most QB-needy teams aren't really going to have the highest picks.  So depending on their draft board and if they want a QB, the likes of Pittsburgh, WFT, Carolina, Denver, etc may be happy to stay where they are or even trade up in the teens like the Bears did to secure Fields as opposed to trying to trade up to a top 5 pick for a QB (although if you do truly love a QB, you can't sit and wait around so expect some movement if these guys want one).  It's still possible for multiple first-round QBs, but where they go is up in the air.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: skipper757 on December 20, 2021, 03:13:42 pm
despite the QB class being seen as "weak" like the 2013 one

That 2013 QB class was really, really poor. EJ Manuel, Geno Smith and Mike Glennon were the 1st 3 QBs selected in 2013. To be fair to Glennon he was selected in the 3rd round. Maybe that's indicative of the 2013 QB class. Wasn't exactly the QB class of 1983 or 2004!

I'll be honest in that I take very little notice of college football. From the mock drafts I've seen Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) seemed to be a consensus Top 2 pick. Aidan Hutchinson also seems to be mapped to being a Top 3 pick. Both are defensive ends. I think Hutchinson came 2nd in the Heisman Trophy votes behind Bryce Young.

Being a niners fan I'll probably have little interest in 1st round draft picks for a few years!
Re: The NFL Thread
Thanks Skipper!

To be honest, I think edge rushers would come in really handy both for Jacksonville and Detroit, regardless of who ends up first or second overall of the pair. After all, the drafting of Myles Garett was what turned Cleveland around as a franchise from rock bottom thanks to his ability to generate frequent sacks all by himself. He's the guy who keeps Cleveland in the playoff race for consecutive years now as their sole world-class talent.

On the other hand, Jacksonville badly need an offensive line to give Lawrence time on the ball. The last tackle to be drafted #1 overall (Fisher) was still a really good servant to Kansas City for many years even though he didn't reach the dazzling heights many predicted. That being said, Alabama's O-line looked lit from what I saw before bedtime against Georgia, so getting their tackle to Jacksonville as #1 overall probably would be a smart move on paper. I'm sure Detroit wouldn't mind being able to draft a Wolverine either :wave

Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Jookie on December 20, 2021, 10:39:32 am
Have you seen the 49ers CBs?

If Jason Verrett wouldn't have done his ACL at the end of the 1st week v Detroit, then I think the 49ers would probably have a better record than 8-6.

On defence they have a good DL with Nick Bosa as the jewel in the crown. The safeties (Tartt, Hufanga and Ward) are good NFL calibre players. The corners are poor outside of Moseley and Verrett, who are both injured.

The 49ers on offence have some good playmakers. Kittle and Samuel should both have >1000 yards receiving. It could be the 1st time the 49ers have had a pair of receivers go over 1000 yard receiving each since Terrell Owens and Jerry Rice in the late 90's. Brandon Ayuik is a good WR2. Elijah Mitchell has looked a good find in the 6th round of the draft and could go over 1000 yards rushing despite missing a fair few games. The OL is pretty good with Trent Williams being an absolute stud.

Despite all the good things I'm still not sure about the 49ers. Special teams are poor (maybe not Green Bay level) and the CBs are really vulnerable. The DL is doing a lot of heavy lifting to create pressure to help out the DBs.

If they make the playoffs the 49ers will be a dangerous team but one that is unlikely to go deep due to certain weaknesses.
I know SF Cbs have had issues but Ten Wrs without Brown and Julion is Westbrook-ikhine, Chester Rodgers, McMath, Cody Hollister. It not very good
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Jookie on December 20, 2021, 11:34:42 am
How do you rate Tyler Huntley at this point versus someone like Gardner Minshew at the start of this season?

Eagles traded a 6th round conditional pick for Minshew in August.

I think you'd currently be looking for a 4th round pick at best and maybe more realistically a 5th or 6th round pick for Huntley. Maybe a desperate team will offer a 3rd but I don't see it.

It'll be interesting to see the QB moves this summer. Not many top quality QBs expected to be free agents in 2022. Bridgewater, Winston, Trubisky, Dalton, Mariota, Brissett. Some of those would interest teams as a back-up or bridge QB. Not much else.

Garappolo will probably be available for a 2nd to 4th round pick (probably depending on how he does between now and end of 49ers season). Then there's Q's about the long term futures of Wilson, Rodgers and potentially Deshaun Watson. The knock on effects of those potential moves could be huge.

Supposedly there's not a lot of QB options in the draft so you do wonder what market there will be for the likes of Huntley, Minshew, Garoppolo and others.
Huntley doesnt look much better then a nice backup
Re: The NFL Thread
Verrett seems to do his acl getting out of bed.
Re: The NFL Thread
Oh dear. That wasnt exactly a great first drive for the Browns.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: dalarr on December 20, 2021, 10:10:23 pm
Oh dear. That wasnt exactly a great first drive for the Browns.

no great shock.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 20, 2021, 07:24:07 pm
Verrett seems to do his acl getting out of bed.

Such a talented player but cant stay fit.

1st round draft pick in 2014 but only has 2 seasons with more than 10 starts. Those 2 seasons (2015 and 2020) when Verrett has played regularly,  hes been one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Had 2 ACL injuries and a torn Achilles.

Just read Chris Godwin has done his ACL. Initially thought it was a sprained MCL. Big blow for the Bucs
Re: The NFL Thread
It's a big blow for his wallet considering he's out of contract
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 20, 2021, 10:50:05 pm
It's a big blow for his wallet considering he's out of contract
He going to get paid anyways.
Sucks for him and Bucs.
Bucs WRs are still really stacked but he the immediate type guy over the middle more then anybody else
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: RedG13 on December 20, 2021, 11:09:40 pm
He going to get paid anyways.
Sucks for him and Bucs.
Bucs WRs are still really stacked but he the immediate type guy over the middle more then anybody else

Oh he'll get paid, but the offers he'll get now will probably be less.

He won't be shy of a quid though.
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: redwillow on December 20, 2021, 01:26:56 pm
So is Tom Brady broken?

Not sure, but his surface tablet is.
Re: The NFL Thread
Bears on the receiving end of another questionable call, that was never a penalty.
Re: The NFL Thread
Re: The NFL Thread
Guys, can I shock you?

The anti vacc rapping wide receiver has caught covid.

Who could have foreseen this for Cole Beasley?
Re: The NFL Thread
Some dodgy calls going the Rams way.
Re: The NFL Thread
Dolphins are only one game behind the Bills.  :o
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 02:51:31 am
Dolphins are only one game behind the Bills.  :o

Puking up the game vs atlanta and jags is going to be painful by season end. Madness though alright, bills win this week alongside Miami Monday and only game out of the AFC East lead, bizarro.

Rams continue to not look overly impressive, can't wait for them to beat my 28/1 GB bet in the playoffs :(
Re: The NFL Thread
Quote from: bryanod@xmas on Today at 10:00:11 am
Puking up the game vs atlanta and jags is going to be painful by season end. Madness though alright, bills win this week alongside Miami Monday and only game out of the AFC East lead, bizarro.

Miami @ Saints on Monday night could have huge implications in both AFC and NFC playoff picture.

In the NFC, the Eagles look quite strong wild card contenders even though they currently sit outside of the play-off positions. They are 5-2 over the last 7 games. They have a great OL and DL, with the OL providing the basis for a dangerous running attack. Their schedule looks relatively soft except for the Cowboys. Should get to 9-8 at least.

I think whether 9-8 will be good enough in NFC might depend on Miami @ Saints and Rams @ Vikings.

For Miami I think they need to win out from here. That still might not be good enough for the AFC East. 10-7 would give them a decent shout of a wild card. I'm not sure how the tie-breaker stuff works out. I'm assuming it's record against that team 1st then either record in common games or  conference record. 10-7 for Miami might put them ahead of Ravens in a tie-breaker but not the Bills, Raiders or Colts. Conference record would be 7-5 if they win out though, which would trump most teams

Re: The NFL Thread
Horrible lack of pass interference called on The Rams last night. Screwed The Seahawks over on a crucial play. Their season's over anyway I guess.
Re: The NFL Thread
Packers cruising along. I like the look of them.
