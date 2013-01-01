I think the Jets will pick Lawrence with the 1st pick and you do wonder what happens to Darnold in that situation.



I think he'll have suitors in the NFL but not sure if he'll be able to getting a starting position. I do wonder whether the 49ers would be good for him. Though it probably depends on what they do with Jimmy G and potentially where they end up in the draft order. There's talk they like Zach Wilson but not sure how they get him if they end up drafting in positions 14-20 (for example).



I mean running Cover 0 in that spot is not a bad call(Sack=game over>2 hail mary chances and carr been bad down the field all day). It the part where Carr checks to Max Protection and your Lb who covering the RB doesn't blitz is the issue or Hewitt not checking out of Cover 0 when he see Max Protection or calling a Timeout to make sure your players know what to run correctly.



They called it two plays in a row, Carr should have connected the play before. Im not a Carr hater, I think hes a top ten QB at this point, the problems are the defence (as ever), keeping our o-line healthy (and other key players) and some of the coaching. DC Guenther came up with a great plan to beat the Chiefs, but most games are dependent on us out scoring the opposition. Weve beaten the chiefs, saints, browns & lost to the likes of the falcons. I see us finishing 8-8.



49ers could be a good landing spot for Darnold. Niners are one of those intriguing teams where they're going to be really competitive next year, but could take a shot at a QB in the draft or via trade. If the Niners don't make any trades for QB and keep Jimmy G, I wonder if you'll take a QB mid-first to have him sit for a year and take over later or try to get a ready-made non-QB player to help with a playoff push.Carr definitely sussed it out. Waller stayed in to block right? I suppose if the pressure had just about gotten to Carr, it could've forced an under throw or an errant throw in general? Everyone focuses on Gregg Williams for now (I'm no different), but Carr deserves some credit. He's pretty good against the blitz in general, isn't he?Is Guenther under pressure? Seems like some are unimpressed with him overall. You didn't have Abram yesterday, so that probably contributed to the porous defense?