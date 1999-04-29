« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1960 1961 1962 1963 1964 [1965]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4462324 times)

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,808
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78560 on: Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 04:50:35 pm
You think Fury will come in heavy, try to blast him out quick?
I've heard that he could come in at 21 Stone!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,758
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78561 on: Yesterday at 05:26:32 pm »
I heard that's your peak fighting weight too mate.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,653
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78562 on: Yesterday at 06:17:20 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 04:50:35 pm
You think Fury will come in heavy, try to blast him out quick?

I think that's what he'll try at least.  If he weighs in heavy that will be his approach, I think he probably gets stopped late on in that case.

If he comes in light he'll be trying to box and I think it's a 50/50 fight.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,808
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78563 on: Yesterday at 06:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:26:32 pm
I heard that's your peak fighting weight too mate.
That's how much your upper body weights kebab boy  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,758
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78564 on: Yesterday at 07:13:43 pm »
Moses Itauma already fighting for the WBO & WBA International Heavyweight titles. Warren positioning him for a world title fight in late 25 maybe 26?  ???
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,758
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78565 on: Yesterday at 07:15:20 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 06:25:13 pm
That's how much your upper body weights kebab boy  ;D

 :D

With chicken legs...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,758
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78566 on: Yesterday at 07:24:02 pm »
Fury in at 281lbs  ;D

Usyk in at 226lbs

Quote
Tyson Fury is 19lbs HEAVIER than he was for his first fight with Oleksandr Usyk in May
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,620
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78567 on: Yesterday at 07:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:24:02 pm
Fury in at 281lbs  ;D

Usyk in at 226lbs


He had a big leather jacket and about 5 layers on. Most ludicrous weigh in ive seen. :lmao
Logged

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78568 on: Yesterday at 07:36:09 pm »
Fury 19 1/2 stone minus the jacket, about right for him
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • Igor
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78569 on: Yesterday at 08:03:38 pm »
That's annoying.

So we don't really know what he's weighing at all.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,758
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78570 on: Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm »
5-8 lbs give or take.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,758
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78571 on: Yesterday at 08:38:42 pm »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,808
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78572 on: Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:38:42 pm

Usyk looks like he's ready to go on a rave and Fury looks like the bouncer at said party. He's 19 pounds heavier than fight 1 but it's more like 12 with the clothes. Still, heavyweights don't gain weight so they can fight off the back foot. Fury will try to get up close and use his size to fire off uppercuts, work the body and lean on Usyk. He got some flack for not using his size first time so he'll be keen to set the record straight. Whether he can do enough damage or last the pace if he doesn't have early success remains to be seen.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78573 on: Yesterday at 09:45:47 pm »
Usyk to win again, thankfully

Hope its by knockout
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78574 on: Today at 07:01:43 am »
Really hope Usyk does it again.

Before the weigh-in, had a weird feeling the fat knobhead would win.

The weigh in has softened my fears a lot though, going all guns blazing against Usyk is suicide, he'll dance around and let him throw bingo wings til he tires out. No idea the correct way to beat Usyk, but Fury was only having joy early on in the first fight because his movement allowed him to connect with a few good uppercuts (which didn't have the biggest effect on Usyk TBF), he'll have more power now but will find Usyk a lot harder to hit.

Really hope Usyk does him convincingly so all that is left is a Joshua fight with no belts on the line.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78575 on: Today at 07:22:58 am »
Theres no way Fury is anywhere near 281, I'd be surprised if his actual weight was over 275, infact I think hes probably lighter than that.
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78576 on: Today at 07:28:46 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:22:58 am
Theres no way Fury is anywhere near 281, I'd be surprised if his actual weight was over 275, infact I think hes probably lighter than that.

Speaks volumes he needs to play these games if true. Usyk isn't a normal fighter, his ring IQ is immense, you won't shock him on fight night, he'll just adapt to whoever steps through those ropes.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78577 on: Today at 08:25:16 am »
Usyks a truely great fighter no doubt, I'm personally glad theres been a bit of rough n tumble and needle in fight week, theres plenty of time for them to be respectful and friendly after the fight.  Both fighters are here to win.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,653
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78578 on: Today at 08:40:51 am »
Think Fury's leather jacket is the new version of 'Andy Ruiz has weights in his pockets'. We'll know the truth when he takes his shirt off ;D
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78579 on: Today at 10:38:30 am »
Furys leaving no stone unturned for this

Massive sparring when he couldnt have none for the cut the 1st fight

Fucked his dad off out of the corner

Completely cut ties with his wife and kids for 10 weeks

Expending zero energy fight week in press conferences and media workouts, zero interest in entertaining or selling the fight

Hes even grown a Brian Blessed beard to protect his chin

And if Usyk kicks his ass, then he will be able to live with it, no excuses, he just simply got beat by the better man.

 Hes definitely going in with the intention to knock Usyk out imo, what he cannot do is fall into the trap of fighting Usyk at mid range, usyk is borderline unbeatable mid range, he has to fight short range and long range only.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:16:30 am by William Regal »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,808
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78580 on: Today at 12:16:11 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:38:30 am
Furys leaving no stone unturned for this

Massive sparring when he couldnt have none for the cut the 1st fight

Fucked his dad off out of the corner

Completely cut ties with his wife and kids for 10 weeks

Expending zero energy fight week in press conferences and media workouts, zero interest in entertaining or selling the fight

Hes even grown a Brian Blessed beard to protect his chin

And if Usyk kicks his ass, then he will be able to live with it, no excuses, he just simply got beat by the better man.

 Hes definitely going in with the intention to knock Usyk out imo, what he cannot do is fall into the trap of fighting Usyk at mid range, usyk is borderline unbeatable mid range, he has to fight short range and long range only.
Even with the leather jacket, he'll be 10 pounds or so heavier than in the first fight. So, I think he's primarily looking to fight on the inside, try to maul Usyk, tire him out (having a giant lean on you would do that!), and put the pressure on with body shots and, of course, uppercuts. He may try to fight off the back foot but he would have been better off coming in leaner in that case IMO. He is 100% looking for the KO; whether he will try to play the long game to grind Usyk down over rounds, or go "shit or bust" early on remains to be seen.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:44 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,758
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78581 on: Today at 01:29:08 pm »
Are you fat bastards ready?  ;D

Off to my uncles to watch it on his massive, fuck off tele with the family.  :D


The leather jacket and added jumpers added about 5lbs to Fury weigh-in I reckon.  I think he will have to go on a 4 round blitz. If it goes past 6 rounds it's Usky's fight again.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,653
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78582 on: Today at 01:48:36 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:38:30 am
Furys leaving no stone unturned for this

Massive sparring when he couldnt have none for the cut the 1st fight

Fucked his dad off out of the corner

Completely cut ties with his wife and kids for 10 weeks

Expending zero energy fight week in press conferences and media workouts, zero interest in entertaining or selling the fight

Hes even grown a Brian Blessed beard to protect his chin

And if Usyk kicks his ass, then he will be able to live with it, no excuses, he just simply got beat by the better man.

 Hes definitely going in with the intention to knock Usyk out imo, what he cannot do is fall into the trap of fighting Usyk at mid range, usyk is borderline unbeatable mid range, he has to fight short range and long range only.
It sounds a lot like Joshua in the second fight though. He did everything right, changed trainer, was a lot more aggressive and went to the body more etc. He still lost.

The problem is he can come in with the perfect plan but how do you execute it against someone like that? You can talk about range for example, but the reality is that Usyk has the best feet in the business and he's the one who's going to decide what range he fights at.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78583 on: Today at 02:12:26 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:16:11 pm
Even with the leather jacket, he'll be 10 pounds or so heavier than in the first fight. So, I think he's primarily looking to fight on the inside, try to maul Usyk, tire him out (having a giant lean on you would do that!), and put the pressure on with body shots and, of course, uppercuts. He may try to fight off the back foot but he would have been better off coming in leaner in that case IMO. He is 100% looking for the KO; whether he will try to play the long game to grind Usyk down over rounds, or go "shit or bust" early on remains to be seen.

I just dont think anyones capable of mauling Usyk though pal, his footwork and angles is too good, plus Usyk spends a significant chunk of his time wrestling with pros, I watched some footage of the 1st fight where a bloke was explaining how Usyk stopped Fury clinching, when you break it down it's really clever what he does and illustrates why nobody bar Chisora has remotely had any success that way.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78584 on: Today at 02:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:48:36 pm
It sounds a lot like Joshua in the second fight though. He did everything right, changed trainer, was a lot more aggressive and went to the body more etc. He still lost.

The problem is he can come in with the perfect plan but how do you execute it against someone like that? You can talk about range for example, but the reality is that Usyk has the best feet in the business and he's the one who's going to decide what range he fights at.

It's the real key to Usyk mate, that footwork is off the scale compared to every other heavyweight in the division, that in combination with the southpaw stance is almost the unsolvable puzzle, combine it with a good chin, high workrate, and high Ring IQ.

Where Fury is streets ahead of Joshua is adaptability, Fury has a few strings to his bow if Plan A isn't working.

Trying to stop a fight being a mid range fight with Usyk is obviously very difficult, one of Usyks real tactics the 1st fight was to get in range and punch with Fury as soon as he throws.

Fury has to shoot out a more powerful jab to stop Usyk walking into that mid range distance.  When you watch back that epic Usyk round 9 onslaught, it comes from being mid range, Fury throwing 2 shots with no pop in them at all and Usyk choosing to punch with him whilst hes open.  I'm sure Furys team will be well aware you only fight long range and close range, whether Fury can make the majority of the fight at that range is a different matter though.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,758
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78585 on: Today at 03:34:00 pm »
Tonight's undercard.  :D


Logged

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,877
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78586 on: Today at 03:54:26 pm »
My daughter knows the McGrail family so we'll tune in early for that.
Logged

Offline pazcom

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78587 on: Today at 04:03:05 pm »
Anybody got any links to stream this?

Thank you 👍
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,758
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78588 on: Today at 04:20:28 pm »
Logged

Offline danuttah

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78589 on: Today at 04:20:39 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,758
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78590 on: Today at 04:22:48 pm »
Logged

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,010
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78591 on: Today at 04:41:07 pm »
Any of the early fights likely to be decent?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,758
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78592 on: Today at 04:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 04:41:07 pm
Any of the early fights likely to be decent?

Itauma's fight. He's looking to unify the WBA  and WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight titles.  :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1960 1961 1962 1963 1964 [1965]   Go Up
« previous next »
 