What was Gurley doing at the end of the Falcons vs Lions game!! If he'd just grounded the ball & didn't score a TD, Detroit had no time-outs & the clock would have run down to 3 seconds & Falcons would have the chance to win the game with a FG. Instead, Lions went down the pitch & scored a winning TD with the last play!!



Some crazy games elsewhere as well (Burrow throwing for 400+ yards & still losing). Add these to the 4th game in the World Series & it's been a pretty exciting weekend so far for American sports!!



Hoping my Raiders can stop Brady & the Bucs & go to 4-2. I think it will be tough, but I said that versus KC.