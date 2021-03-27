« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1519 1520 1521 1522 1523 [1524]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1824576 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60920 on: March 27, 2021, 08:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on March 27, 2021, 07:08:32 am
Its definitely Mac Jones. Makes so much sense for them. Don't think they had to trade up to get him but if you love a QB then you don't take chances.
They just want a QB it clear the top 4 qbs will be go very high, i would think it Lance or Fields. If it Mac Jones because of this https://www.mercurynews.com/2017/01/16/kyle-shanahan-and-chris-simms-have-tattoos-of-each-others-initials/ it would be funny
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60921 on: March 27, 2021, 08:21:28 pm »
based on largely nothing, I also have a sneaky feeling they might be after jones.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,092
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60922 on: March 28, 2021, 12:39:59 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 27, 2021, 02:14:58 pm
Fascinating indeed, are any of the others worth it though if they can't get Lawrence or Wilson?

Yea, it's always hard to tell if it'll end up being worth it, but the Niners are in a good position to get a good QB that they may normally not get, so I can see why they made the move.  If all went well next year with Jimmy G at QB and fewer injuries, they're a playoff-caliber team regardless and wouldn't be picking close to the top 10.   If they really like someone like Jones, Lance, or Fields in this draft, might as well go for it from pick #12 this year and get up to #3 to guarantee they get a QB they like.  Winning 10+ games and then trying to trade up into the top 5 wouldn't work (who knows if the next few draft classes at QB are as deep as this one).  They'd have to hope the guy they want is available later (like Mahomes at #10; that's a very reasonable trade up from a team picking in the 20s, like KC was, but someone could've easily traded up earlier and snagged him).  No guarantees trading into the back end of the top 10 hoping your QB is there.  Best way is to move really far up, and that's easier from #12 than something like #25.

That's all dependent on them liking the QBs there of course, and I see the hype (probably guilty of buying into so much of it myself).  There's a lot to like about the QBs this year off the field too; mentioned Jones' character earlier but Fields is really smart (really high grades), and everyone raves about Lance's leadership.  Both Lawrence and Fields have carried themselves well given how much hype and expectation has been placed upon them before evening entering college.  Of course, now that I've said this, then entire class will end up like Haskins  ;D  There are valid concerns about Lance's accuracy, Fields' pocket awareness, Jones' arm strength, etc.  All three are also the beneficiaries of having a major talent advantage on their teams compared to pretty much every team they played in college.

But can definitely see someone like Kyle Shanahan really liking one of them and being impressed with the intelligence, leadership, learning, etc.  They don't have to rush them anyway since they can keep Garoppolo another year, so they can handle it like KC did with Mahomes.  Mahomes was really talented but maybe not really NFL-ready but is really smart, great learner, high character, etc, so give it a big of time and now he's the best.  Can definitely see Shanahan wanting to do the same with Lance, Fields, or Jones.  A rookie QB that can be great by year 2/3 and can be the face of the team for years?  Would be well worth not picking in the first round in the next 2 years.  You don't get that many chances to draft a QB you love, so take that chance.  I was browsing the Panthers forum after the trade, and they were distraught at not having made the move themselves and possibly losing the chance to sort their QB issue this year.

These big moves can definitely backfire too and hinder a team for years, but as long as the Niners are in sync, they should be ok here.
« Last Edit: March 28, 2021, 12:41:59 am by skipper757 »
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60923 on: March 28, 2021, 12:46:41 pm »
Interesting hearing that some teams have Fields as low as round 4 on their bug boards but some teams have him number 2 overall. A massive difference in opinions for him.

That could be good news for teams lower down the draft pecking order like Washington, Chicago and even the Steelers.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60924 on: March 28, 2021, 11:52:32 pm »
NFL owners voting in the week whether to introduce the 17th game from 2021 season, most likely be at the expense of 1 pre season game, the virtual league meeting will take place on Tuesday & Wednesday.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60925 on: March 29, 2021, 03:57:04 am »
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,428
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60926 on: March 29, 2021, 01:28:27 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 29, 2021, 03:57:04 am
https://twitter.com/BrettKollmann/status/1376354377548492800

That 100% could be smokescreen

Seems like simple due diligence in the same way that they went see Wilson even though he isn't expected to drop to their pick, just potentially giving Jones a last chance to change their minds, Shanahan has already worked with Fields before anyway.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60927 on: March 29, 2021, 08:05:23 pm »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,879
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60928 on: March 29, 2021, 09:54:00 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 29, 2021, 08:05:23 pm
https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/03/29/first-hand-story-of-deshaun-watson-inappropriate-behavior-not-in-lawsuit
Was going to post that. Jenny Vrentas is an excellent reporter and this story leaves absolutely no doubt about the allegations against Watson.

Normally I'd say that the Texans had to know and we're covering it up, but they're such an incompetent organisation that I have my doubts about it. I mean, if they knew about it they would have traded him for a huge haul a few months ago.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60929 on: March 29, 2021, 11:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2021, 09:54:00 pm
Was going to post that. Jenny Vrentas is an excellent reporter and this story leaves absolutely no doubt about the allegations against Watson.

Normally I'd say that the Texans had to know and we're covering it up, but they're such an incompetent organisation that I have my doubts about it. I mean, if they knew about it they would have traded him for a huge haul a few months ago.

Yep, feels kind of what's coming out about Watson, that he won't be playing for anyone next season due to an indefinite holiday soon to be imposed on him by Goodell, & the Texans are fucked either way, won't be able to trade or play him.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,108
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60930 on: March 30, 2021, 12:31:14 am »
So what happens in a situation such as Waston (if say Goodell bans him for a year), does this count as a year spent on his contract? or does it get 'frozen' in some way until he resumes playing? do the Texans have to pay him anything during the year out?
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60931 on: March 30, 2021, 09:31:11 am »
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2021, 09:54:00 pm
Was going to post that. Jenny Vrentas is an excellent reporter and this story leaves absolutely no doubt about the allegations against Watson.

Normally I'd say that the Texans had to know and we're covering it up, but they're such an incompetent organisation that I have my doubts about it. I mean, if they knew about it they would have traded him for a huge haul a few months ago.
I think the Lawyer Tony Buzbee is a neighbour of the Texans owner so it would be weird if he didn't warn him at some stage.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60932 on: March 30, 2021, 07:48:49 pm »
17 games is official.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,271
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60933 on: March 30, 2021, 08:21:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 30, 2021, 07:48:49 pm
17 games is official.
The worst part about this for , as was going from 14-16 games, is the diminishing of team & individual records.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60934 on: March 30, 2021, 08:34:03 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on March 30, 2021, 08:21:42 pm
The worst part about this for , as was going from 14-16 games, is the diminishing of team & individual records.

see I personally couldn't give a fuck about that. sports change over time.

look at QB yardage records and they're all recent due to changes in the game over the years.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60935 on: March 30, 2021, 10:29:27 pm »
https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/03/30/roger-goodell-full-nfl-stadiums-2021-season

Not surprised considering the vaccination efforts in the US
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60936 on: April 2, 2021, 01:00:36 am »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60937 on: April 2, 2021, 10:33:48 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April  2, 2021, 01:00:36 am
for fuck's sake. the bloody falcons.

https://www.nfl.com/news/atlanta-falcons-plan-to-play-game-in-london-in-2021

Be a non divisional game too, so it's, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions or Washington Football Team.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60938 on: April 3, 2021, 04:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on April  2, 2021, 10:33:48 am
Be a non divisional game too, so it's, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions or Washington Football Team.

Hope its the Pats so I can see my team again in the flesh!! My family been using my season ticket since i came to the UK!
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60939 on: April 3, 2021, 05:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on April  2, 2021, 10:33:48 am
Be a non divisional game too, so it's, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions or Washington Football Team.

I've been some some games that looked ropey on paper but still.......
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,271
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60940 on: April 3, 2021, 11:22:41 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on April  3, 2021, 05:09:57 pm
I've been some some games that looked ropey on paper but still.......

Most Wembley games are just a celebration of the euro football community, unless they become boring blowouts, then its a race to Wembley Park station.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60941 on: April 4, 2021, 12:11:00 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on April  3, 2021, 11:22:41 pm
Most Wembley games are just a celebration of the euro football community, unless they become boring blowouts, then its a race to Wembley Park station.

did that once it took ages. then some c*nt was playing oasis from a bridge and we never did that again.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,271
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60942 on: April 4, 2021, 08:01:14 am »
Fortunately weve always had tickets where we could hang around on the concourse & wander out at our leisure when the queues have subsided.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60943 on: Yesterday at 09:02:48 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on April  4, 2021, 08:01:14 am
Fortunately weve always had tickets where we could hang around on the concourse & wander out at our leisure when the queues have subsided.

that's no guarantee if you have to go back to wembley park.

the year we ended up in the mass we'd hung around and watched RZ on a screen for about 45 minutes to an hour. it looked alright until we got going.

anyway......



pretty obvious what they're doing at #2 now.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,147
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60944 on: Yesterday at 09:50:11 pm »
I know loads of NFL teams put high stock on using high picks in the first round on QBs but that's one that's quite a decline in fortunes considering how highly he was touted. And in recent years some of the best QBs have been drafted late. In Darnold's draft the best QB (Jackson) taken was selected at 32. It's cost Carolina not much more than what Miami sent to Arizona for Rosen.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60945 on: Yesterday at 10:57:01 pm »
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60946 on: Today at 04:05:40 am »
Do the Panthers still draft a QB at 8? Especially if someone like Fields drops to them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1519 1520 1521 1522 1523 [1524]   Go Up
« previous next »
 