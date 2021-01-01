« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1839247 times)

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61160 on: Today at 04:35:15 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:23:34 am
What is that Jags pick?  You have James Robinson already.  Protect Trevor with OL or get him a WR.  If you want the Clemson connection, why a RB?  I know Etienne is good, but it's hardly a position you need a connection with the QB.  Might as well take a punt on Amari Rodgers or something later.

Did they have any good players besides Robinson, RB seemed like about the only player they didn't need with that pick.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61161 on: Today at 04:49:37 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:35:15 am
Did they have any good players besides Robinson, RB seemed like about the only player they didn't need with that pick.

Yea, agreed.  Don't really know what they're doing.  Chark took a step back at WR with the injuries and QB problems, and Shenault could be promising as a WR/gadget player, but yea, don't really know their good players.  I can't imagine them having a good enough OL or defense to go and pick the one position they didn't need.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61162 on: Today at 05:11:36 am »
gotta love the pats, just sit there and their guy just falls straight in their lap  ;D

NYG fans still on form as the only fans i saw going WTF???????

and the Raiders, yeah, i dont know what the fuck they're doing either

and what's with all these picks being quoted as 4:3's, fuck it was like half the guys, iirc in the last two combines there were two 4:3's in each one, now every fucker is running it? hmmm, i think some dudes have been cooking the books on their pro days

and Rodgers is off? geeeeeeez, they fucked him over last year big time and haven't helped out much in years prior but i didn't think this was in the wind, but apparently some aren't surprised - who's gonna pick him up tho? well, shitload of teams would love him im sure, but with pretty much all teams set up now with their QBs, gonna be interested to see who bites

potentially watson and rodgers lighting up someone elses roster
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61163 on: Today at 05:22:24 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 05:11:36 am
gotta love the pats, just sit there and their guy just falls straight in their lap  ;D


Was he really their guy or were they simply happy to take whoever out of the top 5 qbs fell to 15th or would take a lesser prospect tomorrow if none of them had done so?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61164 on: Today at 05:30:36 am »
i think any quality QB that fell to them they would've took, but he does seem a perfect fit if you're looking at the 'brady' model, so to speak - tho my point was, people were talking about them trading up (which i thought they might do) and they just sat there and let him fall, cos it did look like he was going all the way down once san fran passed on him

rumour mill now, is 49ers and pats current favs to chase rodgers

packers have fucked up royally, geeeez, there's no fucking excuse for it, he's a generational talent, current mvp and they let shit get to this
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61165 on: Today at 05:33:28 am »
The Trey Lance pick at #3 got us really started, and it's been an interesting draft so far.  Definitely a theme of teams trying to help their young QBs in anyway they can, including going right after their college teammates.  If Chris Olave from Ohio State had declared for the draft, the Bears would probably be picking him in the second!  Can't back that Jags pick though (and the fact that it's a coach that never coached in the NFL with Trent Baalke having input makes it nervous).  There will be more fuel to the fire on the whole Rodgers stuff ("Even young QBs get offensive help.") now the Packers took a CB.  Kevin King was absolutely terrible against the Bucs, but was that their biggest need?  It is a deep receiver draft though, so maybe more help for Rodgers later, but it won't stop the media frenzy.

I think the Toney pick is a good example of fit vs. overall talent.  Bateman may be the more talented receiver, but Toney may fit the Giants better.  Giants already have a big physical receiver on the outside in Golladay.  Toney does great work underneath (was more of a gadget player at Florida before realizing his potential as a receiver) and can win the short/intermediate routes.  Great game against Bama.  Was constantly open.  Can profile himself after Stefon Diggs, who was also a quick player with some gadget possibilities in college before really becoming a great route-runner and getting open consistently in the NFL.  Could be a good fit for Daniel Jones.  You want him to be comfortable on 3rd and 6, not panicking and chucking it up into triple-coverage looking for Golladay.  Ravens, on the flip side, probably need a true #1 type receiver that work the outside well, and Bateman profiles better there.  Could end up working well for both teams.  We'll see.

Patriots spent a lot this summer, and they probably expect Mac Jones to hit the ground running.  Will be interesting to see how that goes.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61166 on: Today at 06:39:07 am »
I loved the Etienne pick, they can move him around and create matchup nightmares,  remember that we were really bad on offense last year but Shenault looked like he could be a beast with a QB throwing at him, Marvin Jones and Chark in there too. I'm OK with it.

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61167 on: Today at 07:05:53 am »
Well only just catching up on the draft wasnt able to watch it live this year unfortunately. Ive  gotta say Im really surprised and happy that Kwity Paye was available for us to draft at 21! Hopefully one of Cosmi, Eichenberg or Little are available for to draft a LT in the second and I think anything else is gravy this year.


Elsewhere Raiders doing Raiders things and overreaching on another prospect is a yearly ritual at this point. Bit bummed that the Pats managed to get a QB in Jones who I think in the right system could end up being a bit of a stud in the league to be honest. Broncos must really believe in Lock still to not take at shot at either Fields or Jones which seems to go against conventional wisdom at this point in time. Also in the division great to see that even with getting Lawrence the Jags are still a clusterfuck of an organisation and not much will change  ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61168 on: Today at 08:22:44 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:31:04 am
The complete silence to that raiders pick was pretty funny.
Why should anyone be surprised at this stage?

Fuck Mark Davis and his haircut.
Fuck Gruden.
Fuck Mayock.

... Apart from that well things are fine ;D

I just shrugged last night as soon as they announced. Some teams live in mediocrity. It just is.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61169 on: Today at 08:42:51 am »
Delighted with Mack Jones just because it means we aren't going for Jimmy G  ;D

But I think Mack has all the potential in the world to lead us to Super Bowls and is a great fit for us.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #61170 on: Today at 09:27:55 am »
With Trey Lance being the pick for the 49ers then I think Garoppolo is locked in for the 2021 season. He'll need to sit behind Jimmy G and get game time when possible.

The Patriots getting Mac Jones probably adds to the inevitability that Garoppolo stays with 49ers our at least 1 more season.

The whole Aaron Rodgers thing was a curveball pre-draft. If the rumours are true you've got to wonder what Green Bay and Rodgers do now.
