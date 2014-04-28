« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57720 on: Today at 02:32:10 PM »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 02:28:42 PM
Maybe a RAWK God can give me a custom title indicating that Im an NFL noob so that I dont need to start every post making that clear. So much knowledge in this thread and I feel like a wimp fighting against a professional heavyweight.

Seahawks - Rams the one to watch for me tonight. Im not convinced that Jarred Goff is a great quarterback. Hes solid, yes, but I cant see him doing outrageous things like the elite quarterbacks in the league. With Sean McVay as coach maybe you dont need an elite QB, though. Will be interesting to watch anyway. I expect Wilson to engage beast mode to prove that last week was an exception. But with that shaky defense he needs to be at his best if they are to challenge for the Superbowl.

noob or not mate you're not exactly alone in that opinion.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57721 on: Today at 02:40:13 PM »
Seahawks defence is awful, only 4 teams have given up more points than the Seahawks, could be a good game, but sky have gone for Bills @ Cards for the late game.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57722 on: Today at 02:44:07 PM »


on the subject of goff, this made me laugh

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57723 on: Today at 06:28:25 PM »
Thank fuck the Jets can't lose this week.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57724 on: Today at 06:29:36 PM »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 06:28:25 PM
Thank fuck the Jets can't lose this week.

 ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57725 on: Today at 06:31:15 PM »
Nice conditions in Green Bay, making it tough for passing.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57726 on: Today at 06:37:33 PM »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 06:28:25 PM
Thank fuck the Jets can't lose this week.

they'll probably announce gase on a multi-year extended deal.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57727 on: Today at 07:59:51 PM »
"I'd love to see someone do a charlie brown one day" as someone has to help hold the ball up for a kick off.


that would possibly be the funniest thing I'd ever seen.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57728 on: Today at 08:09:52 PM »
Strange call by the Eagles passes up the chance for PAT to go for a 2 pointer, fails to get the 2 pointer, PAT would have made it a 3 point game, Eagles trail by 4 points in New York
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57729 on: Today at 08:21:27 PM »
NFC East is 9-24-1 combined for the season. ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57730 on: Today at 08:32:39 PM »
Going into the 4th quarter, Cleveland 3 Houston 0. Classic  ::)
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57731 on: Today at 08:36:23 PM »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 08:32:39 PM
Going into the 4th quarter, Cleveland 3 Houston 0. Classic  ::)

I's quite windy Texans passed on a 48 yard FG, the punt just made it to the 5 yard line,
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57732 on: Today at 08:37:09 PM »
THERE'S BEEN A SCORE IN CLEVELAND, Browns lead 9-0 PAT to come
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57733 on: Today at 08:38:47 PM »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 08:32:39 PM
Going into the 4th quarter, Cleveland 3 Houston 0. Classic  ::)

90+ km/h winds in and around Lake Erie today
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57734 on: Today at 08:39:35 PM »
Panthers have done well on special teams.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57735 on: Today at 08:44:48 PM »
Lions were 24-3 up against Football Team, now tied with 5 minutes left.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57736 on: Today at 08:51:06 PM »
One step forward 3 steps back for the panthers ...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57737 on: Today at 09:03:03 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:44:48 PM
Lions were 24-3 up against Football Team, now tied with 5 minutes left.

Football Team is a really catchy nickname, they should stick with it  :P
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57738 on: Today at 09:05:14 PM »
Giants are going to beat the Eagles, but Eagles still lead the division at 3-5-1 :lmao
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57739 on: Today at 09:08:05 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:05:14 PM
Giants are going to beat the Eagles, but Eagles still lead the division at 3-5-1 :lmao

The Division of Death :D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57740 on: Today at 09:11:12 PM »
Wonderfully named Van Ginkel blocks a Chargers punt in Miami ;D
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57741 on: Today at 09:16:37 PM »
Lions win with a 59 yard FG as time expired.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57742 on: Today at 09:19:31 PM »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 09:08:05 PM
The Division of Death :D

Death is too good for them
