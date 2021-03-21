I'll never understand why teams take daft risks like the Titans did by drafting him with a 1st. Behavioral issues (especially if they are pervasive during college and before) will always be massive red flags. The risk outweighs the reward



The tough thing with Wilson is that he didn't really have glaring red flags coming out of college, did he? I'm looking around on the internet, and I see mixed things (I don't have access to the Athletic but a snippet mentioned he din't have red flags?).Teams do a lot of prep work, so the Titans probably should've done more (even if nothing's that glaring from interviews and references). Public events (e.g. getting arrested, kicked out of school, suspended, etc) as well as bad interviews are easy to spot for teams, but if it's something underneath the surface or a mentality shift once they go from college to pro, teams might just miss on it totally.There are some crazy stories about the draft in general:A former first-round pick in the 90s, Dimitrius Underwood, had some issues, and his college coach at MSU at the time, Nick Saban, had apparently told NFL teams he didn't have the mentality for the NFL.There's always also the Justin Blackmon story, where the Bucs were considering him and knew he had alcohol issues, and they sent a scout to sit at a bar for hours on end for several days to see how many times Blackmon would go into the bar.