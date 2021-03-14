« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1811031 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60800 on: March 14, 2021, 10:12:46 pm »
Brees has announced his retirement
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60801 on: March 14, 2021, 10:13:28 pm »
That hof discussion won't last long.
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60802 on: March 14, 2021, 10:20:38 pm »
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60803 on: March 14, 2021, 10:21:28 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on March 14, 2021, 10:13:28 pm
That hof discussion won't last long.
He will be in 5 years
Offline Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60804 on: March 15, 2021, 01:07:35 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 14, 2021, 10:20:38 pm
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1371211231953092608

So basically they just split the guaranteed money from his last contract over another 4 years?

I get splitting the money but why the excessively large contract when we all know he wont see a cent of it?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60805 on: March 15, 2021, 01:14:37 am »
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60806 on: March 15, 2021, 06:52:49 am »
Quote from: Rosario on March 15, 2021, 01:07:35 am
So basically they just split the guaranteed money from his last contract over another 4 years?

I get splitting the money but why the excessively large contract when we all know he wont see a cent of it?
They gave him voidable years extension to have a dead cap hit of like 7.5 mil in 2022. Overthecap explains it better.
https://overthecap.com/taysom-hill-restructures-his-contract/
Offline Trev20

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60807 on: March 15, 2021, 07:36:27 am »
Brees has retired from the National Football League.
Offline Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60808 on: March 15, 2021, 09:30:58 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 15, 2021, 06:52:49 am
They gave him voidable years extension to have a dead cap hit of like 7.5 mil in 2022. Overthecap explains it better.
https://overthecap.com/taysom-hill-restructures-his-contract/

Thanks for that I got the voidable years part but wasnt sure what the big number on the extension was for. Crazy how far teams can go to manipulate the cap! Honestly never ceases to amaze me.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60809 on: March 15, 2021, 09:07:07 pm »
Belichek is cashing his stimulus cheque
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60810 on: Yesterday at 10:01:57 am »
Those are some interesting acquisitions by the Patriots.
Offline bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60811 on: Yesterday at 12:50:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 15, 2021, 09:07:07 pm
Belichek is cashing his stimulus cheque

Trying to make his ex-wife jealous by spending on his new girlfriend!
Offline jedimaster

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60812 on: Yesterday at 02:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 10:01:57 am
Those are some interesting acquisitions by the Patriots.

I have seen the Titans play a fair bit over the last few seasons, Jonnu Smith is a potential star, totally unplayable.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60813 on: Yesterday at 02:42:50 pm »
They'll definitely be a much changed team on offense anyway.
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60814 on: Yesterday at 02:50:59 pm »
Good additions by the Pats
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60815 on: Yesterday at 03:12:10 pm »
Ryan Fitzpatrick off to Washington FT, or whatever the team decide to call themselves.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60816 on: Yesterday at 03:23:16 pm »
Hunter Henry is a really good signing for the Pats.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60817 on: Yesterday at 04:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:12:10 pm
Ryan Fitzpatrick off to Washington FT, or whatever the team decide to call themselves.

Weren't they due to be announcing a permanent name in this off-season?
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60818 on: Yesterday at 04:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:01:47 pm
Weren't they due to be announcing a permanent name in this off-season?

Said they'll do it next year. Lazy c*nts.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60819 on: Yesterday at 09:11:33 pm »
Bears signing Andy Dalton. Sounds about right :lmao

Raiders dismantling their O-line
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60820 on: Yesterday at 09:15:12 pm »
the continued stubborn refusal to have good QB play goes on.
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60821 on: Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm »
Andy fucking Dalton. Can you imagine being a Bears fan? What a soul-crushing existence.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60822 on: Today at 12:20:22 am »
The Bears GM needs to be fired, he traded up one place[when the Bears didn't need to] in the draft to get Trubisky, now he's going to replace him with Dalton
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60823 on: Today at 12:35:21 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm
Andy fucking Dalton. Can you imagine being a Bears fan? What a soul-crushing existence.

Well, the Seahawks refused to trade Wilson at this point, so the Bears signed Dalton for a season. I don't think he is that bad, as a stop-gap signing ...
Offline frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60824 on: Today at 01:03:38 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 03:23:16 pm
Hunter Henry is a really good signing for the Pats.

Agholor going deep should create space for Henry and Smith. Mix that in with Pats fondness for throwing to RBs, gives Cam plenty more options for quick and immediate gains. Alternatively Henry and Smith could free up focus defensively on the long ball. Maybe theyre paying homage to Gronk and Hernandez days....
if they find a a reliable slot receiver in the mould of Welker, will be interesting.

Getting into NFL back in 2016, and choosing the Bills, I hope it all goes up in flames for the Pats....
Offline Skeeve

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #60825 on: Today at 03:54:41 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm
Andy fucking Dalton. Can you imagine being a Bears fan? What a soul-crushing existence.

While he's obviously not a good option now at this stage in his career, somebody actually took the time on reddit to see where he'd rank with his Bengals numbers on any other team:


Sadly, it looks like somebody wished for the Bears to have a probowl QB, but used a monkey's paw version rather than a genie.  ;D
