For Week 17, the final week regular season, as expected Niners @ Seahawks has moved to the SNF slot, both need the win to win the division, as Seahawks win the tiebreaker over the Niners if they win, confirmed schedules for week 17, no MNF or TNF for week 17 either.Games starting at 1 p.m ETNew York Jets at Buffalo Bills (CBS)New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (FOX)Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (FOX)Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (FOX)Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (FOX)Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (CBS)Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX)Games starting at 4:25 p.m ETPittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (CBS)Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (FOX)Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (CBS)Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS)Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (FOX)Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (CBS)Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (FOX)Game starting at 8:20 p.m. ETSan Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (NBC​​)