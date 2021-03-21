« previous next »
I'll never understand why teams take daft risks like the Titans did by drafting him with a 1st. Behavioral issues (especially if they are pervasive during college and before) will always be massive red flags. The risk outweighs the reward

The tough thing with Wilson is that he didn't really have glaring red flags coming out of college, did he?  I'm looking around on the internet, and I see mixed things (I don't have access to the Athletic but a snippet mentioned he din't have red flags?).

Teams do a lot of prep work, so the Titans probably should've done more (even if nothing's that glaring from interviews and references).  Public events (e.g. getting arrested, kicked out of school, suspended, etc) as well as bad interviews are easy to spot for teams, but if it's something underneath the surface or a mentality shift once they go from college to pro, teams might just miss on it totally.

There are some crazy stories about the draft in general:

A former first-round pick in the 90s, Dimitrius Underwood, had some issues, and his college coach at MSU at the time, Nick Saban, had apparently told NFL teams he didn't have the mentality for the NFL.

There's always also the Justin Blackmon story, where the Bucs were considering him and knew he had alcohol issues, and they sent a scout to sit at a bar for hours on end for several days to see how many times Blackmon would go into the bar.

https://www.espn.com/blog/nflnation/post/_/id/165605/former-bucs-gm-had-justin-blackmon-shadowed
didn't they say something about him 'not being the player we evaluated' or similar? he may have just wanted the guaranteed money and couldn't be arsed after he got it.
Desean Jackson to the LA Rams
Pleasantly surprised the Packers held on to Aaron Jones. Bit sad to see Jamaal Williams go, but I think Jones and A.J. Dillon could be even more devastating as a 1-2 punch.
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1374145117209174016

This looks to be outside. Hopefully most of the staffs including Goodell are vaccinated. Including the Media Members
Joe Flacco to Phi.

Also mac jones 40 times https://twitter.com/mortreport/status/1374483917705670656
12 inappropriate conduct and sexual assault lawsuits, against Texans Deshaun Watson have been filed

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31094724/lawyer-says-civil-lawsuits-houston-texans-qb-deshaun-watson-12

with apparently 22 in total coming soon 16 with a total of 24 being filed in due time apparently

that would have to be one hell of a conspiracy theory to be nothing in it

for now, texans dont have to worry about those phone calls about their QB, no one's going to touch him until some of this is sorted out

Florio is an ex lawyer so he's as good as a nfl commentator to go to on this, his latest offering

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdLnxezRg4Q
Kerry Hyder is a good pick up in free agency for Seattle. Got 8.5 sacks last season and had similar with the Lions a few years ago. Think 49ers would have liked to have retained Hyder. Seattle also resigned Benson Mayowa.

Not sure how Seattle fit those 2 DL additions into their salary cap. Also wonder what it means for re-signing Carlos Dunlap. His addition last year coincided with a better pash rush and a significant increase in sacks (34 sacks in last 9 games after 12 sacks in 1st 7 games).

Think Seattle are an intriguing team this coming season. Will they be their usual playoff standard team or will tensions between Russel Wilson and franchise and salary cap issue mean this is a season where they struggle in what looks a highly competitive NFC West?
