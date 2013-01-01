« previous next »
Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58000 on: Yesterday at 10:28:21 PM »
This game has started pretty horrifically on offence.
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58001 on: Yesterday at 10:29:18 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 07:23:17 AM
That was some really special play calling by the Jets at the end.

The Raiders are really banged up, our excellent offensive line hasnt been on the field at the same time, Jacobs out again today. Our rubbish defence shredded by injuries to Abrams & Arnette (concussion protocol 2 weeks in a row) & we remain the only team with COVID issues to have their game moved forward. Well do really well to make the playoffs. Big games for Carr, Waller & Ferrell last night.
I mean running Cover 0 in that spot is not a bad call(Sack=game over>2 hail mary chances and carr been bad down the field all day). It the part where Carr checks to Max Protection and your Lb who covering the RB doesn't blitz is the issue or Hewitt not checking out of Cover 0 when he see Max Protection or calling a Timeout to make sure your players know what to run correctly.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58002 on: Yesterday at 10:29:29 PM »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:25:51 PM
Bad call they going to win a game with a more competent  DC now. In all seriousness  mean I don't know how he got hired after the BountyGate in New Orleans and then after the Rams job still had got 2 more jobs.



He was getting offered about 80 jobs a week too
Offline KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58003 on: Yesterday at 10:46:42 PM »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:29:18 PM
I mean running Cover 0 in that spot is not a bad call(Sack=game over>2 hail mary chances and carr been bad down the field all day). It the part where Carr checks to Max Protection and your Lb who covering the RB doesn't blitz is the issue or Hewitt not checking out of Cover 0 when he see Max Protection or calling a Timeout to make sure your players know what to run correctly.

They called it two plays in a row, Carr should have connected the play before. Im not a Carr hater, I think hes a top ten QB at this point, the problems are the defence (as ever), keeping our o-line healthy (and other key players) and some of the coaching. DC Guenther came up with a great plan to beat the Chiefs, but most games are dependent on us out scoring the opposition. Weve beaten the chiefs, saints, browns & lost to the likes of the falcons. I see us finishing 8-8.
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58004 on: Yesterday at 10:47:03 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:29:29 PM
He was getting offered about 80 jobs a week too
Online Dan The Man 28373

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58005 on: Yesterday at 10:50:41 PM »
That was a pretty awful Q1 between the Steelers & the Football Team.

6 punts from 6 drives just over 100 offensive yards for both teams, only 5 1st downs, 1 from a penalty.

Things can only get better!!
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58006 on: Yesterday at 10:56:34 PM »
Steelers getting a little something going on offense now.

And there's a TD. No flags this time either.
Online frag

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58007 on: Yesterday at 11:16:05 PM »
Yeah Im turning this off ha Steelers cant convert on the 1 yard line with about 50 goes.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58008 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 PM »
The football team's d line is apparently good, and has shown that, but the Steelers run game is rubbish. Absolutely no penetration at all.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58009 on: Yesterday at 11:23:11 PM »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 11:16:05 PM
Yeah Im turning this off ha Steelers cant convert on the 1 yard line with about 50 goes.
Then they score from midfield after two awful missed tackles
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58010 on: Yesterday at 11:44:13 PM »
not sure I've heard a ref come on and blame "administrative issues" for something before.
Online Dan The Man 28373

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58011 on: Today at 01:22:32 AM »
Steelers on the verge of losing their perfect record, Washington 20-17 up going into the 2 minute warning & Big Ben just thrown an interception!!
Offline skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58012 on: Today at 01:40:00 AM »
The Football Team with the road win of the year there.

NFC East showing up now.

So that October 18 game between 1-4 WFT and 0-5 Giants where Washington's failed 2pt conversion late looms very large.  At the time, we might've been thinking draft position.  Now it looms large for different reasons.  The 23-20 Giants win 2 weeks later is also key to the NFCE right now.

What a division.
Online Dan The Man 28373

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58013 on: Today at 01:41:03 AM »
WASHINGTON WIN!!  Never thought that would happen after the 1st 6 drives led to 5 punts & a turnover on downs, but strange things do happen in sport.

They're now level with NYG on 5-7 at the top of the NFC East.  Looking like that division is between those 2.

I think KC will take the bye in the AFC now, PIT & KC have similar schedules to finish the regular season.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58014 on: Today at 01:42:48 AM »
Steelers are the most unimpressive 11-1 side I've seen
Logged

Offline skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58015 on: Today at 01:50:48 AM »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:43:45 PM
I think the Jets will pick Lawrence with the 1st pick and you do wonder what happens to Darnold in that situation.

I think he'll have suitors in the NFL but not sure if he'll be able to getting a starting position. I do wonder whether the 49ers would be good for him. Though it probably depends on what they do with Jimmy G and potentially where they end up in the draft order. There's talk they like Zach Wilson but not sure how they get him if they end up drafting in positions 14-20 (for example).

49ers could be a good landing spot for Darnold.  Niners are one of those intriguing teams where they're going to be really competitive next year, but could take a shot at a QB in the draft or via trade.  If the Niners don't make any trades for QB and keep Jimmy G, I wonder if you'll take a QB mid-first to have him sit for a year and take over later or try to get a ready-made non-QB player to help with a playoff push.

Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:29:18 PM
I mean running Cover 0 in that spot is not a bad call(Sack=game over>2 hail mary chances and carr been bad down the field all day). It the part where Carr checks to Max Protection and your Lb who covering the RB doesn't blitz is the issue or Hewitt not checking out of Cover 0 when he see Max Protection or calling a Timeout to make sure your players know what to run correctly.

Carr definitely sussed it out.  Waller stayed in to block right?  I suppose if the pressure had just about gotten to Carr, it could've forced an under throw or an errant throw in general?  Everyone focuses on Gregg Williams for now (I'm no different), but Carr deserves some credit.  He's pretty good against the blitz in general, isn't he?

Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:46:42 PM
They called it two plays in a row, Carr should have connected the play before. Im not a Carr hater, I think hes a top ten QB at this point, the problems are the defence (as ever), keeping our o-line healthy (and other key players) and some of the coaching. DC Guenther came up with a great plan to beat the Chiefs, but most games are dependent on us out scoring the opposition. Weve beaten the chiefs, saints, browns & lost to the likes of the falcons. I see us finishing 8-8.

Is Guenther under pressure?  Seems like some are unimpressed with him overall.  You didn't have Abram yesterday, so that probably contributed to the porous defense?
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58016 on: Today at 04:45:31 AM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:44:13 PM
not sure I've heard a ref come on and blame "administrative issues" for something before.
It was super smart play from smith, Washington would have got the kick off anyways(they got set at 8 seconds). Imagine if Tom Brady did that in the super bowl
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58017 on: Today at 04:52:09 AM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:50:48 AM
49ers could be a good landing spot for Darnold.  Niners are one of those intriguing teams where they're going to be really competitive next year, but could take a shot at a QB in the draft or via trade.  If the Niners don't make any trades for QB and keep Jimmy G, I wonder if you'll take a QB mid-first to have him sit for a year and take over later or try to get a ready-made non-QB player to help with a playoff push.
I want to see him go to indy good HC gets to compete for the job and Coach who good with QBs. Plus unles they likely losing Rivers to retirement he could come back at worst, Darnold sitting behind a HOF QB for one year. Idk he win the job in SF they like Jimmy a lot

Quote
Carr definitely sussed it out.  Waller stayed in to block right?  I suppose if the pressure had just about gotten to Carr, it could've forced an under throw or an errant throw in general?  Everyone focuses on Gregg Williams for now (I'm no different), but Carr deserves some credit.  He's pretty good against the blitz in general, isn't he?
Yea he checked to max pro(keep the RB and Te in but that means 8 go which is fine if everybody goes it an overload and should get home based on watching it that the risk of cover 0 open Wrs in 1v1 if you dont get home

Quote
Is Guenther under pressure?  Seems like some are unimpressed with him overall.  You didn't have Abram yesterday, so that probably contributed to the porous defense?
Idk from Vegas POV but he good DC, he hasnt ton to work with on that side of the ball either. He done a good job as DC in other spots before Vegas
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58018 on: Today at 04:58:04 AM »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on Today at 01:41:03 AM
WASHINGTON WIN!!  Never thought that would happen after the 1st 6 drives led to 5 punts & a turnover on downs, but strange things do happen in sport.

They're now level with NYG on 5-7 at the top of the NFC East.  Looking like that division is between those 2.

I think KC will take the bye in the AFC now, PIT & KC have similar schedules to finish the regular season.
KC either need to run the table and pit lose or if they lose it better be to the Saints or Falcons as Pit is still the 1 seed has have better conference record. If Pit loses 2 more games that should be enough for Kc to get 1 seed not sure how it goes for Pit/KC goes on tiebreakers after conference records
Offline KillieRed

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58019 on: Today at 07:15:59 AM »
Quote
Is Guenther under pressure?  Seems like some are unimpressed with him overall.  You didn't have Abram yesterday, so that probably contributed to the porous defense?

The fans have certainly turned on PG from what Ive read. Having Rod Marinelli parachuted in as DL coach wont have helped in terms of pressure, but hes hardly popular either as he replaced a guy who was seen to be doing a good job & now were not getting as much pressure. He also brought in Maliek Collins who has been disastrous. Abrams & Arnette were both out, but the defence has been in the bottom ten for years, even when we had Khalil Mack. Drafting & free agency hasnt worked to fix it.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58020 on: Today at 09:11:31 AM »
well I went to bed at half time but that must have been the proverbial game of 2 halves.
Offline Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58021 on: Today at 10:12:23 AM »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:45:31 AM
It was super smart play from smith, Washington would have got the kick off anyways(they got set at 8 seconds). Imagine if Tom Brady did that in the super bowl

I'm not convinced it was deliberate. He seemed to be looking for someone then to try to get out of the way ASAP.

Either way, the refs rewarding the team preventing getting the ball in play should be looked at. Fundamentally bad if a rule is leading to that.
Offline RedG13

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58022 on: Today at 10:35:10 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:12:23 AM
I'm not convinced it was deliberate. He seemed to be looking for someone then to try to get out of the way ASAP.

Either way, the refs rewarding the team preventing getting the ball in play should be looked at. Fundamentally bad if a rule is leading to that.
He was interviewed on the Midnight Sportscenter by Scott Van Pelt and he said he thought the Kicking ball was ready to come in and he wanted to make the process easier so he just took the regular ball to the sidelines. He wasn't trying to delay the game for the kick easier to let them get lined up but to make sure the kicker wasn't kicking the regular ball. All Kickers and Punters have footballs on the sidelines that have a big white mark on it with the letter K that used for punting and kicking in the game. Washington perfectly executed the we need to run onto the field and kick a field goal with under 20 second left besides somebody not getting the refs the kicking ball.
Online Dan The Man 28373

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58023 on: Today at 01:26:44 PM »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:58:04 AM
KC either need to run the table and pit lose or if they lose it better be to the Saints or Falcons as Pit is still the 1 seed has have better conference record. If Pit loses 2 more games that should be enough for Kc to get 1 seed not sure how it goes for Pit/KC goes on tiebreakers after conference records

The next criteria after your performance in the while conference is called Strength of Victory & Strength of Schedule.

So the combined WLD% of the teams you have defeated & then the same but of all the teams you've played. Then it goes down to a combined ranking in points scored & points allowed in the conference & then all teams.
Offline Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58024 on: Today at 01:36:32 PM »
ah thats helpful to know, i had thought that the kicker guys came on without their ball.

that's well done then.
Online Dan The Man 28373

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58025 on: Today at 03:04:14 PM »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on Today at 01:26:44 PM
The next criteria after your performance in the while conference is called Strength of Victory & Strength of Schedule.

So the combined WLD% of the teams you have defeated & then the same but of all the teams you've played. Then it goes down to a combined ranking in points scored & points allowed in the conference & then all teams.

It looks as if the Steelers would take the playoff criteria called Strength Of Victory, mainly due to the fact that they had lost to the 5-7 Washington Football Team & the Chiefs had lost to the 7-5 Raiders, but it's within 1% point, 0.45 to 0.44, so can still change over the next 4 weeks.
Online PatriotScouser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58026 on: Today at 03:20:43 PM »
In your list of team Skip who need a QB I'd definitely put us (Pats) in the 2nd tier.

Cam is not the answer for us in the medium term let along long term and Stidham is next to useless. I want us to trade up in the draft to get one of these exciting QBs.

Hell I'd even take Darnold who I think under the right organisation and management would fulfil his potential. Easy to forget how brilliant he was in college.

If I'm the Colts or 49ers i.e. a team that is capable of a super bowl winning run but with a shoddy QB I'm taking Darnold all day long.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #58027 on: Today at 03:23:21 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:42:48 AM
Steelers are the most unimpressive 11-1 side I've seen
I said last week that they were the worst unbeaten side I had seen, so I'm almost glad they lost as it'd be ridiculous to watch Roethlisberger dink-and-dunk his way to a 16-0 season, and then get blown out by the Chiefs.
