The NFL should say they'll waive the cap implications for any team that releases an unvaccinated player.



They wont but if your trying to make a roster and it very close btw you and other play the team going take the vaccinated player. Pryor tweeted he was supposed to have a work out and the first question was are you vaccinated. Cole Beasley can get away with no being vaccinated he a stud WR, same with other high level players but no chance on fringe roster guys. Ryan Tannehill said he got vaccinated because he didn't want the restrictions. The NFL has done a great job making it basically mandatory for players wo a mandate.I think they will update their vaccine requirements in 2022 after the FDA fully licenses it(NFL doesn't want that fight with the union right now but they made a very fair deal with the union for the guidelines)Brandon Beane the Bills GM kinda said the quiet part outloud and the NFL talked to him about it but players cant be cut for the sole reason of not being vaccinated.