Went to bed last night thinking a Bucs win over the Saints would put the 49ers in a great position to secure a playoff place with 1 more win in the last 3.



The Saints win puts them in a good spot with their remaining schedule being quite soft. Can see them finishing 10-7.



Can't see the 49ers finishing 10-7 with Titan, Rams and Texans as their final 3 games. Should finish 9-8 and then it depends on how WFT, Eagles and Vikings do in next 4 games. WFT and Eagles play each other (x2), Giants and Cowboys.