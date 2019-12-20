« previous next »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 20, 2019, 04:37:17 PM
Cheers for this

In the scenario suggested above I think the Bills would win the AFC East on a better conference record

Bills would have lost to Pats, Ravens and Chiefs in the AFC
Pats would have lost to Bills, Texans, Ravens and Chiefs in the AFC

Nope, Pats win it if win week 17 even if lose this week.
Why are there games being played on a Saturday? Not that Im complaining, mind.
Quote from: dalarr on December 21, 2019, 10:17:52 PM
Why are there games being played on a Saturday? Not that Im complaining, mind.

Most likely college football is in there bowl season, week 16 have has a few NFL games on the Saturday in the past.
Same shit different year.
Another narrow game involving the Niners. Happy they won though

That Seahawks game next week is gonna be huge
Huge game for the Eagles later to determine whether our season ends this week or in three weeks time ;D
Can't wait for the likes of Nick Wright, Rob Parker, to talk about how wrong they were about picking the Bils beating the pats.

The final two minutes of the first half in the Ravens vs Browns game was madness. Jackson is pretty good.
penultimate RZ for a long time. sad times.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:49:11 PM
penultimate RZ for a long time. sad times.

I'll miss the octobox and bitching hour... :(
Panthers make me cry.
Lose to the winless Dolphins.  Lose to the winless Bengals.  Blow a 16-0 lead against the Bills.

Beat the Cowboys.  Blow out the Raiders.  Beat the (banged up) Steelers.

Good job Jets.
quite like the steelers but it'd just be a waste of a playoff spot if they got in. at least the titans could potentially push someone hard and maybe spring an upset.
Any streams for Boys/Eagles?
What a day for Michael Thomas. He really stepped up right there at the end, that drive was all about him. Seems to be a really nice guy too. Congratulations  :wave
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:58:48 PM
quite like the steelers but it'd just be a waste of a playoff spot if they got in. at least the titans could potentially push someone hard and maybe spring an upset.

agreed, although they shouldn't have feared lattimore so much - should have targetted him at least once before the last few minutes
Clumsy Cowboys drop the ball lying atop of it within field goal range, what's wrong with that team?  ;D
Now Dallas are just hopeless, down 11 and 4th & 1 and sends in the punters in the fourth quarter. Does the head coach want to miss the playoffs or what? Philly hardly even needed to show up today to get to this point.
God, the Cowboys are laughably awful. Can't wait for Garrett to get a two year extension next month.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:04:30 AM
Another narrow game involving the Niners. Happy they won though

That Seahawks game next week is gonna be huge

Cards dominating the Seahawks right now is a turn up.  Should have had a turnover when they forced a fumble but then two great plays, so end result is the same
@ProFootballTalk
Cowboys are stuck in Philly for now, thanks to a plane deemed "not viable" to fly the team home

@richeisen
The Cowboys fall to 0-2 vs. jets in 2019.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:20:38 AM
@ProFootballTalk
Cowboys are stuck in Philly for now, thanks to a plane deemed "not viable" to fly the team home

@richeisen
The Cowboys fall to 0-2 vs. jets in 2019.

:lmao
From the way they've been playing this season, they should make them walk home anyway... ;)
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:28:36 AM
From the way they've been playing this season, they should make them walk home anyway... ;)

They should make Garrett walk home, or leave him in Philly.

Seriously can't believe he's lasted so long as their head coach. Every time I watch the Cowboys he just looks utterly clueless on the sidelines.

Not that I'm complaining, I hope they keep him for another decade. :D
Is it Packers v Vikings tonight? Does winner top their conference (and get a home draw?). Loser gets a wildcard? Im asking as a huge Vikings fan with a work colleague whos an equally huge Packers fan (weve basically all picked a team pretty much at random to keep up with the one guy in our team who knows his stuff - but not that much, he supports the Jets).
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 02:45:36 PM
Is it Packers v Vikings tonight? Does winner top their conference (and get a home draw?). Loser gets a wildcard? I’m asking as a huge Vikings fan with a work colleague who’s an equally huge Packers fan (we’ve basically all picked a team pretty much at random to keep up with the one guy in our team who knows his stuff - but not that much, he supports the Jets).

Whoever wins will top the division essentially and get home field in the first playoff game, with the loser likely making the playoffs as a wild card and therefore would be on the road.
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 02:45:36 PM
Is it Packers v Vikings tonight? Does winner top their conference (and get a home draw?). Loser gets a wildcard? Im asking as a huge Vikings fan with a work colleague whos an equally huge Packers fan (weve basically all picked a team pretty much at random to keep up with the one guy in our team who knows his stuff - but not that much, he supports the Jets).


Packers win then Packers will win the division, as Vikings lost against the Packers at Lambeau,

If Vikings win they'll tie on head to head, but Packers have the better division record, as currently Packers are 4-0 were as Vikings are 2-2 for the division

Tiebreaker rules

Head-to-head record.
Division record.
Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games.
Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference.
Strength of victory.
Strength of schedule.
Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed.
For Week 17, the final week regular season :(, as expected Niners @ Seahawks has moved to the SNF slot, both need the win to win the division, as Seahawks win the tiebreaker over the Niners if they win, confirmed schedules for week 17, no MNF or TNF for week 17 either.

Games starting at 1 p.m ET
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (CBS)
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (FOX)
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (FOX)
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (FOX)
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (CBS)
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX)

Games starting at 4:25 p.m ET
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (CBS)
Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (FOX)
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (CBS)
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (FOX)

Game starting at 8:20 p.m. ET
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (NBC​​)
