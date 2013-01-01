« previous next »
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:06:38 AM
With the game and division lead on the line, that fake punt is the stuff of legends.  Nothing like a slow developing fake that the other team is ready for.

Also, just in general,

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 07:06:46 AM
That went well.
No excuses for the Cowboys, that was just bad.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 08:59:51 AM
Quote from: frag on Today at 12:46:15 AM
How bad is Vince Young as pundit on Sky, alongside Shaun Gayle its absolute vacuum of anything meaningful.

he's not great at the punditing but he seems like a good bloke though.

totally on board with the utter chaos in the nfc east now. as soon as a team looks half decent they immediately look like shit in their next match.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:11:48 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:52:07 AM
Lol Cowboys. I know Dan Snyder is awful, but it's always good to see Jerruh Jones with that hangdog expression on him.

Mike McCarthy is an absolute fraud. I could have won a SB with prime Aaron Rodgers if I was head coach. Probably couldn't have called a worse game than this one either.


I agree, i know McCarthy has a SB win, but he wasted Aaron Rodgers talent, the Packers were arguably better the 2011 season, the season after they won the SB, they went 15-1 got the bye & home field advantage, & went one & done, got there arses kicked by the Giants in the divisional round. There was a playoff game in Seattle when McCarthy went a bit conservative with the plays & Packers lost.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:14:06 PM
that packers side seemed to make moving the ball downfield so easy. ridiculously easy in fact.
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 05:17:28 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:59:51 AM
he's not great at the punditing but he seems like a good bloke though.

totally on board with the utter chaos in the nfc east now. as soon as a team looks half decent they immediately look like shit in their next match.

Yep, the NFC East is kind of fun in an awful kind of way, it's feels like no one wants to win the division, as you say, as soon as a looks good & wins, they promptly go on a losing streak. the Giants are the latest one won there last 2 before the bye, & looked good in the win against the Eagles, have the Bengals on Sunday, so won't surprise me if they lose that one, yes i know the Bengals are just as bad & have Burrow out for the season. ;D
