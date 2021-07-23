Carson Wentz having surgery on an injured foot, out for 5 to 12 weeks



Surprised how wide the range is on Wentz's expected comeback. Makes a huge difference if it's 5 weeks versus 12 weeks.If it's 5 weeks then he's back in contention near the start of the regular season. If it's 12 weeks then he's missing the 1st 7 or 8 regular season games.If it's the latter I just don't see the Colts going with either Jacob Eason or a rookie for the 1st half of the season. Would put immense pressure on Wentz and the team to perform in the 2nd half of the season to make the play-offs.I wonder of the 5-12 weeks timeframe is a bit of negotiating tactic in terms of trading for a new starter. If they say it's 12 weeks out for Wentz then teams will know how desperate they are. 5-12 weeks gives you a bit of leeway in negotiations. Not sure who the Colts could go for but assuming Mariota or Foles seem like options. Not sure someone like Garapollo would be available or viable from a cap perspective.