The NFL Thread

Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2021, 06:22:58 pm
Monday Night Football with alternate commentary from Peyton & Eli tonight, i think it's available on the gamepass, they're better than the main ESPN commentators although that's not hard. ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2021, 06:36:05 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September 20, 2021, 05:29:53 pm
Nope, set in stone. All game times are fixed until about week 16 when they might move 1 or 2 depending on playoff implications.

Quote from: bryanod on September 20, 2021, 05:29:11 pm
They can flex games, but they won't be with that one!!!

With the news today my trip to the Miami MetLife takeover that same weekend is back on it seems.

Cheers boys - went ahead and booked the flights. Got a great deal. I dunno if prices will change now the ban has been lifted but definitely at the moment some great prices out there!
JFT96.

Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2021, 08:52:44 pm
Quote from: Linudden on September 20, 2021, 10:14:43 am
Edwards-Helaire really looks mediocre as hell. This was just the latest tip of the iceberg of how he always gets stuck.
Drafting a RB in the 1st round is normally a bad idea
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2021, 08:56:20 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on September 20, 2021, 04:33:01 pm
Or they should have just given the ball to Mahomes instead of Edwards-Helaire. Running the ball is what cost us yesterday.

The defence is worrying but it is nothing to do with running the ball or not. The defence was fine last year. I think part of the issue is with the run and the Ravens and Browns are 2 of the best running teams.

Moving Chris Jones to the edge doesn't seem to have worked as you lose his presence from the middle and, while he can rush on the edge, he has been poor at blocking off running lanes.
Need to see more time on Jones, I tend to agree but give it more time.
KC has the 2nd best kicker in the history of the NFL you make sure you get him the ball with 3 seconds left so that Lamar Jackson doesn't give the best kicker in the history the NFL the chance to win the game or even Lamar time to go down and win the game. You kill the clock and kick the fg to win. I would trust by offense and kicker over the defense to stop Baltimore
KC defense just needs to be average they tons of offense weapons and OL looks better(It just takes some time to gel normally)
Re: The NFL Thread
September 20, 2021, 08:56:32 pm
They can flex games for the last 7 weeks of the regular season, as Lions @ Browns is in week 11 of 18, that game shouldn't be moved.
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:27:08 am
Quote from: Garrus on September 20, 2021, 06:19:19 pm
Enjoyed the Vikings fluffing their lines. The commentary team for that game was great.

Wentz' shuffle pass interception was pretty funny too.

That was a bizarre and hilarious moment. There was another awful shuffle pass later on too, can't remember which QB
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 10:58:15 am
49ers injury luck from last season doesnt look like its gone away. Looking like a possibility that they have 5 RBs (yes 5!) out for Sundays game with Green Bay. Mostert and Wilson are definitely out. They were RB1 and RB2 when theyd entered camp. Trey Sermon (rookie 3rd round pick) got concussion on his 1st NFL carry. Jamycal Hasty has a high ankle sprain and is out for weeks. Elijah Mitchell (rookie 6th round pick) has got a shoulder injury (stinger) and is doubtful.

Without an effective run game Im not sure how Shanahans system operates effectively. Might need to use Lance a bit more, to at least keep Green Bay guessing. Dont fancy Jimmy G in a passing battle with Rodgers. Even less so with the 49ers banged up CB corps. Theyll need Bosa, Dee Ford and the DL to dominate and create QB pressure. Even the DL lost Kentavius Street to a high ankle sprain this week.

On the + side I though Al-Shaair had another really impressive game at LB, deputising for the injured Dre Greenlaw. Could be a breakout season or him. To be fair the 49ers have drafted really well at linebacker over the last few years - Fred Warner (3rd round), Dre Greenlaw (5th round) & Al-Shaair (undrafted). Thats a good selection of LBs for very little draft capital
Re: The NFL Thread
Yesterday at 11:07:06 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:27:08 am
That was a bizarre and hilarious moment. There was another awful shuffle pass later on too, can't remember which QB
Must have been this one:

https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1439669349737025538

Solid start from Darnold otherwise, though.
Today at 05:17:05 pm
Jared Goff.. When he was sacked in the third or fourth quarter and just lay there with his face in the grass, I couldnt help but feel sorry for the man. Then again, he gets to go home and be consoled by Christen Harper so maybe hell be all right.
