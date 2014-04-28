Maybe a RAWK God can give me a custom title indicating that Im an NFL noob so that I dont need to start every post making that clear. So much knowledge in this thread and I feel like a wimp fighting against a professional heavyweight.Seahawks - Rams the one to watch for me tonight. Im not convinced that Jarred Goff is a great quarterback. Hes solid, yes, but I cant see him doing outrageous things like the elite quarterbacks in the league. With Sean McVay as coach maybe you dont need an elite QB, though. Will be interesting to watch anyway. I expect Wilson to engage beast mode to prove that last week was an exception. But with that shaky defense he needs to be at his best if they are to challenge for the Superbowl.
Thank fuck the Jets can't lose this week.
Going into the 4th quarter, Cleveland 3 Houston 0. Classic
Lions were 24-3 up against Football Team, now tied with 5 minutes left.
Giants are going to beat the Eagles, but Eagles still lead the division at 3-5-1
The Division of Death
