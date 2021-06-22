« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1529 1530 1531 1532 1533 [1534]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1879438 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,996
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61320 on: June 22, 2021, 01:56:29 am »
Raiders Defensive End Carl Nassib has announced that he is gay. He becomes the first active NFL player to come out while playing.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1407104118573830144?s=19
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61321 on: June 22, 2021, 07:49:21 am »
Thats huge. A very brave move from a brave young man. He became sort of a meme on Hard Knocks so even casual fans might recognize him. I hope it works out for him.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,410
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61322 on: June 22, 2021, 08:51:10 am »
doing it in june when there's fuck all else going on in the nfl means it's the only story in town too. so that takes balls.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,444
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61323 on: July 2, 2021, 09:16:39 am »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61324 on: July 2, 2021, 09:19:25 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July  2, 2021, 09:16:39 am
Washington Football Team fined $10 million

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31745729/nfl-fines-washington-football-team-10m-culture-investigation
NFL basically covered up the finding and Dan Snyder pays nothing
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,410
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61325 on: July 2, 2021, 09:24:47 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on July  2, 2021, 09:19:25 am
NFL basically covered up the finding and Dan Snyder pays nothing

seems all very weird. some former minor owner has been stopped from being any part of an nfl ownership group in the future and snyder's wife is now technically in charge. though I've no doubt that'll be just a front and he'll carry on as before in practice.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,017
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61326 on: July 2, 2021, 09:52:05 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on July  2, 2021, 09:19:25 am
NFL basically covered up the finding and Dan Snyder pays nothing

More proof, if anyone still needed it, that the NFL hates women.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61327 on: July 2, 2021, 09:54:35 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  2, 2021, 09:24:47 am
seems all very weird. some former minor owner has been stopped from being any part of an nfl ownership group in the future and snyder's wife is now technically in charge. though I've no doubt that'll be just a front and he'll carry on as before in practice.
I mean he now owns 100% percent of the team, and got no punishment for the sexual harassments stuff etc. 10 Mil is not much to him. He takes a step from day to day stuff but now his wife in charge... He could have been suspended, etc.
The Washington football team has changed a good amount of personal the last couple of years. Getting Bruce Allen replacing with Jason Wright as President of the team, Rivera as HC. Looks like as if there an effort for a culture change in the whole org, however should have a punishment for the sexual harassment stuff, the league basically swept it under the rug.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61328 on: July 2, 2021, 11:05:30 am »
If you find you had a bad day at your new job, Urban Meyer would like you to hold his beer.

Hired -and then quickly fired- the director of sports performance because of his questionable character causing a stir. Now fined by the NFL for practice violations.

Not even week 1, so yeah...
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,995
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61329 on: July 2, 2021, 11:09:49 am »
Quote from: dalarr on June 22, 2021, 07:49:21 am
Thats huge.

That's what she he said
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,264
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61330 on: July 3, 2021, 10:15:49 am »
 :butt Cowboys getting hard knocks.
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61331 on: July 8, 2021, 11:41:13 am »
Any fantasy leagues to join?
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61332 on: July 13, 2021, 10:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on July  3, 2021, 10:15:49 am
:butt Cowboys getting hard knocks.
aMeRicas tEaM.
Personally I dont care which team is on Hard Knocks. Its highly entertaining either way. I even enjoyed the Rams/Chargers one. Cant wait for pre-season.
Logged

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,626
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61333 on: Yesterday at 06:41:01 pm »
Sherman's apparently in a bit of trouble
Logged
YNWA

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61334 on: Yesterday at 09:03:15 pm »
Yeah, potentially even more trouble being investigated for a hit an run. I think he's not charged until his court appearance tomorrow afternoon.

Dunno, I've never been a fan of his but I hope it's not serious for him; at the end of his career and made his money, shame to throw it all away.

With that arrest it's pretty much nailed on that the Raiduhs will be knocking on his door though!
Logged

Offline Mr F

  • uckwit
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61335 on: Yesterday at 11:14:16 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on July  8, 2021, 11:41:13 am
Any fantasy leagues to join?

https://sleeper.app/i/Yw2ZG9OEY49W

10 team dynasty league mate

Yet to draft so youre not taking over an orphaned team. Full rules still being debated in chat so feel free to weigh in!
Logged
Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,444
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61336 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:03:15 pm
Yeah, potentially even more trouble being investigated for a hit an run. I think he's not charged until his court appearance tomorrow afternoon.

Dunno, I've never been a fan of his but I hope it's not serious for him; at the end of his career and made his money, shame to throw it all away.

With that arrest it's pretty much nailed on that the Raiduhs will be knocking on his door though!

More coming out, Sherman crashed his car into a barrier & ran off, so being investigated for that too, tried to break into a home, then had a fight with the police, that the police had to use a dog to apprehend him, has to appear before a judge before he get's any bail.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31816786/richard-sherman-arrested-domestic-violence-charge-denied-bail

Career could be done, although saying that Raiders would probably end up signing him.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,017
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61337 on: Today at 01:52:26 am »
was he looking for crabtree?
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61338 on: Today at 02:52:47 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:52:26 am
was he looking for crabtree?
Worse, reports are he was at his in-laws    .....I can sympathise.

It sounds worse than what it is actually, at least to me anyway.

He apparently went to his in laws, tried to hit the door of their residence, didn't gain entry, I don't think there are reports of any damage to the door, no-one was injured, police then arrested him.

Technically I think it's a felony over there, but they always sound worse in a police report when they tack on bits here and there. He does have a hit and run to a parked vehicle I think, but that's from another day.

It doesn't seem like something a good lawyer won't get him out of with maybe a fine and some community service or something. At least that's the impression I got. But yeah thankfully no-one was hurt by the looks of it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1529 1530 1531 1532 1533 [1534]   Go Up
« previous next »
 