49ers injury luck from last season doesnt look like its gone away. Looking like a possibility that they have 5 RBs (yes 5!) out for Sundays game with Green Bay. Mostert and Wilson are definitely out. They were RB1 and RB2 when theyd entered camp. Trey Sermon (rookie 3rd round pick) got concussion on his 1st NFL carry. Jamycal Hasty has a high ankle sprain and is out for weeks. Elijah Mitchell (rookie 6th round pick) has got a shoulder injury (stinger) and is doubtful.
Without an effective run game Im not sure how Shanahans system operates effectively. Might need to use Lance a bit more, to at least keep Green Bay guessing. Dont fancy Jimmy G in a passing battle with Rodgers. Even less so with the 49ers banged up CB corps. Theyll need Bosa, Dee Ford and the DL to dominate and create QB pressure. Even the DL lost Kentavius Street to a high ankle sprain this week.
On the + side I though Al-Shaair had another really impressive game at LB, deputising for the injured Dre Greenlaw. Could be a breakout season or him. To be fair the 49ers have drafted really well at linebacker over the last few years - Fred Warner (3rd round), Dre Greenlaw (5th round) & Al-Shaair (undrafted). Thats a good selection of LBs for very little draft capital