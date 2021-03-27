« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1519 1520 1521 1522 1523 [1524]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1822355 times)

Online RedG13

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60920 on: March 27, 2021, 08:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on March 27, 2021, 07:08:32 am
Its definitely Mac Jones. Makes so much sense for them. Don't think they had to trade up to get him but if you love a QB then you don't take chances.
They just want a QB it clear the top 4 qbs will be go very high, i would think it Lance or Fields. If it Mac Jones because of this https://www.mercurynews.com/2017/01/16/kyle-shanahan-and-chris-simms-have-tattoos-of-each-others-initials/ it would be funny
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,899
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60921 on: March 27, 2021, 08:21:28 pm »
based on largely nothing, I also have a sneaky feeling they might be after jones.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,091
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60922 on: March 28, 2021, 12:39:59 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 27, 2021, 02:14:58 pm
Fascinating indeed, are any of the others worth it though if they can't get Lawrence or Wilson?

Yea, it's always hard to tell if it'll end up being worth it, but the Niners are in a good position to get a good QB that they may normally not get, so I can see why they made the move.  If all went well next year with Jimmy G at QB and fewer injuries, they're a playoff-caliber team regardless and wouldn't be picking close to the top 10.   If they really like someone like Jones, Lance, or Fields in this draft, might as well go for it from pick #12 this year and get up to #3 to guarantee they get a QB they like.  Winning 10+ games and then trying to trade up into the top 5 wouldn't work (who knows if the next few draft classes at QB are as deep as this one).  They'd have to hope the guy they want is available later (like Mahomes at #10; that's a very reasonable trade up from a team picking in the 20s, like KC was, but someone could've easily traded up earlier and snagged him).  No guarantees trading into the back end of the top 10 hoping your QB is there.  Best way is to move really far up, and that's easier from #12 than something like #25.

That's all dependent on them liking the QBs there of course, and I see the hype (probably guilty of buying into so much of it myself).  There's a lot to like about the QBs this year off the field too; mentioned Jones' character earlier but Fields is really smart (really high grades), and everyone raves about Lance's leadership.  Both Lawrence and Fields have carried themselves well given how much hype and expectation has been placed upon them before evening entering college.  Of course, now that I've said this, then entire class will end up like Haskins  ;D  There are valid concerns about Lance's accuracy, Fields' pocket awareness, Jones' arm strength, etc.  All three are also the beneficiaries of having a major talent advantage on their teams compared to pretty much every team they played in college.

But can definitely see someone like Kyle Shanahan really liking one of them and being impressed with the intelligence, leadership, learning, etc.  They don't have to rush them anyway since they can keep Garoppolo another year, so they can handle it like KC did with Mahomes.  Mahomes was really talented but maybe not really NFL-ready but is really smart, great learner, high character, etc, so give it a big of time and now he's the best.  Can definitely see Shanahan wanting to do the same with Lance, Fields, or Jones.  A rookie QB that can be great by year 2/3 and can be the face of the team for years?  Would be well worth not picking in the first round in the next 2 years.  You don't get that many chances to draft a QB you love, so take that chance.  I was browsing the Panthers forum after the trade, and they were distraught at not having made the move themselves and possibly losing the chance to sort their QB issue this year.

These big moves can definitely backfire too and hinder a team for years, but as long as the Niners are in sync, they should be ok here.
« Last Edit: March 28, 2021, 12:41:59 am by skipper757 »
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60923 on: March 28, 2021, 12:46:41 pm »
Interesting hearing that some teams have Fields as low as round 4 on their bug boards but some teams have him number 2 overall. A massive difference in opinions for him.

That could be good news for teams lower down the draft pecking order like Washington, Chicago and even the Steelers.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,040
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60924 on: March 28, 2021, 11:52:32 pm »
NFL owners voting in the week whether to introduce the 17th game from 2021 season, most likely be at the expense of 1 pre season game, the virtual league meeting will take place on Tuesday & Wednesday.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60925 on: March 29, 2021, 03:57:04 am »
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,413
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60926 on: March 29, 2021, 01:28:27 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 29, 2021, 03:57:04 am
https://twitter.com/BrettKollmann/status/1376354377548492800

That 100% could be smokescreen

Seems like simple due diligence in the same way that they went see Wilson even though he isn't expected to drop to their pick, just potentially giving Jones a last chance to change their minds, Shanahan has already worked with Fields before anyway.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60927 on: March 29, 2021, 08:05:23 pm »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,870
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60928 on: March 29, 2021, 09:54:00 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 29, 2021, 08:05:23 pm
https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/03/29/first-hand-story-of-deshaun-watson-inappropriate-behavior-not-in-lawsuit
Was going to post that. Jenny Vrentas is an excellent reporter and this story leaves absolutely no doubt about the allegations against Watson.

Normally I'd say that the Texans had to know and we're covering it up, but they're such an incompetent organisation that I have my doubts about it. I mean, if they knew about it they would have traded him for a huge haul a few months ago.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,040
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60929 on: March 29, 2021, 11:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2021, 09:54:00 pm
Was going to post that. Jenny Vrentas is an excellent reporter and this story leaves absolutely no doubt about the allegations against Watson.

Normally I'd say that the Texans had to know and we're covering it up, but they're such an incompetent organisation that I have my doubts about it. I mean, if they knew about it they would have traded him for a huge haul a few months ago.

Yep, feels kind of what's coming out about Watson, that he won't be playing for anyone next season due to an indefinite holiday soon to be imposed on him by Goodell, & the Texans are fucked either way, won't be able to trade or play him.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,107
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60930 on: March 30, 2021, 12:31:14 am »
So what happens in a situation such as Waston (if say Goodell bans him for a year), does this count as a year spent on his contract? or does it get 'frozen' in some way until he resumes playing? do the Texans have to pay him anything during the year out?
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60931 on: March 30, 2021, 09:31:11 am »
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2021, 09:54:00 pm
Was going to post that. Jenny Vrentas is an excellent reporter and this story leaves absolutely no doubt about the allegations against Watson.

Normally I'd say that the Texans had to know and we're covering it up, but they're such an incompetent organisation that I have my doubts about it. I mean, if they knew about it they would have traded him for a huge haul a few months ago.
I think the Lawyer Tony Buzbee is a neighbour of the Texans owner so it would be weird if he didn't warn him at some stage.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,899
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60932 on: March 30, 2021, 07:48:49 pm »
17 games is official.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60933 on: March 30, 2021, 08:21:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 30, 2021, 07:48:49 pm
17 games is official.
The worst part about this for , as was going from 14-16 games, is the diminishing of team & individual records.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,899
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60934 on: March 30, 2021, 08:34:03 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on March 30, 2021, 08:21:42 pm
The worst part about this for , as was going from 14-16 games, is the diminishing of team & individual records.

see I personally couldn't give a fuck about that. sports change over time.

look at QB yardage records and they're all recent due to changes in the game over the years.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60935 on: March 30, 2021, 10:29:27 pm »
https://www.si.com/nfl/2021/03/30/roger-goodell-full-nfl-stadiums-2021-season

Not surprised considering the vaccination efforts in the US
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,899
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60936 on: Today at 01:00:36 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1519 1520 1521 1522 1523 [1524]   Go Up
« previous next »
 