It sounds a lot like Joshua in the second fight though. He did everything right, changed trainer, was a lot more aggressive and went to the body more etc. He still lost.



The problem is he can come in with the perfect plan but how do you execute it against someone like that? You can talk about range for example, but the reality is that Usyk has the best feet in the business and he's the one who's going to decide what range he fights at.



It's the real key to Usyk mate, that footwork is off the scale compared to every other heavyweight in the division, that in combination with the southpaw stance is almost the unsolvable puzzle, combine it with a good chin, high workrate, and high Ring IQ.Where Fury is streets ahead of Joshua is adaptability, Fury has a few strings to his bow if Plan A isn't working.Trying to stop a fight being a mid range fight with Usyk is obviously very difficult, one of Usyks real tactics the 1st fight was to get in range and punch with Fury as soon as he throws.Fury has to shoot out a more powerful jab to stop Usyk walking into that mid range distance. When you watch back that epic Usyk round 9 onslaught, it comes from being mid range, Fury throwing 2 shots with no pop in them at all and Usyk choosing to punch with him whilst hes open. I'm sure Furys team will be well aware you only fight long range and close range, whether Fury can make the majority of the fight at that range is a different matter though.