I'm with voodoo on this. I don't think any one of these incidents was sackable in of itself, and the whole place gives the impression that the inmates run the asylum (even though Meyer put some of these puzzles in place).



But winning does funny things, and the lack of wins gave him no safety net.



Khan, the Ford family, maybe the Halases, and bowl cut in Vegas really have their franchises in a state of perpetual mediocrity.