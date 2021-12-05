« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1555 1556 1557 1558 1559 [1560]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1973264 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,580
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62360 on: December 5, 2021, 09:37:15 pm »
TD off a fake punt. nice.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,305
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62361 on: December 5, 2021, 09:38:10 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  5, 2021, 09:37:15 pm
TD off a fake punt. nice.

The collision before it not nice at all. Horrific incident.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62362 on: December 5, 2021, 09:38:40 pm »
Congratulations to the Lions! Maybe they'll blow #1 overall for the fuck of it? ;D
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,580
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62363 on: December 5, 2021, 09:45:20 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  5, 2021, 09:38:10 pm
The collision before it not nice at all. Horrific incident.

indeed. only saw it once on rz but looked like he got hit twice.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,305
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62364 on: December 5, 2021, 09:52:58 pm »
Some love for the punters great to see.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62365 on: December 6, 2021, 01:11:17 am »
Should the Ravens have gone for 2 at the end there? I know it's considered hindsight etc, but I was thinking you just scored a TD, you had all the momentum, get a PAT and trust your D if you lose the toss.

I dunno, just felt it was it was too risky.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,820
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62366 on: December 6, 2021, 01:30:44 am »
Redskins continue to fuck up their draft pick.
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,081
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62367 on: December 6, 2021, 01:35:17 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  6, 2021, 01:11:17 am
Should the Ravens have gone for 2 at the end there? I know it's considered hindsight etc, but I was thinking you just scored a TD, you had all the momentum, get a PAT and trust your D if you lose the toss.

I dunno, just felt it was it was too risky.

I think its worth the risk in some cases but against an absolute statue of a qb youve got to go to OT.
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62368 on: December 6, 2021, 01:42:47 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  6, 2021, 01:11:17 am
Should the Ravens have gone for 2 at the end there? I know it's considered hindsight etc, but I was thinking you just scored a TD, you had all the momentum, get a PAT and trust your D if you lose the toss.

I dunno, just felt it was it was too risky.

I was definitely shocked that they went for it. Granted they had a great play called which they just failed to execute. Mark Andrews isn't going to drop too many passes that hit him in the hands.
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62369 on: December 6, 2021, 04:25:25 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  6, 2021, 01:11:17 am
Should the Ravens have gone for 2 at the end there? I know it's considered hindsight etc, but I was thinking you just scored a TD, you had all the momentum, get a PAT and trust your D if you lose the toss.

I dunno, just felt it was it was too risky.
Data wise you have better chance to win with kicking the PAT I think. Harbaugh said he did it bc he was out of the corners and it was great play call just missed by an inch or so
Logged

Offline Darkness

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62370 on: December 6, 2021, 07:10:47 am »
The Chargers are so unpredictable i don't know what to expect from them on a week to week basis, Herbert is a star love watching that guy play.
« Last Edit: December 6, 2021, 07:12:39 am by Darkness »
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,141
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62371 on: December 6, 2021, 08:09:49 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  5, 2021, 09:17:22 pm
Yeah when is Zimmer gone?

Unfair. Hes been framed.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62372 on: December 6, 2021, 09:08:41 am »
Quote from: newterp on December  6, 2021, 01:30:44 am
Redskins continue to fuck up their draft pick.
Who are they?
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,305
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62373 on: December 6, 2021, 12:54:56 pm »
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,325
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62374 on: December 6, 2021, 01:43:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December  6, 2021, 01:30:44 am
Redskins continue to fuck up their draft pick.
Think they're a bit better than that to be fair
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,820
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62375 on: December 6, 2021, 03:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on December  6, 2021, 01:43:21 pm
Think they're a bit better than that to be fair

it's weird though - the way they are going they will never be more than a .500 team. Chase Young's injury is par for the course - who knows if he will return in top form. Heinike is also confusing - should have lost the game  yesterday on another pick - but lucked out.
Logged

Offline Darkness

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62376 on: December 6, 2021, 03:55:40 pm »
Gonna be a good game tonight on MNF plus Manning cast is always boss

Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,637
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62377 on: December 6, 2021, 03:58:06 pm »
It seems the Raiders an only beat teams with favourable matchups: generally teams with no pass rush & poor DBs. Ill be surprised if they make a winning record now.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,319
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62378 on: December 6, 2021, 04:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on December  6, 2021, 01:43:21 pm
Think they're a bit better than that to be fair

They are on a 4W streak and can win out to take the division. Last 5 games are all Vs NFC East teams. Then again, all the Cowboys need to do is split the series with Washington and beat on the Giants again so it's all on next week's game, I suppose.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,325
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62379 on: December 6, 2021, 04:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on December  6, 2021, 04:31:36 pm
They are on a 4W streak and can win out to take the division. Last 5 games are all Vs NFC East teams. Then again, all the Cowboys need to do is split the series with Washington and beat on the Giants again so it's all on next week's game, I suppose.

yep, beating Brady, Cam (padding for my list), Wilson and Carr in the process - aside from a return to the trying to force it brainfart at the end last night Heineke seems to have reigned it in to be quite an effective game manager.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,302
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62380 on: December 7, 2021, 07:13:58 am »

Quote from: Rosario on December  5, 2021, 09:04:41 pm
Honestly feel bad for Lions fans might be the most depressing thing in Sports

Sports Illustrated               @SInow

"Christen Harper was with @SI_Swimsuit when she learned that boyfriend Jared Goff threw a game-winning touchdown for the Lions' first win

Her reaction is everything ❤️"

https://www.twitter.com/SInow/status/1467854935022702594
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,580
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62381 on: December 7, 2021, 07:18:01 am »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62382 on: December 7, 2021, 07:38:43 am »
Logged

Offline Darkness

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62383 on: December 7, 2021, 07:44:13 am »
Must really suck for Bills fans they thought the division would be theirs for the foreseeable future but the Patriots rebuild only lasted one season.

This Pats defence is insanely good I'm getting strong 2001 vibes from this team and we all know what happened that year.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,305
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62384 on: December 7, 2021, 10:48:08 am »
I watched the first half. The weirdest thing is that the Bills knew they would run the football every play and still couldn't stop them  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
  • Weve been to...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62385 on: December 7, 2021, 12:19:45 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  7, 2021, 10:48:08 am
I watched the first half. The weirdest thing is that the Bills knew they would run the football every play and still couldn't stop them  ;D

Shaky run defence, and non-existent ground offence.... perfect for a team that plays in that climate. They need to get a roof on that new stadium.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,305
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62386 on: December 7, 2021, 12:27:31 pm »
Quote from: frag on December  7, 2021, 12:19:45 pm
Shaky run defence, and non-existent ground offence.... perfect for a team that plays in that climate. They need to get a roof on that new stadium.

That home run Damien Harris hit was hilarious to watch. N'Keal Harry did a stellar job blocking on a few plays in fairness.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62387 on: December 7, 2021, 09:59:46 pm »
Quote from: frag on December  7, 2021, 12:19:45 pm
Shaky run defence, and non-existent ground offence.... perfect for a team that plays in that climate. They need to get a roof on that new stadium.
Colts also ran all over the bills.
Buffalo will not have a roof on the new stadium I dont believe, they want the games to be outside
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62388 on: December 8, 2021, 01:20:24 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on December  7, 2021, 09:59:46 pm
Colts also ran all over the bills.
Buffalo will not have a roof on the new stadium I dont believe, they want the games to be outside

Well if thats the case now they have their franchise QB they better start investing heavily in OL and DL via the draft and free agency over the next 2-3 years then.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62389 on: December 8, 2021, 02:19:21 am »
Quote from: Rosario on December  8, 2021, 01:20:24 am
Well if thats the case now they have their franchise QB they better start investing heavily in OL and DL via the draft and free agency over the next 2-3 years then.
They already invest a lot in OL and DL. They are 8 deep on Dl. They drafted a qb who has the arm that should help with the wind. Wind normally not that bad.
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62390 on: December 8, 2021, 04:41:46 pm »
Texans releasing LB Zach Cunningham
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62391 on: Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm »
...gone to the Titans now apparently?
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,688
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62392 on: Yesterday at 11:41:46 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm
...gone to the Titans now apparently?

Could be a good fit if Vrabel keeps him in line.  A homecoming of sorts as he did go to Vanderbilt.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,081
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #62393 on: Today at 05:47:40 am »
Demyraius Thomas has killed himself tonight apparently. Sad loss and sure it will add more conversation  to the impact of playing football
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1555 1556 1557 1558 1559 [1560]   Go Up
« previous next »
 