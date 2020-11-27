Seems to be a suggestion Broncos will use Kendall Hinton as QB. He's a WR on their practice squad, but played QB in college



Driskel not wearing a mask is kind of more important as to why they're close contacts!



What's the rationale for Baltimore game being moved? Is it to do with having a wider uncontrolled outbreak? Is the Broncos game gonna be pushed to Tuesday too?



This game, if it goes ahead tomorrow, will have a QB matchup of Kendall Hinton (also some rumors of Royce Freeman as an emergency QB option) vs. Taysom Hill.The last time these two teams met in Denver, it was Peyton Manning vs. Drew Brees.The wider uncontrolled outbreak and the high risks of it spreading to even more members of the team and the opponents are probably the reasons. League has said competitive issues are not the focus (so Denver having no QBs available isn't necessarily enough for postponement)."The NFL has said its decisions about game postponements are medical decisions, not decisions about competitive issues related to a team having a depleted roster. When games were postponed, league leaders have said, those decisions were based on concerns about ongoing transmission of the virus within the team setting."