How bad is Vince Young as pundit on Sky, alongside Shaun Gayle its absolute vacuum of anything meaningful.
Lol Cowboys. I know Dan Snyder is awful, but it's always good to see Jerruh Jones with that hangdog expression on him. Mike McCarthy is an absolute fraud. I could have won a SB with prime Aaron Rodgers if I was head coach. Probably couldn't have called a worse game than this one either.
he's not great at the punditing but he seems like a good bloke though. totally on board with the utter chaos in the nfc east now. as soon as a team looks half decent they immediately look like shit in their next match.
