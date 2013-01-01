« previous next »
Yeah pretty much would like them to crash and burn now.

Was lovely to see the Patriots get fucked over this last year too. Hopefully Brady misses out twice now. Rare in the world we live in these days to see the 'lie down with dogs, get fleas' analogy to actually payoff.
Its never good to see the Patriots get fucked over  ;D
Slight typo there, you put never rather than always.  ;D
Started well for Dallas. Make a good 4th down stop, fumble & give up a safety, then a TD.
They got the ball at their own 1 foot line, advanced to their 16, and then gave up a safety.

It's the Ron Burgundy 'I'm not even mad' meme basically.
They should be fined whenever they decide to wear that abomination of a kit...
it doesn't really look that bad close up, but you don't watch a game from close up!
As a Steelers fan, that was one close game ... off to the chemists to get some new nails!
atlanta can't even fail to score properly.
What was Gurley doing at the end of the Falcons vs Lions game!!  If he'd just grounded the ball & didn't score a TD, Detroit had no time-outs & the clock would have run down to 3 seconds & Falcons would have the chance to win the game with a FG.  Instead, Lions went down the pitch & scored a winning TD with the last play!!

Some crazy games elsewhere as well (Burrow throwing for 400+ yards & still losing).  Add these to the 4th game in the World Series & it's been a pretty exciting weekend so far for American sports!!

Hoping my Raiders can stop Brady & the Bucs & go to 4-2.  I think it will be tough, but I said that versus KC.
YES!  Come on the '9ers - what an awful throw from Newton.  Couldn't happen to a nicer team not called Cowboys
Cam is washed.
This is glorious viewing right now.

This is terrible  :butt
Thats not how you spell absolutely resplendent viewing.
We really miss Hightower.

And some receivers would help  ;D
It has been brilliant hasn't it - Still not 100% sold on Jimmy being a Franchise QB, think he is very "middle of the pack" when it comes to the QBs in the league, but Wilson and our OLine have come to PLAY
Oh for fuck sake  :lmao

Just get Stidham in and end Cams day before going again next week.
