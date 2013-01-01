jimmy g out for 6 weeks and kittle might be done for the season.



Lots of players already out and adding these 2 in doesn't bode well for the 49ers 2020 play off hopes (if there was any hope left). I think that apart from Dallas, the 49ers have the most contract value and most cap cap currently on IR - about 28% of salary cap on IR. This will only increase when Kittle and Garoppolo go on IR.The difficulty now is assessing Garoppolo before next off season, where the 49ers can get out of his contract with a small hit to their salary cap. With so many injuries to other offensive weapons, and Garappolo carrying an injury, I'm not sure what to make of his 6 starts this season. Is that enough evidence to make a call on him after a Super Bowl run in his 1st full season? I think they keep him though it may depend on draft position and how desperate they are to re-sign the likes of Tarrt, Sherman, Verret etc. who'll be unrestricted free agents.