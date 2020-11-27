« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread

skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57880 on: November 27, 2020, 01:06:38 AM
With the game and division lead on the line, that fake punt is the stuff of legends.  Nothing like a slow developing fake that the other team is ready for.

Also, just in general,

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57881 on: November 27, 2020, 07:06:46 AM
That went well.
No excuses for the Cowboys, that was just bad.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57882 on: November 27, 2020, 08:59:51 AM
Quote from: frag on November 27, 2020, 12:46:15 AM
How bad is Vince Young as pundit on Sky, alongside Shaun Gayle its absolute vacuum of anything meaningful.

he's not great at the punditing but he seems like a good bloke though.

totally on board with the utter chaos in the nfc east now. as soon as a team looks half decent they immediately look like shit in their next match.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57883 on: November 27, 2020, 05:11:48 PM
Quote from: Ray K on November 27, 2020, 12:52:07 AM
Lol Cowboys. I know Dan Snyder is awful, but it's always good to see Jerruh Jones with that hangdog expression on him.

Mike McCarthy is an absolute fraud. I could have won a SB with prime Aaron Rodgers if I was head coach. Probably couldn't have called a worse game than this one either.


I agree, i know McCarthy has a SB win, but he wasted Aaron Rodgers talent, the Packers were arguably better the 2011 season, the season after they won the SB, they went 15-1 got the bye & home field advantage, & went one & done, got there arses kicked by the Giants in the divisional round. There was a playoff game in Seattle when McCarthy went a bit conservative with the plays & Packers lost.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57884 on: November 27, 2020, 05:14:06 PM
that packers side seemed to make moving the ball downfield so easy. ridiculously easy in fact.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57885 on: November 27, 2020, 05:17:28 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 27, 2020, 08:59:51 AM
he's not great at the punditing but he seems like a good bloke though.

totally on board with the utter chaos in the nfc east now. as soon as a team looks half decent they immediately look like shit in their next match.

Yep, the NFC East is kind of fun in an awful kind of way, it's feels like no one wants to win the division, as you say, as soon as a looks good & wins, they promptly go on a losing streak. the Giants are the latest one won there last 2 before the bye, & looked good in the win against the Eagles, have the Bengals on Sunday, so won't surprise me if they lose that one, yes i know the Bengals are just as bad & have Burrow out for the season. ;D
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57886 on: November 28, 2020, 05:37:01 AM
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 25, 2020, 06:03:32 PM
Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday to Sunday

Now moved to Tuesday.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57887 on: November 28, 2020, 09:36:43 AM
Quote from: Statto Red on November 28, 2020, 05:37:01 AM
Now moved to Tuesday.

can't help but think the steelers are being messed around through no fault of their own.

jackson is out for baltimore regardless.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57888 on: November 28, 2020, 07:46:29 PM
@RapSheet
The #Lions have fired coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57889 on: November 28, 2020, 07:48:49 PM
about time too.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57890 on: November 28, 2020, 09:39:11 PM
Quote from: Ray K on November 28, 2020, 07:46:29 PM
@RapSheet
The #Lions have fired coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn.

No surprise
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57891 on: November 28, 2020, 11:16:46 PM
All Broncos quarterbacks ruled out because of COVID-19 exposure

QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles did not wear masks, per a source, and were deemed high-risk close contacts today. They now are out Sunday

Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57892 on: Yesterday at 12:08:23 AM
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 28, 2020, 11:16:46 PM
All Broncos quarterbacks ruled out because of COVID-19 exposure

QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles did not wear masks, per a source, and were deemed high-risk close contacts today. They now are out Sunday



Driskel not wearing a mask is kind of more important as to why they're close contacts!

What's the rationale for Baltimore game being moved? Is it to do with having a wider uncontrolled outbreak? Is the Broncos game gonna be pushed to Tuesday too?
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57893 on: Yesterday at 01:37:00 AM
Seems to be a suggestion Broncos will use Kendall Hinton as QB. He's a WR on their practice squad, but played QB in college
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57894 on: Yesterday at 02:01:16 AM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:37:00 AM
Seems to be a suggestion Broncos will use Kendall Hinton as QB. He's a WR on their practice squad, but played QB in college

This game, if it goes ahead tomorrow, will have a QB matchup of Kendall Hinton (also some rumors of Royce Freeman as an emergency QB option) vs. Taysom Hill.

The last time these two teams met in Denver, it was Peyton Manning vs. Drew Brees.

Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:08:23 AM
Driskel not wearing a mask is kind of more important as to why they're close contacts!

What's the rationale for Baltimore game being moved? Is it to do with having a wider uncontrolled outbreak? Is the Broncos game gonna be pushed to Tuesday too?

The wider uncontrolled outbreak and the high risks of it spreading to even more members of the team and the opponents are probably the reasons.  League has said competitive issues are not the focus (so Denver having no QBs available isn't necessarily enough for postponement).

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2020/11/25/ravens-steelers-postponed-thanksgiving-sunday/

"The NFL has said its decisions about game postponements are medical decisions, not decisions about competitive issues related to a team having a depleted roster. When games were postponed, league leaders have said, those decisions were based on concerns about ongoing transmission of the virus within the team setting."
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57895 on: Yesterday at 11:08:55 AM
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:01:16 AM
This game, if it goes ahead tomorrow, will have a QB matchup of Kendall Hinton (also some rumors of Royce Freeman as an emergency QB option) vs. Taysom Hill.

Taysom Hill is pretty great though. Really good fun to watch.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57896 on: Yesterday at 11:20:48 AM
the broncos are getting fucking destroyed if that game goes ahead.
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57897 on: Yesterday at 12:01:27 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:20:48 AM
the broncos are getting fucking destroyed if that game goes ahead.

and if they don't, Drew Lock has no hope of getting a new contract there
Chris~

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57898 on: Yesterday at 04:32:20 PM
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:01:16 AM
This game, if it goes ahead tomorrow, will have a QB matchup of Kendall Hinton (also some rumors of Royce Freeman as an emergency QB option) vs. Taysom Hill.

And Hinton was 2nd choice to a coach who hasn't played QB in 8 years

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/30413697/sources-denver-broncos-bid-start-assistant-coach-qb-denied-league
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57899 on: Yesterday at 09:10:07 PM
 :D  Go pats

FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57900 on: Yesterday at 09:12:35 PM
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Yesterday at 09:10:07 PM
:D  Go pats

Thought that flag was a bullshit call.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57901 on: Yesterday at 09:14:00 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:12:35 PM
Thought that flag was a bullshit call.
Don't even know what it was for, they just left it as 'personal foul'
FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57902 on: Yesterday at 09:17:05 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:14:00 PM
Don't even know what it was for, they just left it as 'personal foul'

Commentators were on about helmet to helmet but I thought that was only when the QB was in the pocket?
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57903 on: Yesterday at 09:32:08 PM
Chargers, down ten points and with 49 seconds left after completing a Hail Mary inside the 5, ran the ball twice and got stopped. I honestly thought I was hallucinating or something.

Fire however the playcaller is and make him find his own way home I say.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57904 on: Yesterday at 09:49:54 PM
Saints v Broncos went the entire 1st quarter with only 3 passing attempts, 1 completion, and neither team progressed into the opposition half.

Saints then got a touchdown which was basically a whole series of handing the ball off to Alvin Kamara and letting him run.
RedSince86

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57905 on: Yesterday at 09:54:37 PM
Mahomes throws a 75 yard TD.
dalarr

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57906 on: Yesterday at 10:06:44 PM
Mahomes/Hill is just ridiculous. Hill on pace for 1000 yds
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57907 on: Yesterday at 10:08:08 PM
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 10:06:44 PM
Mahomes/Hill is just ridiculous. Hill on pace for 1000 yds

bucs seem to just be asking for it. they need to change rapidly.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57908 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 PM
It hasn't quite gone completely to plan for the Broncos this half.
FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57909 on: Yesterday at 10:32:27 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:29:44 PM
It hasn't quite gone completely to plan for the Broncos this half.

The mad thing is it actually has gone to plan. As in they had no plan  ;D
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57910 on: Yesterday at 10:33:31 PM
jaguars have fired their GM.
FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57911 on: Yesterday at 10:34:18 PM
Tackling in the NFL remains the biggest blind spot in the sport.
Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57912 on: Yesterday at 10:48:41 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:33:31 PM
jaguars have fired their GM.
There is absolutely no reason that Jacksonville has an NFL team. Move the team to St.Louis or something.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57913 on: Yesterday at 10:53:49 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:34:18 PM
Tackling in the NFL remains the biggest blind spot in the sport.

half of them don't even seem to try any more and try to punch the ball out instead.
FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57914 on: Yesterday at 11:11:17 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:53:49 PM
half of them don't even seem to try any more and try to punch the ball out instead.

Yes or dive in with the shoulder looking for the biggest 'hit' and invariably missing  ;D It's infuriating.
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57915 on: Today at 01:33:27 AM
In terms of yards gained and allowed, the Chargers rank 4th for offense and 11th for defense.

They're 3-8.

This is the 10-year tribute act to the 2010 San Diego Chargers, who finished with the #1 offense and the #1 defense and missed the playoffs at 8-8.
