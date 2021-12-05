TD off a fake punt. nice.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
The collision before it not nice at all. Horrific incident.
Should the Ravens have gone for 2 at the end there? I know it's considered hindsight etc, but I was thinking you just scored a TD, you had all the momentum, get a PAT and trust your D if you lose the toss.I dunno, just felt it was it was too risky.
Yeah when is Zimmer gone?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Redskins continue to fuck up their draft pick.
Unfair. Hes been framed.
Think they're a bit better than that to be fair
They are on a 4W streak and can win out to take the division. Last 5 games are all Vs NFC East teams. Then again, all the Cowboys need to do is split the series with Washington and beat on the Giants again so it's all on next week's game, I suppose.
Honestly feel bad for Lions fans might be the most depressing thing in Sports
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1468075827023601668
I watched the first half. The weirdest thing is that the Bills knew they would run the football every play and still couldn't stop them
Shaky run defence, and non-existent ground offence.... perfect for a team that plays in that climate. They need to get a roof on that new stadium.
Colts also ran all over the bills. Buffalo will not have a roof on the new stadium I dont believe, they want the games to be outside
Well if thats the case now they have their franchise QB they better start investing heavily in OL and DL via the draft and free agency over the next 2-3 years then.
...gone to the Titans now apparently?
