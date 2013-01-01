« previous next »
The NFL Thread

voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57640 on: Yesterday at 08:31:54 AM
the 9ers record without jimmyg under shanahan is fucking dismal.
Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57641 on: Yesterday at 02:17:33 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:31:54 AM
the 9ers record without jimmyg under shanahan is fucking dismal.
I imagine that's the same with most coaches when their starting quarterback is injured?
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57642 on: Yesterday at 02:20:11 PM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:17:33 PM
I imagine that's the same with most coaches when their starting quarterback is injured?

this is true but jimmyg isn't even really that good.

and I mean fucking dismal, not just bad. before they brought him in they had something like 1 win on the season and then went on a weird unbeaten run to end it. they started the next season ok, then he got injured and they were so bad they ended up getting bosa at #2 in the draft.
Dull Tools

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57643 on: Yesterday at 02:29:36 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:20:11 PM
this is true but jimmyg isn't even really that good.

and I mean fucking dismal, not just bad. before they brought him in they had something like 1 win on the season and then went on a weird unbeaten run to end it. they started the next season ok, then he got injured and they were so bad they ended up getting bosa at #2 in the draft.
Good enough to get them to a Super Bowl though. There is a huge drop off from the top QBs to the second rate ones and an even bigger drop off to the 3rd rate ones.

If I was their GM I would get Kaepernick in as their back up. Even if he is rubbish, they are rubbish anyway without Garroplo anyway and surely it would go down well with the Liberal Bay Area?
Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57644 on: Yesterday at 04:11:03 PM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:29:36 PM
Good enough to get them to a Super Bowl though. There is a huge drop off from the top QBs to the second rate ones and an even bigger drop off to the 3rd rate ones.

If I was their GM I would get Kaepernick in as their back up. Even if he is rubbish, they are rubbish anyway without Garroplo anyway and surely it would go down well with the Liberal Bay Area?

Yep Jimmy Garoppolo was what, less than 10 minutes game time away from winning a super bowl then Chiefs turned up, he's a good QB, just injuries have plagued him.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57645 on: Yesterday at 05:59:55 PM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:29:36 PM
Good enough to get them to a Super Bowl though. There is a huge drop off from the top QBs to the second rate ones and an even bigger drop off to the 3rd rate ones.

If I was their GM I would get Kaepernick in as their back up. Even if he is rubbish, they are rubbish anyway without Garroplo anyway and surely it would go down well with the Liberal Bay Area?

I never said he was bad, just that he isn't that good.

a better qb makes that throw to sanders and the 9ers probably win that superbowl. much like goff vs the patriots.
skipper757

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57646 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 PM
It's an interesting question for young QBs or QBs that were in line for a big contract.

For Goff, Wentz, etc, they were on rookie deals, so you can spend a ton of cap room to build around them.  The hope is that you can compete even when they're still on their rookie deal.  You can make trades and FA signings to hurry up the build.  The hope is that when they're ready for their contract extension, they're good enough that even when the cap room is blown up by their contracts and the team gets worse around them, they're now elite QBs that can compete no matter what.  Then, it's all about draft picks, cheap FAs, and smart trades.  After all, your elite QB should make decent players look great.  You don't need the best WRs, RB, OL, and TE to look good on offense.

The problem is how to properly assess.  Are Goff and Wentz that good?  Should they have gotten their money?  Based on their early career numbers, probably yes?  But can they truly elevate a team?

You can almost go full Bill Walsh and get a new QB every year until you hit the jackpot.  Then you know you can sign that guy to a long-term deal and be done with it.  Otherwise, just keep getting rookie QBs and cheap QBs and surround them with talent, and even if they look decent, if you're not convinced, jettison them towards the end of their rookie/cheap deals (before you have to re-sign them), and start all over.

Unfortunately, it's not that easy to take emotion out of the decision.  Given the success early in their careers, it's hard to just move on.  Imagine if the Rams never offered Goff the money and instead traded him away for a pick and then drafted another QB, keeping high-end talent around the QB for as long as possible.  They could keep doing it until they get the right guy.  But Goff made a Super Bowl so early in his career.  If he got traded and then won a Super Bowl elsewhere (while the next Rams QB sucked), the GM would never get a job again.  Screwing up the QB position in the modern NFL is not a way to keep and get jobs.  So it's easy to just give Goff the money.  Then his O-Line got worse last year.  Then they let Cooks go, etc.

For guys like Garappolo, Cousins, etc, it's a similar problem.  As soon as you give them the big money, you're going to have to clever with cap room.  If they aren't actually that good and elevate the team much, you're going to have to hope you hit on draft picks to sustain any success.  Garoppolo looked like a stud when he first got traded to the Niners, who were desperate for a long-term QB option.  They had to re-sign him.  Luckily for the Niners, he's been solid for them, and they can cut him without much of a cap hit soon.  After the initial Cousins contract, the Vikings already had to deal with a declining defense but gave Cousins an extension after a good year last year.  But now they're struggling, and they're on the hook for another year or two.  They can trade him in 2021 (any takers though?) and take a lower cap hit, but otherwise they'll have to keep until after the 2021 offseason.  They won't be able to spend the money they need to improve the OL and defense soon.

When you find and develop a Mahomes, it's easier.  KC's OLine has gotten some criticism, and they'll have to deal with replacing key players once Mahomes' massive contract kicks in.  But it's a QB on a hall-of-fame trajectory, and he should have the ability to make cheap draft picks and FAs look good (while retaining 1 or 2 good offensive options), so you don't have to blow up your defense too.  But for most teams, that QB contract is a monster to deal with.  Don't give it, and you'll be ridiculed if the placement isn't good.  Do it, and if he's not that good, it's often cap hell for a period of time that could lead to a rebuild.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #57647 on: Today at 01:06:21 AM
There is also another option, call it the....Chicago.

Just have bad QBs in perpetuity.
