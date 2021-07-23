« previous next »
Quote from: rodderzzz on July 22, 2021, 11:00:12 pm
Neither team? That seems harsh on the team that doesnt have an outbreak?
They get paid by game check. I believe this was same case if games where cancelled last year(which didn't happen and NFL rescheduled) Not sure the NFL will be as forgiving this time when it all super preventable to avoid rescheduling games
Quote from: Statto Red on July 22, 2021, 03:10:29 pm
Raiders being able to have spectators for the first time in there new that the ticket prices can are $500 on secondary sites, you may be able to get tickets  a lot cheaper nearer the kickoff time, if when the Raiders aren't doing well, but likewise prices could well rise if the Raiders are doing well.
https://twitter.com/CourtneyRCronin/status/1418628745049493508
https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1418645487499063299

To be able to interact with the players and work with them on the field a coach must be vaccinated
https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1418731194829746181 he can obv retire then unretire next offseason too
Penny for the thoughts of the Denver Broncos management at this time

SportsCenter@SportsCenter
The Packers are offering concessions & are close to an agreement that would bring Aaron Rodgers back to Green Bay for at least this season. The new agreement, once finalized, would help set up Rodgers departure from Green Bay after this season, sources tell @AdamSchefter
Carson Wentz having surgery on an injured foot, out for 5 to 12 weeks
Quote from: Statto Red on August  2, 2021, 05:53:14 pm
Carson Wentz having surgery on an injured foot, out for 5 to 12 weeks

Surprised how wide the range is on Wentz's expected comeback. Makes a huge difference if it's 5 weeks versus 12 weeks.

If it's 5 weeks then he's back in contention near the start of the regular season. If it's 12 weeks then he's missing the 1st 7 or 8 regular season games.

If it's the latter I just don't see the Colts going with either Jacob Eason or a rookie for the 1st half of the season. Would put immense pressure on Wentz and the team to perform in the 2nd half of the season to make the play-offs.

I wonder of the 5-12 weeks timeframe is a bit of negotiating tactic in terms of trading for a new starter. If they say it's 12 weeks out for Wentz then teams will know how desperate they are. 5-12 weeks gives you a bit of leeway in negotiations. Not sure who the Colts could go for but assuming Mariota or Foles seem like options. Not sure someone like Garapollo would be available or viable from a cap perspective.
Might the Colts not just be downplaying things to protect ticket sales etc, it is not like they don't have previous form for doing that with other QB injuries, they gave a more positive view of Peyton's injury to start with and then he missed the season, something similar with Luck twice, he missed the season the first time and retired the second.

Clearly they need to trade for Foles to replace Wentz. ;D
Sounds like Vikings HC Zimmer has had enough of his anti-vaxxers.

Can't believe their newly drafted QB is one too, what a chance to potentially start a few games.
Quote from: Garrus on August  3, 2021, 02:10:04 pm
Sounds like Vikings HC Zimmer has had enough of his anti-vaxxers.

Can't believe their newly drafted QB is one too, what a chance to potentially start a few games.

I thought it's Cousins and Thielen and a third guy who are anti-vaccine - I know Mond has tested positive but that doesn't necessarily mean he's anti-vaccination
Quote from: Classycara on August  3, 2021, 06:10:48 pm
I thought it's Cousins and Thielen and a third guy who are anti-vaccine - I know Mond has tested positive but that doesn't necessarily mean he's anti-vaccination
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2021/08/03/kellen-mond-isnt-vaccinated-despite-a-report-that-he-is/
At least you can tell what type of people they are if they`re not vaccinated. It would be interesting to see the demographics of those who choose not to protect their friends, families and neighbours.
The NFL should say they'll waive the cap implications for any team that releases an unvaccinated player.
Quote from: rodderzzz on August  4, 2021, 09:09:57 am
The NFL should say they'll waive the cap implications for any team that releases an unvaccinated player.
They wont but if your trying to make a roster and it very close btw you and other play the team going take the vaccinated player. Pryor tweeted he was supposed to have a work out and the first question was are you vaccinated. Cole Beasley can get away with no being vaccinated he a stud WR, same with other high level players but no chance on fringe roster guys. Ryan Tannehill said he got vaccinated because he didn't want the restrictions. The NFL has done a great job making it basically mandatory for players wo a mandate.
I think they will update their vaccine requirements in 2022 after the FDA fully licenses it(NFL doesn't want that fight with the union right now but they made a very fair deal with the union for the guidelines)
Brandon Beane the Bills GM kinda said the quiet part outloud and the NFL talked to him about it but players cant be cut for the sole reason of not being vaccinated.
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2021/05/07/nfl-spoke-to-brandon-beane-about-comment-on-cutting-unvaccinated-player/
Quote from: bryanod on August  3, 2021, 03:34:31 pm
One open spot (at least) in our long running keeper league this year.

And reminder for those in it that its back!

:wave
just watched rodgers' press conference from the other day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNQHOD_1qaI

totally reasonable from his perspective, up front and clear in his concerns with the packers, much respect for that man

packers pissing in the wind on this, just sort it
Quote from: KillieRed on August  4, 2021, 08:46:58 am
At least you can tell what type of people they are if they`re not vaccinated. It would be interesting to see the demographics of those who choose not to protect their friends, families and neighbours.

F*ck off with that. They may have a legitimate reason. My girlfriend has a preexisting condition which means the side effects from the vaccine could absolutely floor her, yet she's treated like she's being selfish by some, even though we're now effectively isolating because of 'freedom day'.
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on August  5, 2021, 08:23:27 pm
F*ck off with that. They may have a legitimate reason. My girlfriend has a preexisting condition which means the side effects from the vaccine could absolutely floor her, yet she's treated like she's being selfish by some, even though we're now effectively isolating because of 'freedom day'.

That's true, but they're not. There's nothing medically up with them or they'd say so. They're just fucking stupid.
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on August  5, 2021, 08:23:27 pm
F*ck off with that. They may have a legitimate reason. My girlfriend has a preexisting condition which means the side effects from the vaccine could absolutely floor her, yet she's treated like she's being selfish by some, even though we're now effectively isolating because of 'freedom day'.

Not one of them has come out and said that, obviously that would be a legitimate reason. Unfortunately, most of them are showing exactly what shitty characters they are.
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on August  5, 2021, 08:23:27 pm
F*ck off with that. They may have a legitimate reason. My girlfriend has a preexisting condition which means the side effects from the vaccine could absolutely floor her, yet she's treated like she's being selfish by some, even though we're now effectively isolating because of 'freedom day'.

You seem nice.
More than ever Cowboys desperately hoping Dak will stay healthy.
Ticket prices for the London games have been released, from £60 to £137 for a seat
https://www.nfl.com/uk/ticket-prices
Well done Troy getting into Canton, well earned.

Legend
Quote from: Statto Red on August  6, 2021, 01:27:49 pm
Ticket prices for the London games have been released, from £60 to £137 for a seat
https://www.nfl.com/uk/ticket-prices

Any season ticket holders here that only want to go to first game and willing to pass on 2 to the Miami game let me know....
Quote from: KillieRed on August  6, 2021, 08:41:28 am
You seem nice.

I was thinking the same thing, maybe you should stop and think before judging everybody without knowing their circumstances. Typical that somebody who makes quite a nasty little insidious comment then follows that up with the one liner where you take the moral high ground.
Quote from: bryanod on August 10, 2021, 11:20:16 am
Any season ticket holders here that only want to go to first game and willing to pass on 2 to the Miami game let me know....

I bought some of the 'cheap' premium seats this morning. I'd never normally buy hospitality for any event, but I feel that demand is going to be high this year, and with previous Wembley STHs getting priority I don't see a lot being left for the general sales.
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on August 10, 2021, 11:55:18 am
I was thinking the same thing, maybe you should stop and think before judging everybody without knowing their circumstances. Typical that somebody who makes quite a nasty little insidious comment then follows that up with the one liner where you take the moral high ground.

All right Pedro, i think I know quite a lot about the type of people who are ducking out on their social responsibility, and nothing about your personal circumstances (thankfully). I`ll keep it that way by ignoring you.
Quote from: swoopy on August 10, 2021, 12:27:23 pm
I bought some of the 'cheap' premium seats this morning. I'd never normally buy hospitality for any event, but I feel that demand is going to be high this year, and with previous Wembley STHs getting priority I don't see a lot being left for the general sales.

Yeah exactly my concern, debated that myself to be honest, pretty scandalous add on for some food and a halftime drink!
I didnt know about the brother of Dan Prescott committing suicide. You have to be mentally strong to deal with that and the horrific injury he sustained. Hes had two surgeries and I wonder if its even possible to bounce back from that in such a physically demanding sport.
Falcons are the first team to be fully vaccinated
Jags release Tim Tebow
Insane brawl at the Rams Chargers preseason game last weekend, go to 2.07
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKVUVKEfGvo
Quote from: bryanod on August 10, 2021, 11:20:16 am
Any season ticket holders here that only want to go to first game and willing to pass on 2 to the Miami game let me know....

I dont think you need to worry about getting tickets in the General Sale next Wednesday - I was a Wembley ST holder and eventually got on to get tickets and there were still loads left all over the ground

What I hadnt realised was we were only allowed to buy the same number of tickets total as we had STs In our case we had 3 STs so I was only allowed to buy 3 tickets for the Jets and Falcons game but none for Dolphins and Jaguars

Will have to do it all over again next week but hopefully I wont have the issues logging in I had today
Quote from: andym41 on Today at 03:27:38 pm
I dont think you need to worry about getting tickets in the General Sale next Wednesday - I was a Wembley ST holder and eventually got on to get tickets and there were still loads left all over the ground

What I hadnt realised was we were only allowed to buy the same number of tickets total as we had STs In our case we had 3 STs so I was only allowed to buy 3 tickets for the Jets and Falcons game but none for Dolphins and Jaguars

Will have to do it all over again next week but hopefully I wont have the issues logging in I had today

Given the annual disaster that they are with regards tickets, I won't expect it to be easy at all!
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 04:14:38 pm
Given the annual disaster that they are with regards tickets, I won't expect it to be easy at all!

It wasnt easy this morning for me - for some reason they had changed my client number and not told me As usual when Ticketmaster are involved its very difficult to speak to someone who can help
