Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61600 on: September 20, 2021, 06:22:58 pm »
Monday Night Football with alternate commentary from Peyton & Eli tonight, i think it's available on the gamepass, they're better than the main ESPN commentators although that's not hard. ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61601 on: September 20, 2021, 06:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September 20, 2021, 05:29:53 pm
Nope, set in stone. All game times are fixed until about week 16 when they might move 1 or 2 depending on playoff implications.

Quote from: bryanod on September 20, 2021, 05:29:11 pm
They can flex games, but they won't be with that one!!!

With the news today my trip to the Miami MetLife takeover that same weekend is back on it seems.

Cheers boys - went ahead and booked the flights. Got a great deal. I dunno if prices will change now the ban has been lifted but definitely at the moment some great prices out there!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61602 on: September 20, 2021, 08:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on September 20, 2021, 10:14:43 am
Edwards-Helaire really looks mediocre as hell. This was just the latest tip of the iceberg of how he always gets stuck.
Drafting a RB in the 1st round is normally a bad idea
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61603 on: September 20, 2021, 08:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on September 20, 2021, 04:33:01 pm
Or they should have just given the ball to Mahomes instead of Edwards-Helaire. Running the ball is what cost us yesterday.

The defence is worrying but it is nothing to do with running the ball or not. The defence was fine last year. I think part of the issue is with the run and the Ravens and Browns are 2 of the best running teams.

Moving Chris Jones to the edge doesn't seem to have worked as you lose his presence from the middle and, while he can rush on the edge, he has been poor at blocking off running lanes.
Need to see more time on Jones, I tend to agree but give it more time.
KC has the 2nd best kicker in the history of the NFL you make sure you get him the ball with 3 seconds left so that Lamar Jackson doesn't give the best kicker in the history the NFL the chance to win the game or even Lamar time to go down and win the game. You kill the clock and kick the fg to win. I would trust by offense and kicker over the defense to stop Baltimore
KC defense just needs to be average they tons of offense weapons and OL looks better(It just takes some time to gel normally)
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61604 on: September 20, 2021, 08:56:32 pm »
They can flex games for the last 7 weeks of the regular season, as Lions @ Browns is in week 11 of 18, that game shouldn't be moved.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61605 on: September 21, 2021, 10:27:08 am »
Quote from: Garrus on September 20, 2021, 06:19:19 pm
Enjoyed the Vikings fluffing their lines. The commentary team for that game was great.

Wentz' shuffle pass interception was pretty funny too.

That was a bizarre and hilarious moment. There was another awful shuffle pass later on too, can't remember which QB
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61606 on: September 21, 2021, 10:58:15 am »
49ers injury luck from last season doesnt look like its gone away. Looking like a possibility that they have 5 RBs (yes 5!) out for Sundays game with Green Bay. Mostert and Wilson are definitely out. They were RB1 and RB2 when theyd entered camp. Trey Sermon (rookie 3rd round pick) got concussion on his 1st NFL carry. Jamycal Hasty has a high ankle sprain and is out for weeks. Elijah Mitchell (rookie 6th round pick) has got a shoulder injury (stinger) and is doubtful.

Without an effective run game Im not sure how Shanahans system operates effectively. Might need to use Lance a bit more, to at least keep Green Bay guessing. Dont fancy Jimmy G in a passing battle with Rodgers. Even less so with the 49ers banged up CB corps. Theyll need Bosa, Dee Ford and the DL to dominate and create QB pressure. Even the DL lost Kentavius Street to a high ankle sprain this week.

On the + side I though Al-Shaair had another really impressive game at LB, deputising for the injured Dre Greenlaw. Could be a breakout season or him. To be fair the 49ers have drafted really well at linebacker over the last few years - Fred Warner (3rd round), Dre Greenlaw (5th round) & Al-Shaair (undrafted). Thats a good selection of LBs for very little draft capital
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61607 on: September 21, 2021, 11:07:06 am »
Quote from: Classycara on September 21, 2021, 10:27:08 am
That was a bizarre and hilarious moment. There was another awful shuffle pass later on too, can't remember which QB
Must have been this one:

https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1439669349737025538

Solid start from Darnold otherwise, though.
« Reply #61608 on: September 22, 2021, 05:17:05 pm »
Jared Goff.. When he was sacked in the third or fourth quarter and just lay there with his face in the grass, I couldnt help but feel sorry for the man. Then again, he gets to go home and be consoled by Christen Harper so maybe hell be all right.
« Reply #61609 on: September 22, 2021, 06:06:44 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on September 22, 2021, 05:17:05 pm
Jared Goff.. When he was sacked in the third or fourth quarter and just lay there with his face in the grass, I couldnt help but feel sorry for the man. Then again, he gets to go home and be consoled by Christen Harper so maybe hell be all right.

0-9 without mcvay apparently.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61610 on: September 23, 2021, 09:36:48 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 20, 2021, 06:36:05 pm
Cheers boys - went ahead and booked the flights. Got a great deal. I dunno if prices will change now the ban has been lifted but definitely at the moment some great prices out there!

Well, I've now booked to go to Miami @ Jets in Nov too!

Ray was technically wrong - can flex Sunday afternoon games into Sunday night from like week 6 or something now. But can't move them to Thur/Mon.

Also late Dec they have some flex games highlighted to move to Sat once college season over, but they are signposted and much later.
« Reply #61611 on: September 23, 2021, 09:51:01 am »
Quote from: bryanod on September 23, 2021, 09:36:48 am
Well, I've now booked to go to Miami @ Jets in Nov too!

Ray was technically wrong - can flex Sunday afternoon games into Sunday night from like week 6 or something now. But can't move them to Thur/Mon.

Also late Dec they have some flex games highlighted to move to Sat once college season over, but they are signposted and much later.

Enjoy, yep broadcasters can flex Sunday games for the last 7 weeks of the regular season, they cannot flex MNF & TNF though, & move games to Thursday/Monday either.
« Reply #61612 on: September 23, 2021, 03:13:22 pm »
20 years ago today, this hit changed careers, & started a dynasty.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=St9u238ipRE
« Reply #61613 on: September 23, 2021, 07:31:43 pm »
Ive always gotten Mr. Ferguson vibes from Belichick. Cant stand the man.

You never know, Brady might have gotten his chance anyway, but its fair to say that the NFL would look very different today if that hit hadnt occurred.
« Reply #61614 on: September 24, 2021, 02:11:05 am »
Christian McCaffrey has done his hamstring
« Reply #61615 on: September 24, 2021, 09:06:22 am »
Any Fantasy heads in here?

I've started playing this year and somehow I'm 2-0 but I'm having problems picking my line up this week! It's only a 6 team league so I have quite a strong squad (I think)

My current starters are

Rodgers
Mahomes
Cook
Montgomery
Lockett
Mike Williams
Kelce
Thielen (WR RB Flex)

Broncos D


Bench

Carr
Gaskin
Najee Harris
Cordarelle Patterson
Godwin
Chase
Woods
Tonyan

Help!!
« Reply #61616 on: September 24, 2021, 02:48:58 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on September 24, 2021, 09:06:22 am
Any Fantasy heads in here?

I've started playing this year and somehow I'm 2-0 but I'm having problems picking my line up this week! It's only a 6 team league so I have quite a strong squad (I think)

My current starters are

Rodgers
Mahomes
Cook
Montgomery
Lockett
Mike Williams
Kelce
Thielen (WR RB Flex)

Broncos D


Bench

Carr
Gaskin
Najee Harris
Cordarelle Patterson
Godwin
Chase
Woods
Tonyan

Help!!

« Reply #61617 on: September 24, 2021, 04:19:35 pm »
Wasnt exactly the most eventful game Ive ever watched but I enjoyed watching Darnold making some decent throws. Wont look good for the Jets if he turns out to be a good NFL quarterback after all.
« Reply #61618 on: September 24, 2021, 08:28:51 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on September 24, 2021, 04:19:35 pm
Wasnt exactly the most eventful game Ive ever watched but I enjoyed watching Darnold making some decent throws. Wont look good for the Jets if he turns out to be a good NFL quarterback after all.

Yeah, Darnold looked decent against the Texans, the Jets though must be the Everton of the NFL, they remind me of the Ev anyway. ;D
« Reply #61619 on: September 24, 2021, 08:35:55 pm »
Bit harsh on the jets that
« Reply #61620 on: September 24, 2021, 08:42:05 pm »
« Reply #61621 on: Yesterday at 09:23:17 am »
Bezos wants to buy the Broncos? apparently he really wants a franchise, and is being linked with them.
« Reply #61622 on: Yesterday at 09:26:22 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:23:17 am
Bezos wants to buy the Broncos? apparently he really wants a franchise, and is being linked with them.

his name gets banded around linked to various teams that may or may not be for sale. I will believe it when it happens.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:26:22 am
his name gets banded around linked to various teams that may or may not be for sale. I will believe it when it happens.
But Broncos? say it ain't so Voodoo, say it ain't so....    I mean maybe billionaire owners tend to have less of an impact than footy due to the cap and so on, but still...
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:29:24 am
But Broncos? say it ain't so Voodoo, say it ain't so....    I mean maybe billionaire owners tend to have less of an impact than footy due to the cap and so on, but still...

a lot of nfl owners are rich as shit, it doesn't make their teams any good.

see exhibit a:

jones; jerry.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:32:05 am
a lot of nfl owners are rich as shit, it doesn't make their teams any good.

see exhibit a:

jones; jerry.
That's what I'm clinging on.....  otherwise, if it does go down Killie and I will have to hold a day of mourning or some such  ;D
« Reply #61626 on: Today at 06:18:43 pm »
Mahomes throws a no-look INT
« Reply #61627 on: Today at 06:20:52 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 06:18:43 pm
Mahomes throws a no-look INT

should have been caught.
« Reply #61628 on: Today at 07:50:53 pm »
Chiefs getting back into it now
« Reply #61629 on: Today at 07:53:27 pm »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61630 on: Today at 09:00:47 pm »
Chargers doing their Chargers special trick of charging backwards when close to a victory with the clock close to zero.
« Reply #61631 on: Today at 09:01:36 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 09:00:47 pm
Chargers doing their Chargers special trick of charging backwards when close to a victory with the clock close to zero.

not sure either team actually wants to win.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61632 on: Today at 09:02:34 pm »
spoke too soon, the PI call getting them lucky
« Reply #61633 on: Today at 09:03:05 pm »
What the fuck are Charges doing with the TD ha
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61634 on: Today at 09:03:27 pm »
wait, why didn't they burn the clock hahaha, fucking hell.
« Reply #61635 on: Today at 09:03:49 pm »
TD Chargers, but give Mahomes 32 seconds left with a timeout
« Reply #61636 on: Today at 09:04:55 pm »
it is the chiefs, but the chargers have so far today done well at stopping the big plays.

good ending to this game.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61637 on: Today at 09:06:05 pm »
that guy in the detroit crowd holding a big D and a fence made me chuckle
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61638 on: Today at 09:10:14 pm »
wow what an insane kick by Tucker!!
