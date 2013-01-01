« previous next »
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55440 on: Yesterday at 11:39:36 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:39:05 PM
Hahahhahahahaha seriously. I guess he heard me.
feel free to slag me off at any time tho
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55441 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 PM »
Watson and Hopkins seem to have gotten mad by the fumble!

Trouble brewing for Buffalo now given how Allen has been clumsy during the drives lately.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55442 on: Yesterday at 11:40:25 PM »
Looks like hes down 1 inch before?

Touchdown and 2pt conversion!

Where has this been for 2.5 quarters?
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55443 on: Yesterday at 11:42:32 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:35:53 PM
You know who's not their parents' favourite...

The no pro bowl son. Should have been DJ instead to fit in.


My man Watson with the TD. And kept it for the 2 pointer as will. He's fucking brilliant to watch.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55444 on: Yesterday at 11:42:43 PM »
Two big time plays from Watson. Still think the Bills will win this.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55445 on: Yesterday at 11:42:43 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:40:25 PM
Looks like hes down 1 inch before?

Buffalo won't be pleased with the calls if they lose this one, but they should've put the game to bed already.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55446 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:42:32 PM
The no pro bowl son. Should have been DJ instead to fit in.


Or BJ to keep the team but show their dislike at the same time...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55447 on: Yesterday at 11:44:40 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:42:43 PM
Buffalo won't be pleased with the calls if they lose this one, but they should've put the game to bed already.

Calls or not, a better offence would be 30 plus points up by now, now we have a game on
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55448 on: Yesterday at 11:44:43 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:42:43 PM
Two big time plays from Watson. Still think the Bills will win this.

One more Buffalo TD and I think they have this covered. Still, no TD since the first drive.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55449 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:44:40 PM
Calls or not, a better offence would be 30 plus points up by now, now we have a game on

Yep and even if that call goes their way, it's a miracle if four downs from the half-yard line is not converted anyway. It's like delaying the inevitable.

Allen continues to throw passes into hard coverage :lmao
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55450 on: Yesterday at 11:46:33 PM »
Oh big holding call.

Looks like a good ratings quarter coming up
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55451 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM »
The bills offense isn't very good and hasn't been all season really.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55452 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 PM »
Fuck you josh Allen...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55453 on: Yesterday at 11:51:32 PM »
Wow
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55454 on: Yesterday at 11:51:37 PM »
Allen's plays today resemble the terrain profile of Switzerland :lmao

Could easily be a tie after next drive now.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55455 on: Yesterday at 11:51:41 PM »
Regardless of who wins Bills or Texans, the winners will get slaughtered next week anyway, they're either at Ravens or at Chiefs next week.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55456 on: Yesterday at 11:51:51 PM »
If you're going to carry the ball like that you are asking for trouble.

Game's on now.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55457 on: Yesterday at 11:55:21 PM »
Failed 3 & 3, but still a very good chance to do this without OT if they score the FG.

Centre hit. Five points in it, so huge pressure on Allen to do something now. This game always felt like 50/50 and feels no different now.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55458 on: Yesterday at 11:55:51 PM »
Points are good but that was a big defensive stand by the Bills not to succumb to emotion and give up another td.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55459 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:55:51 PM
Points are good but that was a big defensive stand by the Bills not to succumb to emotion and give up another td.

Definitely this. They're one FG away from limiting the Texans to OT with an eight-pointer. Bills' defense can hold their heads high. Two-point conversions aren't a walk in the park either.
