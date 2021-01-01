The Trey Lance pick at #3 got us really started, and it's been an interesting draft so far. Definitely a theme of teams trying to help their young QBs in anyway they can, including going right after their college teammates. If Chris Olave from Ohio State had declared for the draft, the Bears would probably be picking him in the second! Can't back that Jags pick though (and the fact that it's a coach that never coached in the NFL with Trent Baalke having input makes it nervous). There will be more fuel to the fire on the whole Rodgers stuff ("Even young QBs get offensive help.") now the Packers took a CB. Kevin King was absolutely terrible against the Bucs, but was that their biggest need? It is a deep receiver draft though, so maybe more help for Rodgers later, but it won't stop the media frenzy.



I think the Toney pick is a good example of fit vs. overall talent. Bateman may be the more talented receiver, but Toney may fit the Giants better. Giants already have a big physical receiver on the outside in Golladay. Toney does great work underneath (was more of a gadget player at Florida before realizing his potential as a receiver) and can win the short/intermediate routes. Great game against Bama. Was constantly open. Can profile himself after Stefon Diggs, who was also a quick player with some gadget possibilities in college before really becoming a great route-runner and getting open consistently in the NFL. Could be a good fit for Daniel Jones. You want him to be comfortable on 3rd and 6, not panicking and chucking it up into triple-coverage looking for Golladay. Ravens, on the flip side, probably need a true #1 type receiver that work the outside well, and Bateman profiles better there. Could end up working well for both teams. We'll see.



Patriots spent a lot this summer, and they probably expect Mac Jones to hit the ground running. Will be interesting to see how that goes.