Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1909090 times)

Offline MadErik

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61480 on: August 31, 2021, 06:20:11 pm »
FitzMagic traditionally runs either very hot or very cold, and with Rivera as HC, surely Washington would take a punt on Cam?
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61481 on: August 31, 2021, 06:23:29 pm »
quite a few jokes around (even before today) about a number of patriots fans preferring jones as QB for one reason.

but the same could probably be levelled at any fanbase.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61482 on: August 31, 2021, 06:40:56 pm »
Quote from: MadErik on August 31, 2021, 06:20:11 pm
FitzMagic traditionally runs either very hot or very cold, and with Rivera as HC, surely Washington would take a punt on Cam?

I'm not sure Rivera would want Cam at the moment, given Rivera's recent comments on unvaccinated players on his own team, & Cam hasn't been vaccinated yet.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61483 on: August 31, 2021, 06:45:47 pm »
Quote from: MadErik on August 31, 2021, 06:20:11 pm
FitzMagic traditionally runs either very hot or very cold, and with Rivera as HC, surely Washington would take a punt on Cam?

rivera didn't seem to make any effort to bring newton in last year when he could have done.
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61484 on: August 31, 2021, 10:04:11 pm »
Quote from: MadErik on August 31, 2021, 06:20:11 pm
FitzMagic traditionally runs either very hot or very cold, and with Rivera as HC, surely Washington would take a punt on Cam?
No they like their backup QBs
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61485 on: September 1, 2021, 03:48:07 pm »
Didn't see Cam getting cut!
YNWA

Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61486 on: September 1, 2021, 07:12:29 pm »
Because of the recovery from Hurricane Ida, the week 1 Saints vs Packers, has been moved to Jacksonville, kickoff time unchanged & scheduled for 4.25pm EST, Saints are on the road weeks 2 & 3, next Saints home game is scheduled for week 4 against the Giants.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61487 on: September 1, 2021, 08:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  1, 2021, 07:12:29 pm
Because of the recovery from Hurricane Ida, the week 1 Saints vs Packers, has been moved to Jacksonville, kickoff time unchanged & scheduled for 4.25pm EST, Saints are on the road weeks 2 & 3, next Saints home game is scheduled for week 4 against the Giants.
It's nice to see Jacksonville being awarded a professional game. Will be good for the fans of pro football in that part of Florida.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61488 on: September 1, 2021, 08:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September  1, 2021, 08:22:23 pm
It's nice to see Jacksonville being awarded a professional game. Will be good for the fans of pro football in that part of Florida.

 ;D
Offline MadErik

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61489 on: September 2, 2021, 07:01:32 pm »
Cowboys passing on Cam...
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61490 on: September 2, 2021, 07:02:55 pm »
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61491 on: September 2, 2021, 07:43:55 pm »
The entire Bucs organisation have reached 100% vaccination threshold.
Offline Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61492 on: September 6, 2021, 08:22:33 pm »
Bloody Martin!! Fully vaccinated, tested positive, has to go into protocols and will miss the Bucs game.☹
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61493 on: Yesterday at 06:57:08 pm »
Ahead of the NFL season starting tonight here is my by now annual prediction!!  ;D

AFC North:-


Ravens - 14-3      
Browns - 13-4   
Steelers - 12-5
Bengals  - 4-13

AFC South:-


Titans - 13-4   
Colts - 9-8
Jaguars - 4-13   
Texans - 2-15


AFC East:-

Bills - 12-5
Pats - 11-6
Dolphins - 7-10
Jets - 4-13

AFC West:-

Chiefs - 15-2
Broncos - 9-8
Chargers - 9-8
Raiders - 3-14

Making the playoffs - Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Titans, Bills, Pats, Chiefs

NFC North:-

Packers - 13-4
Bears - 5-12
Lions - 4-13
Vikings - 3-14

NFC South:-

Bucs - 14-3
Saints - 10-7
Falcons - 8-9
Panthers - 5-12

NFC East:-

Cowboys - 8-9
Washington - 6-11
Giants 4-13
Eagles - 2-15

NFC West:-

Rams - 13-4
Seahawks - 13-4
49ers - 12-5
Cardinals - 11-6

Making the playoffs - Packers, Bucs, Cowboys, Rams, Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals.

Wild card round:-

AFC:-

Bills - Browns - Browns
Titans - Steelers - Titans
Ravens - Pats - Ravens (unfortunately but I think us Pats fans will settle for being a playoff team once again)

NFC:-

Seahawks - Cowboys - Seahawks
49ers - Rams - Rams
Cardinals - Packers - Packers

Divisional Round:-

AFC:-

Ravens - Titans - Titans
Chiefs - Browns - Chiefs

NFC:-

Packers - Rams - Rams
Bucs - Seahawks - Bucs

Conference Round:-

Chiefs - Titans - Titans
Bucs - Rams - Bucs

Super Bowl:-

Titans - Bucs - Titans

Yes my prediction is left field but I love the combo of Julio and AJ Brown as wide receivers with Henry as the running back. Tannehill is a reliable QB too. Plus with Vrabel they have an excellent coach so have a chance.

In reality you can't look past the Bucs or Chiefs again. Browns may have the best roster in football but I still question whether they have the mentality to succeed yet. Time will tell. Ravens will be hard to beat and will stand a very good chance to get to the super bowl.

Packers have the weakest division in football so they can thank their lucky stars. Yes I'd take Jags and Colts over Bears, Lions and Vikings. No comment on the Texans!!

Also it will be too early this year but don't sleep on the AFC West - Chiefs apart obviously - as I really think the Chargers and Broncos are a couple pieces away from being deep playoff contenders, let alone just playoff contenders. In fact I'd go so far as to say that the Broncos are a QB away from really pushing the hard to make a deep playoff run. So Chiefs won't have the West as easy as piss in the next 5 years imo.

Rams with Stafford will see a huge improvement and I think the Seahawks are capable of going all the way but I have them facing the Bucs early. But they can beat the Bucs.

As for my Patriots. I don't have massive expectations. I think we'll finish anywhere from 10-7 to 8-9. So probably 9-8. I think we'll be competing with the Dolphins, Broncos and Colts for the final playoff place. I don't think we'll get better than that and as such we'll face the No.1 seed in the Chiefs and lose. But I just want to see progression. I want to see how the returnees on defense come back, how the new tight end corp get on and above all how Mac Jones gets on. I'm delighted to have got him and from what my family tell me as they've watched him in person he is the real deal. So I want this first year to come back and be a playoff team. Then next year be a contender to reach the AFC conference game. We aren't that this year, which I accept and really am ok with. As we're starting out from such a bad place in terms of talent on the roster last couple of years.

Let's see how I get on this year!
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61494 on: Yesterday at 07:02:56 pm »
today to me marks the end of summer, good luck to everyone's teams or at least most of them anyway.




bucs should piss the nfc barring brady's leg falling off or something.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61495 on: Yesterday at 09:16:20 pm »
seems like the ravens have lost their 3rd RB of the season before it's even started.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61496 on: Yesterday at 09:30:44 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:16:20 pm
seems like the ravens have lost their 3rd RB of the season before it's even started.
And CB Marcus Peters also to an ACL. Do the Ravens have a wood chippy or elephant traps on their practice field or something?
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61497 on: Yesterday at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:16:20 pm
seems like the ravens have lost their 3rd RB of the season before it's even started.
They need the depth of RBs and these injury suck for them but Bal running scheme is very good replacement level RBs. Losing Peters hurt more imo
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61498 on: Yesterday at 09:41:34 pm »
Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61499 on: Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:57:08 pm
Ahead of the NFL season starting tonight here is my by now annual prediction!!  ;D

Super Bowl:-

Titans - Bucs - Titans

Yes my prediction is left field but I love the combo of Julio and AJ Brown as wide receivers with Henry as the running back. Tannehill is a reliable QB too. Plus with Vrabel they have an excellent coach so have a chance.

With all due respect but at such big stage Brady's experience would make Tannehill look like a novice and it would show in the final score ;D

I think it'll be Packers vs Chiefs assuming both QB's stay fit and it's a toss-up for that Super Bowl with regards to who'd win it.
Offline scatman

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61500 on: Yesterday at 11:00:31 pm »
Seahawks Chiefs superbowl, chiefs to win with their revamped OL helping Mahomes. Chris Jones defensive player of hte year (60/1)
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61501 on: Today at 11:09:42 am »
Cowboys should have won last night. No shame losing to Brady & the Bucs but you need to take your chances and score your points. Missing 2 chip shots is unforgivable. Brady needing to score 7 on the last drive is a completely different game than dinking passes to get into FG range.

Bucs D-line, Gronk, Brown all monsters. Pulling the game out despite 4 turnovers (or -3 of you offset the pick off Lamb) is still pretty amazing.
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61502 on: Today at 11:11:57 am »
good teams find ways to win.
Offline scatman

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61503 on: Today at 12:46:17 pm »
think Bucs got lucky on that last drive, definite PI by the reciever to gain the first down prior to the kick
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61504 on: Today at 12:58:41 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:46:17 pm
think Bucs got lucky on that last drive, definite PI by the reciever to gain the first down prior to the kick

Meh, I'm not as salty about it as some of the other stuff but yes, it was PI. Had the CB & WR switched positions and the same thing happened, there's no question they would have thrown the flag, but sometimes this sort of stuff slides more easily when it's the WR doing it. Whatever, it's football. More annoyed about Dak not throwing the ball away before his sack, Lamb's drop, Diggs missing the INT on the last drive or play-calling the flat pass wide to Zeke when they were 3rd and 2 on the goal line.
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Hop

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61505 on: Today at 04:16:02 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:46:17 pm
think Bucs got lucky on that last drive, definite PI by the reciever to gain the first down prior to the kick

The Cowboys got away with a lot of holding all night. And that face mask call.
