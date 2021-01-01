« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1526 1527 1528 1529 1530 [1531]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1840025 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,070
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61200 on: Today at 06:50:48 pm »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,276
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61201 on: Today at 06:57:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:50:48 pm
https://twitter.com/BenVolin/status/1387438180811657232

decent tie-in

Some really nice album covers there (plus the green bay one). They've even managed to do something with the Jets's logo style.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61202 on: Today at 07:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 05:12:49 pm
Not a big talking point but think the Vikings did well out of the first round. Picked up extra picks and got a guy most people didn't think would be there at 14.

Also with the Bengals, I am not sure it is a suprise they didn't take Sewell when they already signed a decent LT in FA. If they sign another tackle in then they have significantly improved their line and picked up the best WR in the draft.

In a stronger defensive draft, I think they would've picked one there. I only really watched one full game with them last year (Browns away) and the state of them was horrific. Couldn't get off the field even if their lives had depended on it. They have a long way to go to be anywhere near playoff contention and probably will be within the  top five picks also next year.

The most obvious 2022 #1 overall contender right now feels like Houston, although that is dependent on what happens with Watson's private situation and whether he sits the year out or not. Either way, them, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Denver and Philadelphia are my picks for who will be the bottom five in the league next year. Which makes it even more insane that Rodgers would rather be in Denver than Green Bay. Even with him around, I don't think they'd make the playoffs in that division. Cases could be made for Detroit and Carolina also, but they'd feel in better shapes in general. Getting the new coaching team should propel the Jets to be the leading New York team on paper - although that division is rough and might see them fall below the Giants again in the total pecking order. Then, I can't see Atlanta fall into the bottom five again.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:29:36 pm by Linudden »
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,142
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61203 on: Today at 11:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 04:09:22 pm
I don't follow college football - is the Pats QB pick a decent one? What sort of QB is he?

chris simms has been hot on him from the off, i rate simms' opinion esp with regard to QBs and here's his take after MJ's pro day

in short if you're a pats fan you have to be happy, he sounds the perfect fit and an underestimated talent among the general consensus but listening to simms' breakdown (he's done many on him and the other QBs) he's sounds pretty fucking stellar, just not the 'sexy' option

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYX9n1pxZLk

the two commonest positive takes you get about him (even from the haters) is he's incredibly accurate and has the best QB brain in this draft - that sounds so New England
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:59 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 1526 1527 1528 1529 1530 [1531]   Go Up
« previous next »
 