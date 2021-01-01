« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
Does that take in to account who is playing QB, what play is drawn up, who the defence is etc.?
the success percentage is the NFL average there in that situation based on what has happened in the NFL before on 4th and 5.
The thing with going for it there and failing is as long they dont score a TD it still a 2 possession games and GB not killing the clock as much.
Re: The NFL Thread
Went to bed last night thinking a Bucs win over the Saints would put the 49ers in a great position to secure a playoff place with 1 more win in the last 3.

The Saints win puts them in a good spot with their remaining schedule being quite soft. Can see them finishing 10-7.

Can't see the 49ers finishing 10-7 with Titan, Rams and Texans as their final 3 games. Should finish 9-8 and then it depends on how WFT, Eagles and Vikings do in next 4 games. WFT and Eagles play each other (x2), Giants and Cowboys.
Re: The NFL Thread
9-0

sounds like a thriller.
Re: The NFL Thread
Went to bed last night thinking a Bucs win over the Saints would put the 49ers in a great position to secure a playoff place with 1 more win in the last 3.

The Saints win puts them in a good spot with their remaining schedule being quite soft. Can see them finishing 10-7.

Can't see the 49ers finishing 10-7 with Titan, Rams and Texans as their final 3 games. Should finish 9-8 and then it depends on how WFT, Eagles and Vikings do in next 4 games. WFT and Eagles play each other (x2), Giants and Cowboys.
Titans are unlikely to have Julio, Henry and possibly AJ Brown idk how they going to score.
Re: The NFL Thread
9-0

sounds like a thriller.
First time since 2007 vs Mia that Tom Brady was shutout
Re: The NFL Thread
Next week's lineup of games looks great, can't ever remember so many crucial matchups with playoff implications for both teams in one week :

Ravens @ Bengals
Bills @ Patriots
49ers @ Titans
Browns @ Packers
Colts @ Cardinals
Steelers @ Chiefs
Dolphins @ Saints
Rams @ Vikings
