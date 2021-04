Aaron Donald is a giant c*nt! Terminate his contract and fuck him out of the league. A split drink? Fuck off.





BREAKING: The attorney for DeVincent Spriggs tells @KDKA his client mistook his attacker for football star Aaron Donald. The attorney, Todd Hollis, is offering Donald an apology. https://t.co/NQB19UA3e5 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surveillance video appears to show #NFL star Aaron Donald run over and try to break up assault. I just talked to Donald’s lawyer who says his client came to the rescue.You should probably apologize to Aaron Donald too. Mainly on the tiniest chance that Donald has heard about you dissing him, because I've seen what he does to offensive linemen who *haven't* called him a giant c*nt.