49ers injury luck from last season doesnt look like its gone away. Looking like a possibility that they have 5 RBs (yes 5!) out for Sundays game with Green Bay. Mostert and Wilson are definitely out. They were RB1 and RB2 when theyd entered camp. Trey Sermon (rookie 3rd round pick) got concussion on his 1st NFL carry. Jamycal Hasty has a high ankle sprain and is out for weeks. Elijah Mitchell (rookie 6th round pick) has got a shoulder injury (stinger) and is doubtful.



Without an effective run game Im not sure how Shanahans system operates effectively. Might need to use Lance a bit more, to at least keep Green Bay guessing. Dont fancy Jimmy G in a passing battle with Rodgers. Even less so with the 49ers banged up CB corps. Theyll need Bosa, Dee Ford and the DL to dominate and create QB pressure. Even the DL lost Kentavius Street to a high ankle sprain this week.



On the + side I though Al-Shaair had another really impressive game at LB, deputising for the injured Dre Greenlaw. Could be a breakout season or him. To be fair the 49ers have drafted really well at linebacker over the last few years - Fred Warner (3rd round), Dre Greenlaw (5th round) & Al-Shaair (undrafted). Thats a good selection of LBs for very little draft capital